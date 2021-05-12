State revokes Pono Life Sciences’ medical marijuana license - The state Department of Health has revoked the medical marijuana dispensary license of Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, citing the company’s repeated failure...
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Hanabusa rejects big contract to volunteer on HART board instead, football star Colt Brennan dies at 37, vaccine passport program takes first step, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa rejects $924,000 HART consulting job. Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said Tuesday she will turn down a controversial $924,000 consulting contract with the city’s rail project and will instead serve as a volunteer board member. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
State Launches Limited Inter-Island 'Vaccine Passport' System. Traveling between the Hawaiian Islands just got easier for people who have been vaccinated in Hawaii, but a major bump in travel demand isn’t likely to come until the entry process for trans-Pacific travelers becomes less complicated. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan, who led an unforgettable era for UH, dies at 37. Colt Brennan was a patient at a rehabilitation facility when he was found unconscious a few days ago. He died at Hoag Hospital in Newport, California. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
As more housing vouchers flow in, Hawaii needs landlords willing to take them. Another $152 million in federal rent and utility assistance is on its way to Hawaii ― along with $50 million in mortgage help for homeowners. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-police chief to lead board review on police shootings. A former Maui police chief was selected to lead the state board tasked with reviewing police shootings during the panel’s first meeting in 15 months, but any possible discussion of fatal police confrontations took place in private. Star-Advertiser.
Over $97M in federal funding headed to several higher education schools in Hawaii. Congressman Ed Case on Tuesday announced the release of $97,587,634 million from the U.S. Department of Education to several schools of higher education throughout Hawai'i. KITV4.
Incoming Hawaii Teachers Union Chief Offers Changes In Style Not Substance. HSTA Vice President Osa Tui Jr., registrar at McKinley High, will take the helm of the union in July. Civil Beat.
May 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 64 Cases (50 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i, 4 Out-of-State). Maui Now.
Oahu
Hawaiian Electric objects to PUC conditions for approval of Kapolei battery project. Hawaiian Electric has filed a motion asking the state Public Utilities Commission to reconsider the operational and financial conditions it has attached to its approval of the Kapolei Energy Storage project. Star-Advertiser.
Facing serious fine, beach rental owner says he feels unfairly targeted. A beach rental shop in Waikiki is facing a huge fine for presetting lounge chairs and umbrellas before customers arrive. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore reopens after 14-month closure. The Hawaii Kai Public Library bookstore reopened on Monday, May 10, after a 14-month closure due to COVID-19. KHON2.
Officials make final push to get people vaccinated at key clinic in Leeward Oahu ahead of closure. A major vaccination clinic in Leeward Oahu is closing Thursday. The vaccine point of distribution at Leeward Community College opened up on April 20 and since then, they’ve given out more than 51,000 inoculations. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Carreira out as transit administrator: Mayoral administration remains tight-lipped. Brenda Carreira, the longest-serving Mass Transit administrator in more than a decade, is no longer at the helm of the troubled agency. West Hawaii Today.
HMC pre-schedules 700-plus COVID vaccine doses for keiki ages 12-17. Hilo Medical Center is preparing to vaccinate 2,000 people during its final mass vaccination clinic at the Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium on Saturday morning in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Kahuku Unit Trails Reopen in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Along with the Glover and Kona trails, the National Park service says the Visitor Contact Station will also reopen Thursday. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
The state Department of Health has revoked the medical marijuana dispensary license of Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC, citing the company’s repeated failure to submit annual independent financial audits as required by law. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui Economic Opportunity will begin accepting applications for the federally funded energy credit assistance program on June 1. Eligible low-income homeowners will be able to apply for funds to pay their Hawaiian Electric or Hawaii Gas bills. Hawaii News Now.
New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon. A new species of Tardigrada, a phylum of eight-legged segmented micro-animals also known as water bears, has been named after Dr. Samuel M. ‘Ohukani‘ōhi‘a Gon III, Senior Scientist and Cultural Advisor for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Hawai‘i and Palmyra Chapter. Maui Now.
Kauai
Gas prices on Kaua‘i are higher this year compared to last year. The average price for Kaua‘i is at $4.01 per gallon compared to Oahu’s average at $3.766 per gallon, yet still cheaper compared to the Island of Hawaii which sits at $4.04 per gallon. Garden Island.
EPA Awards Kauaʻi $300,000 in Brownfields Funding To Clean Up Old Sugar Mill Site. Kauaʻi County will use the funds to focus on the Town of Kekaha, which includes an old sugar mill and herbicide mixing area. Maui Now. KHON2.
Grant funds available for water bills. The county Department of Water alerts customers that federal grant funds are available to assist with past-due bill payments through the County of Kaua‘i Coronavirus Rent and Utilities Assistance Relief Program. Garden Island.
