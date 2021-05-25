Incentives on the way for Hawaii vaccinations, Oahu battles for ag land, opponents renew Thirty Meter Telescope fight, bedbugs, maggots and roaches close establishments, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige gets vaccinated in this Feb. 22, 2021 courtesy photo
Hawaii poised to join a growing list of states offering incentives for people to get vaccinated. To help Hawaii get there, the state and local businesses are set to offer up prizes in an effort to motivate people to roll up their sleeves. Specific details are still in the works. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Mayor Victorino offers sneak peak of Governor Ige’s Tuesday press conference. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino recommends Maui County residents watch Governor David Ige’s press conference at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, May 25 to learn about imminent changes to state emergency rules related to youth ocean sports and mask-wearing. KITV4.
HTA Hopes New Tourism Action Plans Will Address Resident Concerns. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is in the final phase of developing and implementing its new plan for tourism management in the state. The hope is that it will not only make the industry more sustainable, but also address community concerns. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal warnings discourage traveling to Japan, make it harder for Hawaii to recoup arrivals. Hawaii’s dreams of cashing in on the first Olympic surfing competition and seeing a quicker Japan tourism rebound were “blown out” again Monday when U.S. health officials and the State Department warned Americans against travel to Japan. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii unemployment assistance call center remains closed. The call center has been closed since Thursday after bedbugs were found in certain areas of the third floor of the convention center in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric Asks Delinquent Customers To Set Up Payment Plans. The company says thousands of customers who don’t volunteer may have their outstanding balances automatically rolled into plans. Civil Beat.
Lifting the eviction moratorium too early would ‘overwhelm’ the courts, advocates say. The statewide moratorium on evictions, which has protected renters hard hit by the pandemic for more than a year, is set to expire on June 8. And Gov. David Ige has not yet decided if he’ll offer an extension. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines hiring more than 400 workers. The state’s largest carrier, which said it saw a rebound in demand during the first quarter, has been rebuilding its network and workforce to accommodate an increase in travel. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii has prime view for celestial combo. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
‘Studying all of our options’: Lassner talks looming budget cuts for UH. Although looming budget cuts will pose challenges for the University of Hawaii, President David Lassner said Monday that UH is considering its options and ways to handle the reductions. Tribune-Herald.
How Biden And Hawaii Could Address COVID-19 Disparities Among Pacific Islanders. Federal agencies should actively reach out to Pacific Islander communities who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Hawaii and elsewhere, according to the Hawaii advisory group to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 34 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,901. There were 23 new infection cases on Oahu, five on Hawaii Island and six on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
The Fight Over Hawaii’s ‘Important Agricultural Lands’. Many Oahu property owners are angry and worried their lives could be suddenly upended by a major land use proposal that has been in the works for decades. Civil Beat.
Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl goes hybrid. About 38,000 small U.S. flags will be placed on graves at the Veterans Affairs cemetery, also known as Punchbowl, for Monday’s commemoration. Star-Advertiser.
Long-shuttered Paradise Park site in Manoa Valley is up for sale. A plan to turn Manoa Valley’s long-shuttered Paradise Park botanical and zoological garden into a new visitor attraction appears relinquished seven years after being announced. Star-Advertiser.
Union Says Ongoing Closure Of Health Clinic In Nanakuli Is ‘Equity Issue’. Kaiser patients on the Waianae Coast are being redirected to facilities in Kapolei. Civil Beat.
Waikiki publication racks are a ‘source of trash and trouble,’ but getting rid of them isn’t easy. Publication racks in Waikiki have become a high-maintenance blight. And despite being wrecked and often filled with garbage, the city says they are almost impossible to remove. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
TMT foes challenge declaration that work has begun. The same folks who challenged the Thirty Meter Telescope in a lengthy contested case hearing in 2016 and 2017 are now following a new line of attack in questioning the recent determination that construction of the $2.4 billion project has already begun. Star-Advertiser.
Big Island renewable energy plant wins appeal. The Hawaii Supreme Court, giving new life to Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC’s nearly completed biomass plant on Hawaii island, ruled unanimously Monday in favor of the company’s appeal and sent back the case to the state Public Utilities Commission with clear instructions on how to proceed. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Voyaging canoes stop in Kona to receive master navigator’s ashes. Hokule‘a made a stop outside Keauhou Bay Sunday to receive the ashes of the late Chad Kalepa Baybayan to join the crew on its first major training voyage since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. West Hawaii Today.
HCCC back in quarantine after inmates test positive for COVID-19. Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo has been placed in quarantine after two recently admitted inmates tested positive for COVID-19. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Maui
Pizza in Paradise restaurant in Kahului shut down by Hawaii Department of Health. The Kahului restaurant known as Pizza in Paradise has been shut down by the state Department of Health because it was considered an imminent health hazard. Maggots, roaches and risks for cross contamination were among the hazards found that prompted health inspectors to shut down Pizza in Paradise on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
New program aims to find sustainable solutions for Maui. A new local initiative is seeking a “complete change” in traditional methods of thinking in order to achieve true sustainability in Maui County by 2040. Maui News.
Maui man says he was punched at eatery after reminding a Florida family to wear masks. A West Maui man says he was punched in the face over the weekend after reminding visitors to wear their masks. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. KHON2.
Kauai
Kaua‘i restructuring tier system for fewer restrictions. The county is working on restructuring the tier system again, Mayor Derek Kawakami said Monday, and vaccination rate may soon become a trigger for a not-yet-established Tier 5. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
$500K distributed through Kaua‘i rental, utility assistance program. At the end of week two of Kaua‘i’s 2021 Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, officials reported that 800 households have applied, and $520,000 in rental assistance has been deployed. Garden Island.
