Hawaii vaccine passport to start inter-island as soon as next month, Honolulu police chief quits, Hokulea navigator Baybayan dead at 65, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Crews Mourn The ‘Unreal’ Death Of One Of Hawaii’s Greatest Navigators. Kalepa Baybayan, a longtime Hokule‘a captain who helped rekindle traditional navigation in the Pacific, died suddenly in Seattle on Thursday. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Ige Details Plans For A Hawaii Vaccine Passport. The governor’s latest emergency proclamation also extends an eviction moratorium through June. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
In newest emergency proclamation, Ige extends eviction moratorium through June. Through extending the eviction moratorium through June 8, tenants are prohibited from evicting residents for failure to pay all or a portion of rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, and taxes. Hawaii News Now.
Some businesses are facing a new challenge: Hiring workers back. Businesses said they want to hire more people, but some managers report they’re having a hard time convincing folks to come back to work. Hawaii News Now.
Automatic voter registration bill nears passage. Senate Bill 159 would make voter registration part of the application process for a driver’s license or identification card. West Hawaii Today.
Bans On High Capacity Magazines For Guns Fail At Legislature. Bills to legalize recreational marijuana and collect more data on police use of force also stall. Civil Beat.
State lawmakers advance bill on rise in sea level. House Bill 243, which unanimously passed the Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, would require the Office of Planning to work with state departments to identify existing and planned facilities that are vulnerable to the increased flooding and more powerful storms that are anticipated with climate change, and assess options such as flood-proofing or relocating buildings and infrastructure inland. Star-Advertiser.
Legislation proposes dramatic increases to fines for Hawaii tour buses that continue illegal activity. Under Senate Bill 766 the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, which regulates motor carriers, would be able to significantly increase fines for tour buses that repeatedly flout Hawaii’s laws. Star-Advertiser.
ACLU Hawai'i pushes to continue early-inmate releases. The fight over releasing inmates in the name of the pandemic continues. The ACLU of Hawai'i filed an amicus brief on Wednesday, appealing to the Hawai'i Supreme Court. KITV4.
Police Shootings Board Is Still Doing Nothing As Cases Pile Up. The eight-member board is now down three members and still has no clear plan on when to resume business. Civil Beat.
Ige Withdraws Land Board Nominee Sam Gon. Gov. David Ige has pulled back on one of his picks for the state land board who has generated some community opposition in the past for his support of controversial projects, including the Na Pua Makani wind farm in Kahuku and the Thirty Meter Telescope. Civil Beat.
State ordered to pay $370K in attorneys fees in Hawaiian land trust case. The state is poised to pay $370,418 in attorneys fees after losing a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 2,700 Native Hawaiians who spent years languishing on the waitlist for homestead land. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Senate VP Says Ige Is ‘Skirting’ Board of Education Nomination Process. The statement came after the governor didn’t submit enough nominees for consideration for upcoming vacancies. Civil Beat.
Home schooling rates soar during pandemic in Hawaii and nationally. Nearly twice as many families in Hawaii decided to home-school their children this academic year as last year, according to new data from public schools and the Census Bureau. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii schools report 47 new cases of COVID-19. Coronavirus cases among public school staff and students have been on the rise in recent weeks as more campuses have returned to in-person instruction. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu’s vaccine eligibility expands this week, but the state isn’t getting more doses. Over the next couple weeks, hundreds of thousands more Oahu residents will become eligible for the COVID vaccine. But at the same time, health officials say the federal government will be sending fewer shots. Hawaii News Now.
Some islands have open appointments despite vaccine eligibility increasing. To date, about 20% of Hawaii and Oahu residents have received two doses of the vaccine. Kauai leads the way with 30% of residents with two doses, and Maui is at 18%. KHON2.
April 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: The state Department of Health reports that there were 92 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Sunday, including 72 on O‘ahu, 11 on Maui, six on Hawai‘i Island, and three in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Embattled Honolulu Police Chief Announces Retirement. Chief Susan Ballard said she had lost the support of the Honolulu Police Commission and Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Pay to Play: Some who have dealt with Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting say bribes helped smooth approval process. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged current and former building plan examiners, a data access and imaging employee, and a building inspector with soliciting thousands of dollars to move building permits through the city approval process. An architect also was charged. Star-Advertiser.
Why One Developer Is Banking On More Digital Nomads Coming To Hawaii. With people flocking to Hawaii to work remotely, a local builder known for affordable green homes is creating a co-living space in an Ala Moana penthouse. Civil Beat.
Bikeshare Hawaii regroups to cut costs, starts removing some stations. Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit organization that manages the Biki bikeshare business, said it will decommission many stations over the next few months as part of an urgent cost-saving plan to survive pandemic-related losses. Star-Advertiser.
Permit challenges paint a grim picture for the future of a beloved Oahu art exhibit. Organizers of the ‘Art on the Zoo Fence,’ a popular venue for local residents and tourists since 1953, said they may be forced to fold if the city doesn’t reissue permits for them to reopen. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council set to scrutinize budget: Department heads to plead their case in three days of hearings. The County Council, sitting as the Finance Committee, is poised to take a deep dive into the county budget Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
BLNR fines Ka‘u dam owner: Edmund C. Olson Trust ordered to pay $7,500 for unaddressed deficiencies. The Board of Land and Natural Resources Friday fined the Edmund C. Olson Trust, owner of the Keaiwa Reservoir above Pahala, for failure to comply with a notice of deficiency issued in February 2020. West Hawaii Today.
Thirty Meter Telescope still on hold as it deals with pandemic, funding issues. TMT officials Friday said construction near the summit remains on hold as the project continues to assess a number of factors affecting its timeline and schedule. Star-Advertiser.
Rent at housing project on Big Isle starts at $350. A nonprofit developer has started to build an affordable rental housing complex for families on Hawaii island where monthly rents are projected to be as low as $350. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Frustrated residents push back as Hawaii tourism resurges. Saturday’s “Take Back Our Beach” event calling on residents to pack the beach fronting the Four Seasons and the Grand Wailea resorts was a clear line in the sand. Star-Advertiser.
Preliminary Data: 6,441 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation encourages people planning to fly to or from Hawaiʻi’s Airports to prepare for a busy summer travel season. Maui Now.
Maui County has highest California variant cases in state. Maui County has the largest amount of the highly transmissible California variant among specimens analyzed by the state Department of Health’s Laboratories Division. Maui News.
Health centers look to fill gaps in vaccination efforts. Providers navigate transportation, language barriers to connect with patients. Maui News.
Kauai
Bill seeks to clarify allowed campgrounds. A bill to define the types of campgrounds allowed on Kaua‘i is moving into the realm of the Planning Commission. Garden Island.
Waipouli residents against acquisition of land for path. Coastal erosion, disrupting shearwater seabirds and a waste of taxpayer dollars are reasons cited for resident protest against possible action by the county to acquire private land for the bike and pedestrian path, Ke Ala Hele Makalae. Garden Island.
Kikiaola harbor improvements begin. Work on the Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor improvement project got underway Friday as workers from Cushnie Construction Company secured fencing for areas of the facility that will be getting concrete applications. Garden Island.
