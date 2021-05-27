Missile test postponed as Russian spy ship lingers off Hawaii coast, Maui council panel advances hotel construction moratorium, variants account for 90% of new coronavirus cases, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Russian ship Kareliya PC: U.S. Navy
Russian spy ship off Kauai results in postponed missile test. A Russian spy ship loitering in international waters off Kauai for several days has delayed a Missile Defense Agency missile test, officials said Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Pride of America to resume isle cruises in November. Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday that it plans to relaunch its seven-day Hawaii cruises aboard the Honolulu-based Pride of America starting Nov. 6. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii economic recovery seen picking up speed. Hawaii’s economy is improving at an accelerated pace and the state is now forecast to grow 3.5% this year as domestic visitor arrivals reach full recovery by the end of 2021. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Vacation rental occupancy exceeding stays in hotels. Vacation rental occupancy statewide topped Hawaii hotels again in April, continuing a seven-month trend that emerged in October after Safe Travels Hawaii allowed some visitors to bypass the state’s COVID-19-related travel quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
Some Hawaii Farms Want To Keep Feeding Locals — Even As Tourism Returns. As the threat of COVID-19 subsides, some local food growers say they will continue to prioritize local families that kept them afloat during the pandemic over the tourism industry. Civil Beat.
Ige issues proclamation on period poverty as women, girls lack resources to sanitary products. Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation Wednesday to bring awareness to period poverty in Hawaii. The proclamation was made as women and girls face difficulty in acquiring access to sanitary products due to the financial constraints of the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
While officials say the ‘end of the pandemic’ is near, health experts say it’s difficult to predict. Officials are beginning to say it out loud: the pandemic in Hawaii may soon be over. But, epidemiologists are keeping a close eye on variants and outbreaks in other countries. Hawaii News Now.
Most Of Hawaii’s Recent COVID-19 Cases Are From ‘Variants Of Concern’. The vaccines currently on the market are still effective in protecting against more contagious variants, officials say. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2.
Hawaii sees 50 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,974. The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi working on modifications to Tier 4. Oahu could be moving to Tier 4 of its reopening plan in a few days, pending Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s submission of a proposal for Gov. David Ige’s approval. Star-Advertiser.
'It's Disappointing.' Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi Wants Answers from HPD. Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the rift between him and Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard Wednesday. KITV4.
Judge orders release of full body camera footage for Nuuanu shooting. A judge is ordering HPD to turn over unedited police body cam footage in connection with the shooting that left 29-year-old Lindani Myeni dead in Nuuanu in April. KITV4.
Honolulu police shoot felon wanted on warrants. Honolulu police shot and critically wounded on Tuesday a 27-year-old felon who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers who were trying to arrest him in connection with two outstanding warrants, police said Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Effort to protect key Oahu farmland paused for legal review. The state Land Use Commission has paused a highly contentious effort to potentially preserve 41,407 acres of privately owned farmland on Oahu as important agricultural land. Star-Advertiser.
New $160 million state hospital facility set to accept patients in August. A long-awaited 144-bed psychiatric facility at the Hawaii State Hospital, which for decades has been plagued by overcrowding and assaults on staff by patients, is set to begin housing its first patients in August. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Kilauea Volcano Stops Erupting After Months of Lava. Kilauea, which had been erupting at its summit crater since December, has “paused” producing new lava, the USGS said. The latest eruption had produced a new lava lake at the summit. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Perreira appeals fire chief selection, says process wasn’t ‘fair and transparent’. The acting fire chief who was passed over for the permanent position is appealing the Fire Commission’s selection process. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Island Paddlesports Association, Kona Sailing Club leases in question. On the agenda for Friday’s Board of Land and Natural Resources meeting includes a request to authorize the sale of the leases held by each organization at public auction. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Bill to pause hotel permits advances. A Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted to recommend approval for a bill that would place a moratorium on building permits for visitor accommodations. Passed out of the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee with a 4-2 vote, the measure would pause visitor accommodation development in West and in South Maui until community plans are updated or in two years, whichever is sooner. The proposal now heads to full council. Maui News.
Country Market at Waikapū to Open at Former Maui Tropical Plantation Store. The business, located at the former Maui Tropical Plantation Store, is made possible through a collaboration between Kumu Farms and Maui ʻOma Coffee Roasting Co. Maui Now.
Officials investigate suspicious death of 2 monk seals on Molokai. Both of the seals — a 4-year-old male, RJ08, and 3-year-old female, RK92 — were found dead on April 27 on the west side of Molokai, according to officials. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Council hears FY22 budget concerns. Residents, Wednesday, again expressed concerns for the county’s upcoming fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Projects budget lacking more avenues for waste diversion. Garden Island.
COVID-19 restrictions remain in parks. Polihale State Park remains open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reminds locals and visitors to follow the rules in state parks over the weekend. Garden Island.
