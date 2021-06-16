F-22 fighters respond to Russian Navy activity near Hawaii, Honolulu police officers charged in killing 16-year-old, travel surges with loosened COVID requirements, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|F-22 Raptors U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt Ben Bloker
Russian Navy west of Hawaii prompted F-22 fighter launch from Hickam, report says. The Russian Navy is edging closer to Hawaii with a big exercise 300 to 500 miles west of the Aloha State — prompting the Air Force to scramble three missile-armed F-22 fighters on Sunday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
French Warplanes To Train With US Military In Hawaii As Allies Solidify Ties. France’s new commander in the Pacific toured Hawaii last month as relations between China and Europe sour. Civil Beat.
Loosened intercounty restrictions give boost to travel. Hawaii ended restrictions on intercounty travel between the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and extended the quarantine exemption to domestic travelers who were fully vaccinated with at least one shot in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
First day of the coronavirus vaccine pass goes smoothly for Hawaii travelers, pre-screening saves time. Tuesday, June 15, marked the start of the vaccine exemption that allows travelers vaccinated in Hawaii to bypass quarantine after returning from the mainland. KHON2.
Do We Want More Local Food Or Cheaper Power? Two Hawaii Priorities Conflict. Renewable energy companies say Honolulu’s plan to designate 12% of Oahu as “Important Agricultural Lands” could hinder the state’s ability to meet its clean energy goals. Civil Beat.
Health officials report 37 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Today’s reported cases include 20 on O‘ahu, 8 on Hawai‘i Island, 3 on Kaua‘i, 2 on Maui and 4 residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
3 Honolulu Police Department officers are charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. In an unprecedented and historic move for Hawaii law enforcement, Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm moved past an Oahu grand jury decision and brought murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian suspect. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Security footage shows exchange before police shoot Lindani Myeni. The video captures Lindani Sanele Myeni entering the home at 91 Coelho Way in Nuuanu and then leaving while apologizing to the couple who called police. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. Civil Beat.
City hopes to efficiently distribute federal funds for homelessness by deadline. Oahu has about $24 million in federal COVID-19 funds to spend on homelessness outreach and housing — of which $10 million is going to a new program called Oahu Housing Now. Star-Advertiser.
Kaimukī Residents Concerned 'Monster Home' Construction Taking Place; DPP Director Reviewing Plans. Honolulu's Director of Planning and Permitting is reviewing a controversial residential construction case on Oʻahu. It involves the demolition of structures on a 19,000 square foot lot, and the construction of what neighbors fear will be a monster home. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Hilo Shooting. Video from the Body Worn Camera of the officer that was involved in the fatal shooting of Ryan Santos on the evening of June 13 was released on Tuesday. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Tribune-Herald.
Council panel advances new building code: Codes for new and existing residences get stamp of approval. In what appeared to be the smoothest discussion and vote on building code amendments in more than a decade, a County Council panel Tuesday unanimously advanced changes bringing the county up to the 2018 code for new and existing residential buildings. West Hawaii Today.
Borce wraps up three-year stint at PTA. After three years at the helm, Lt. Col. Loreto “JR” V. Borce Jr. on Tuesday passed the baton — or, more accurately, presented the colors — of Pohakuloa Training Area to Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin. Tribune-Herald.
A Chinese national is facing a federal charge for allegedly laundering millions of fraud proceeds used by a co-conspirator to purchase and flip real estate for profit in West Hawaii. From 2010 through October 2018, Claypool developed and then sold those properties located in Waikoloa, Puuanahulu, Kukio and Kailua-Kona, for more than $11.4 million and later transferred the proceeds to investments accounts at brokerage firm Edward Jones, authorities say. West Hawaii Today.
Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications. The Merrie Monarch Festival is slated for June 24 – 26 after being put on pause due to the pandemic. KHON2.
Maui
Maui Film Industry Reels Up in 2021: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Guy Fieri, HBO, Hallmark and More. Maui Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett, the State Film Commissioner and Mayor Michael Victorino worked to bring major productions back to Maui County after the lockdown over a year ago, approving filming with restrictions in August. Maui Now.
10-Year Review of Maui County Charter Underway, Public Input Sought. Once a decade the Mayor and the Council appoint a Commission of 11 citizens to conduct a year-long review of Maui County’s governing document, the Maui County Charter. Maui Now.
Public Hearing For County Facility Concessions, June 23. The public is invited to provide input on proposed rules for concession operations during an online public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i condo prices skyrocket over five years. Condominium sales have increased over 55% over the past five years, Kaua‘i Realtors say. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i first lady promotes literacy. Hawai‘i First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige visited Kaua‘i to promote literacy, primarily the ‘Ohana Readers Kaua‘i, and the Hawai‘i State Public Library System’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program. Garden Island.
