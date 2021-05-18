Facial recognition instituted at Hawaii airports, UH to require vaccinations, schools to fully reopen Aug. 3, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu airport screening, courtesy Hawaii DOT
Flying To Hawaii? Prepare For Long Lines At The Airport. Some passengers report waiting an hour and a half to exit the airport even with a negative COVID-19 test. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Completes Phase III Of Airport Thermal Screening Project with facial recognition. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the facial imaging equipment is now operational at the state's major airports. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. KHON2.
University of Hawaii to require students to get COVID-19 vaccine. Students enrolled in the University of Hawaii System in the fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes or be on any of the system’s 10 campuses, the university announced Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii public schools will reopen Aug. 3 with clubs, bands and athletics resuming. Hawaii’s public schools will open for daily, in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year as community infection rates decrease and vaccinations increase. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Ige Says Slew Of Pandemic Rule Changes In The Works. The governor said state health officials are working on integrating Hawaii’s rate of vaccinations into the tiered reopening system already in use by the counties. Civil Beat.
Redrawing Of Hawaii’s Political Boundaries Could Stretch Into Early 2022. Advocates have also raised concerns over closed door meetings of the Reapportionment Commission. Civil Beat.
Hawaii GOP Elects New Party Chair, Other Officials. The focus now is on the 2022 elections and getting more Republicans in office. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Meetings, Conventions Will Take Longer To Recover As State Sees Signs Of Tourism Returning. While leisure travel is making a comeback, conferences and meetings will take longer to recover. Hawaii Public Radio.
Business Groups Ask Ige To Veto Bill Cutting Tourism Ad Spending. More than 30 business associations and chambers of commerce have asked the governor to kill a measure cutting the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s budget. Civil Beat.
Hawaii's office space could hit record vacancy rates. As Hawaii's economy recovers from the pandemic, its effects could leave a lasting impact on Hawaii's traditional office space. KITV4.
Military Relaxes Mask Guidelines On Hawaii Bases But Not Outside The Gates. New policy only applies to people who are fully vaccinated. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Despite Hawaii’s high vaccination rate, daily COVID case counts aren’t dropping as expected. Hawaii’s vaccination campaign continues to outperform other states, but the number of people being diagnosed with the virus isn’t on the decline. And that’s causing concern for public health officials. Hawaii News Now.
May 17, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 83 Cases (62 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State). Maui Now.
Oahu
Rail bond deal has financial ties to HART chair, but ethics body finds no wrongdoing. Ethics watchdogs are raising questions about a rail bond deal involving the firm of the rail authority’s board chairman. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board Chairman Toby Martyn is also a vice president and Honolulu general manager for Stifel Financial Corp. Hawaii News Now.
Spectators now allowed at Oahu outdoor sporting events. Spectators will once again be allowed on the sidelines to watch their family and friends play outdoor sports, a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions on Oahu that is sure to please parents who have been relegated to their cars as they try to catch glimpses of their kids playing sports like soccer and baseball. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
COVID-19 Cluster at Public Safety Training and Staff Development Section on O‘ahu Totals 20. The state Department of Public Safety confirmed six more employees currently assigned to the Training and Staff Development section have confirmed positive COVID-19 test results. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu ambulances set to expand service in Ewa Beach and Makiki starting July 4. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is expanding to include the Makiki and Ewa Beach ambulances in its 24-hour coverage beginning July 4. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Hawaii officials ask for bids to dispose of historic Falls of Clyde. State officials have put out a bid for the disposal of the historic Falls of Clyde ship, with an upcoming deadline of Friday, to the objection of supporters still trying to save it. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Contingency plans: Council members seek to increase discretionary funding. County Council members are once again casting around to find money for their individual contingency accounts that were zeroed out in the mayor’s budget. West Hawaii Today.
No temporary night closure of Kailua Pier, yet. The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation continues to assess the proposed closure of the pier from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui official: Brazil variant cases up. The variant first detected in Brazil is beginning to take the place of California variants that had dominated portions of Hawaii, and Maui County residents should take heed, a Maui-based state Department of Health official said. Maui News.
‘The Situation Is Critical’: Saving This Maui Beach Won’t Be Easy Or Cheap. Government agencies, scientists, property owners and beachgoers have banded together to find a solution to chronic erosion at Maui’s Kahana Bay. Civil Beat.
460 Acres Entitled for 1,900 New Housing Units in Central Maui Hub for Sale. Cushman & Wakefield announced today the firm has been hired to sell two residential and commercial sites totaling approximately 458 acres within the Maui Lani master planned community in Kahului on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Council amends Mayor’s FY22 budget. Wastewater solutions and police department recruitment were the Kaua‘i County Council’s focus of a decision-making session on the fiscal year 2022 budget on Friday. Garden Island.
