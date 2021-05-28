Memorial Day weekend crowds expected, pain at the pump, rental car shortage, more than half of Hawaii fully vaccinated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki Trolley ©2021 All Hawaii News
Pain at the Pump: Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Climb to 2014 Levels. Heading into the Memorial Day weekend for travel, gas prices for Hawaiʻi continued to climb, reaching levels not seen since November 2014, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Maui Now. KITV4.
Hawaii car rental shortage likely to continue through summer. Many cars at most major rental companies are booked through August and many rentals are going for hundreds of dollars per day. KHON2.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s board has allocated more than $12 million that it would have been forced to return to the state. The money comes from the tourism special fund, which the state legislature voted to end. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii governor weighing whether to decriminalize emergency rule-breaking to a costly ticket. Lawmakers this session passed SB540 to reduce emergency order violations to a suggested $200 infraction, or a price set by the governor and counties, with no threat of a criminal record or going to jail. KHON2.
Hawaiian Airlines pulls plug on ‘Ohana service. Hawaiian Airlines is dismantling ‘Ohana by Hawaiian, including its all-cargo neighbor island service and flights to Molokai, Lanai and Kapalua in West Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hirono Seeks To Restore Federal Benefits For Pacific Islanders From COFA Nations. The U.S. senator said it’s a matter of fairness since migrants from Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia are living in the United States under treaties known as the Compacts of Free Association. Civil Beat.
HPU Study Seeks Origins of Ghost Nets That Haunt Hawaii's Shores. “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific's currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Associated Press.
The Pandemic Has ‘Permanently’ Changed Health Care In Hawaii. Hawaii’s community health centers have found video and audio health appointments are crucial to reach patients, especially in rural areas. Civil Beat.
Hawai´i Hits COVID-19 Vaccine Benchmark. The Hawai´i Department of Health announced that more than half the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Thursday, May 27. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
May 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 58 Cases. The confirmed cases included: 39 on O‘ahu (-1 probable); six on Hawai‘i Island; 10 on Maui (-1 probable); and two cases in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+3 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Oahu’s Vaccination Rate Will Be Used In Deciding COVID-19 Rules. As a growing number of people are fully immunized, Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to include Oahu’s vaccination rate as a method of determining COVID-19 restrictions. Civil Beat.
Civil Beat Law Center Sues Prosecutor For Release Of Sykap Shooting Video. The complaint accuses the city prosecutor of violating the state’s open records law. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Alleged crime boss’s trial may be delayed. The U.S. Department of Justice wants to delay the trial of an Oahu businessman accused of leading a criminal enterprise profiting from drug dealing and participating in murder-for-hire schemes to allow time for the U.S. attorney general to decide whether he should face the death penalty. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu gets vouchers for emergency housing. Honolulu has accepted 312 emergency housing vouchers provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. Star-Advertiser.
23 campsites on Oahu reopen this weekend. Nearly two dozen campsites at 11 campgrounds on Oahu will be reopened for recreational camping as of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced today. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
‘Dr. Beach’ Says Hawaii Island's Hapuna Beach Is 2021's Best. Cruising along the west side of the Big Island, the landscape is dominated by ancient volcanic flows and jagged shorelines. Then you get to Hapuna Beach. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he thinks it’s safe to have larger gatherings. He's asked Gov. David Ige to increase the size of indoor gatherings on Hawaii Island from 10 to 25 people as long as a host or business can verify that 75% of the attendees have been vaccinated. Hawaii News Now.
Volcano Alert Level For Kilauea Downgraded From Watch To Advisory. Scientists say there are currently no indications suggesting that a resumption of volcanic activity is imminent. Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii County Fair hiatus to continue through this year. When the 71st Annual Hawaii County Fair finally happens, hopefully in September 2022, it will be a scaled back version of what it has been in the past, according to the fair’s main organizer. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui tourism recovering more quickly than on Oahu. Maui is the island to watch with higher spending and nearly as many visitors per day as Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Despite taking some heat, South Maui solar project moves forward. A South Maui solar and battery proposal on about 150 acres mauka of the Maui Meadows subdivision moved forward Tuesday as the Maui Planning Commission gave key approvals to the project, which is slated to come online in 2023. Maui News.
Patty Copperfield named MEO Transportation Director. Maui Economic Opportunity has named Patty-Ann Copperfield as the organization’s Transportation director. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘Fact-finding’ a way forward. Governor David Ige spoke at the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce’s virtual 23rd annual Governor’s Luncheon on Thursday, and answered questions regarding vaccination, unemployment, rental cars and tourism. Garden Island.
Vaccinations offered to homebound. The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office is offering mobile vaccination services for homebound individuals. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
