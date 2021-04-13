Ige signs abortion bill, details coming on vaccine passport, Honolulu battles corruption, 40% of public schools full-time in-person, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige signs abortion bill. From video
Hawaii Is Working Out The Details Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Passport. Soon, travelers may be able to upload vaccination documents to Hawaii’s online travel health form to skip the mandatory quarantine. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
After more than a year, Hawaii economy slow to diversify. After more than a year of talk about diversifying Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy, little progress has been made as isle tourism comes roaring back. Star-Advertiser.
Isolated Economy Presents Challenges, Opportunities For Diversification. Isolated economies such as Hawaii, New Zealand and Western Australia are dominated by one major industry, thus leaving it open to external shocks. A new look explores these vulnerabilities and how economic diversification might be possible. Hawaii Public Radio.
Price to pay: Increased price for goods sets up challenges for Hawaii restaurants and retailers. One of those reasons includes factories overseas and on the mainland shutting down for good. Retail Merchants of Hawaii also points out, shipping inter-island is up 50%. KHON2.
Kids back full time at nearly 40% of Hawaii’s public elementary schools. Nearly 4 in 10 public elementary schools have welcomed back all students who want daily in-person classes, and the rest have kids on campus at least some days, as do virtually all secondary schools. Star-Advertiser.
Just 3 Hawaii public schools are still on full distance learning. Those campuses are Lanai High and Elementary, Maui Waena Intermediate and Pahoa High and Intermediate on Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now.
Green: Hawaii to cross milestone of 1 million vaccine doses by week’s end. Lt. Gov. Josh Green anticipates Hawaii will reach the one million COVID-19 vaccine dose mark by week’s end. West Hawaii Today.
April 12, 2021 COVID-19 Update: The state Department of Health reports that there were 70 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 48 on O‘ahu, 15 on Maui, five on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
A Building Inspector Took Money From A Homeowner. Her Punishment: 2 Years Paid Time Off. The 2018 investigation was supposed to wrap up in a few weeks but dragged on for two years. No criminal charges have been filed. Civil Beat.
Attorney for Kaneshiro campaign donors disputes report connecting clients to corruption probe. The attorney representing a powerful Hawaii businessman has issued a public denial following a report that connected her clients to a federal corruption probe into former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Hawaii News Now.
Lawyers for man framed by Kealohas seek former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s testimony. Attorneys for the man framed by former high-ranking deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha want former Mayor Kirk Caldwell to testify under oath. Hawaii News Now.
Search for next Honolulu police chief to begin. A nationwide search will begin to find the 12th chief of the Honolulu Police Department when the Honolulu Police Commission is scheduled to meet Monday and discuss retaining a recruitment firm to hire HPD’s second boss in four years. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Rush is on to get Hawaii’s renewable energy online. There’s a growing sense of urgency as the slated retirement of AES Hawaii, Oahu’s coal-fired plant at Campbell Industrial Park, grows near. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ethics Board OKs Richards’ vote. It’s not a violation of the ethics code for a County Council member to serve as a reference for someone seeking a county job and then voting on that person’s confirmation, the Board of Ethics ruled Monday on a 3-1 vote. West Hawaii Today.
Alaka‘i Academy moving forward: Preschool looking to build campus of its own. Alaka‘i Academy is moving forward with plans to build a preschool campus of its own off Queen Kaahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today.
HCCC in quarantine after positive COVID test. Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been placed in quarantine after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, the state confirmed Monday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Mayor Extends Condolences to Councilmember Kama Amid Double Tragedy. Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today expressing condolences to Councilmember Tasha Kama and her ʻohana on the passing of her husband, David. He updated his condolences today after learning about the death of her daughter on Sunday. Maui Now.
Coronavirus cluster at Maui church climbs to 77 cases. The coronavirus outbreak at King’s Cathedral & Chapels on Maui has now been linked to 77 cases, according to the Department of Health’s weekly cluster report issued today. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Jail Clear of COVID-19 Cases. The Maui Community Correctional Center is now clear of all active COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Maui Now.
Residents ‘take back the beach’ over frustrations with tourism. Demonstrators gathered peacefully on Wailea Beach on Saturday to send a message to government and tourism officials that tourism management is sorely needed. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Visitor entrance fees to start at Koke‘e, Waimea Canyon. Starting next week, non-Hawai‘i resident visitors to Waimea Canyon State Park and Koke‘e State Park will be required to purchase both entrance and parking permits. Garden Island.
Project Vision Hawai‘i blesses mobile shower for houseless. Access to free, hot showers is now available at the remaining open county-beach parks on a rotating basis for the homeless community thanks to Project Vision Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
