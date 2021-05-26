Hawaii outdoor mask mandate lifted, economic outlook rises, University of Hawaii mulls fully open campuses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash
Gov. Ige Eliminates Mask Mandate for Outdoors, Allows Ocean Sports Competitions. Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors, effective immediately, as COVID-19 cases decrease and more people get vaccinated. The governor said he would maintain a requirement that people wear masks indoors. The same rules will apply regardless of whether someone is vaccinated. Associated Press. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
State Panel Forecasts Better Economic Outlook For Hawaii. Adjustments to Hawaii’s projected tax revenues could mean state government hauls in $450 million more than previously predicted. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
University of Hawaii floats plan to reopen campuses to public, end telework policy. The University of Hawaii has made tentative plans to reopen its campuses to the public Tuesday and phase out its pandemic telework policy, with all staff back on campus Aug. 3. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii teachers’ $2,200 bonuses may be in jeopardy. The governor is under pressure to veto the $2,200 bonuses that legislators voted to give every public school teacher, but hefty pay “differentials” for classroom teachers in shortage areas are on track for next year. Star-Advertiser.
Grand jury mix-up puts dozens of state felony cases at risk. A Judiciary spokesperson for the state Judiciary said 60 cases total were impacted by the mix-up and additional precautions have been taken to prevent similar situations from occurring. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii reports 23 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities. Of the new cases, 16 were on Oahu, two on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai, and one on Molokai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Ex-Honolulu Police Department officer, Derek Wayne Hahn, bound for prison pending appeal. A former Honolulu police lieutenant must report to prison next week to serve a 3-1/2-year sentence in Hawaii’s biggest ever corruption case after a U.S. judge denied his request to remain free while he appeals his conviction. Associated Press.
City plans to revitalize Chinatown, but business owners say crime is the biggest issue. Earlier this month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he has a plan to fix major problems in Chinatown and efforts include beautification and security. Hawaii News Now.
Sierra Club raises new questions about Navy’s cleanup of Red Hill fuel leak. Citing data from the state Department of Health, the Sierra Club said they believe the reason for a spike in contaminants is because the leak was not properly contained. Hawaii News Now.
TheBus to modify, discontinue more than a dozen routes. The discontinued routes include Route 80A (Hawaii Kai Park and Ride Express – University) Route 80B (Upper Aina Haina Express); and Route 235 (Kahala Mall — Waialae Iki). Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
New Hawaii State Veterans Home Is Being Built On Land Designated For Affordable Housing. Construction crews broke ground on the 120-bed residential and treatment facility last month on a long-vacant lot in Kapolei. Civil Beat.
Small Oahu Landowners Say They Were Blindsided By Ag Land Plan. The state Land Use Commission has scheduled two days of hearings beginning Wednesday to try to sort through Honolulu’s plan for designating Important Agricultural Lands. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Wanted: Good foster parents for some troubled kids. Catholic Charities Hawaii is seeking therapeutic foster parents on Hawaii Island to provide specialized foster care for emotionally and behaviorally challenged youths ages 5-19. Tribune-Herald.
Water Board creates operations superintendent position. A shortage of qualified administrators has hit home for the county Department of Water Supply, which on Tuesday was given permission to add a superintendent position to its operations division to help shoulder the load. West Hawaii Today.
Ag Theft Leads to Regulations Legitimate Producers Need to Know. Due to the increasing reports of agricultural theft on Hawai’i Island, the Hawai’i Police Department on Tuesday, May 25, issued a reminder to the public that there are regulations set in place. Big Island Now.
Maui
Concerns persist over market-rate units in Larry Ellison project. Pulama Lana‘i is proposing 150 units with 76 affordable, 74 market-rate. A high number of market-rate units, proximity to a sewage treatment facility and lack of options to buy are among the concerns of community members for a 150-unit rental home project proposed by Pulama Lana’i. Maui News.
Maui Police Commision votes to allow former chief to retire in ‘good standing’. Despite being caught on camera fleeing the scene of an accident, former Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu is now allowed to retire in good standing. Hawaii News Now.
Virtual Climate Change Town Hall for South Maui Scheduled for June 3. The town hall is an opportunity for the public to learn about how climate change is affecting the South Maui community and the strategies to deal with those effects that could be included in the South Maui Community Plan. Maui Now.
Online Public Hearing for Proposed Firing Range Rules at Ukumehame on June 9. Proposed amendments of the Maui County Code for the use and operation of the Maui Firing Range at Ukumehame will be discussed during an online public hearing on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 pm. Maui Now.
Kahoolawe restoration project to benefit land and sea. The Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission has launched a 14-month campaign to restore the Hakioawa Watershed and protect the island’s windward nearshore waters and reefs. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
2 levels added to tier system. If the state hits a vaccination rate of 70%, Kaua‘i will lose its tier system and mandated restrictions, according to the county’s latest tier chart from Mayor Derek Kawakami. Garden Island. KITV4.
Solid-waste plan up for review. The latest draft of the county’s Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan, which outlines goals and objectives for one of the county’s most pressing issues of waste disposal, is now up for public review. Garden Island.
TGI editor returning to mainland. After six years of writing for The Garden Island newspaper, including a year as editor of this publication, this is my last week at TGI. Garden Island.
