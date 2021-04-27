Hawaii population inches up, younger residents account for most new COVID-19 infections, Honolulu to take over EMS from state, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Ala Moana food court pre-COVID ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii population grows but at slower pace, census finds. Hawaii’s population grew by 7% over the past decade, and the state maintained its ranking as the 40th largest among the 50 states, according to the 2020 census, released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Despite opposition, bill that would allow 99-year leases of public lands poised for approval. Despite strong opposition from the Native Hawaiian community, a measure that opens the door to century-long leases of public lands is poised for passage in the state Legislature. The full state House and Senate are set to vote on the proposal Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii tobacco trust fund targeted by lawmakers. Should Hawaii's tobacco settlement money be used to help balance the state budget? Lawmakers will decide on a bill, that would eventually wipe out Hawaii's tobacco trust fund. KITV4.
Push is on to vaccinate younger Hawaii residents, which now make up majority of new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that 70% of all new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii are now made up of residents under age 50. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige wants to step up Hawaii coronavirus vaccine campaign. More vaccine campaigns targeting those who are hesitant, inter-island travel getting easier and making tourism better for locals by reserving areas for residents on the weekends. KHON2.
Green: Possible herd immunity in 8 weeks. Lt. Gov. Josh Green says herd immunity against COVID-19 in Hawaii could be reached in about eight weeks, provided the rate of vaccinations continues at its current pace. Tribune-Herald.
April 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: The state Department of Health reports that there were 70 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Monday, including 42 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island, 14 on Kaua‘i, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Blangiardi Administration And State Lawmakers Come To Agreement On EMS Transfer. A proposal to transfer the responsibility of Oʻahu's emergency services system from the state to the city is moving forward at the Legislature. Although city offiicals were surprised at first, the Blangiardi administration believes it will improve ambulance services on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
EPA sues bankrupt Oahu Sugar Co. over pesticide dumping in Waipio. In a federal court lawsuit filed last week, the EPA alleged that Oahu Sugar ― which shut down in 1995 and filed for bankruptcy in 2005 ― operated a pesticide mixing plant on the Waipio penninsula for decades that spilled toxic chemicals into the land. Hawaii News Now.
Bulk of $63,000 from sale of Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s east Honolulu home goes to uncle. The bulk of the money from the foreclosure sale of a house owned by a former Honolulu police chief and his estranged wife convicted of conspiracy must go to the relatives they bilked, a U.S. judge ruled today. Associated Press.
Alleged Crime Boss Says He’s Being Thwarted From Preparing A Defense. Attorneys representing alleged racketeering kingpin Michael John Miske Jr., say their client has been held in solitary confinement in the Federal Detention Center for over 200 days, and has been told this will continue indefinitely, all without a hearing and without apparent concern for his procedural and constitutional rights. Civil Beat.
Families left scrambling after state orders shutdown of Hauula assisted living facility. The State Department of Health announced it’s immediately revoking the license and closing Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside Hawaii, an assisted living facility on Kamehameha Highway. Hawaii News Now.
Online reservations for Hanauma Bay now up and running. An eagerly anticipated online reservation system for timed admission to Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is up and running, the office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city Department of Parks and Recreation and Design and Construction announced Monday, the day the system launched. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kailua Beach Park boat ramp repairs set to begin. Repairs to the boat ramp at Kailua Beach Park were scheduled to begin today and will take about two weeks to finish, depending on weather and ocean conditions. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
HMC ending mass vaccination PODs. Hilo Medical Center is winding down its mass vaccination efforts as demand for COVID-19 vaccines begins to wane. Tribune-Herald.
Changing of the guard: New PTA commander to oversee lease retention. When Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin takes over as garrison commander of Pohakuloa Training Area in June, his tenure will include overseeing an environmental impact statement and negotiations for the Army to retain its lease of nearly 23,000 acres of state land in the saddle between Maunakea and Mauna Loa. West Hawaii Today.
Officers crack down at Kehena beach. Law enforcement agencies have issued more than 100 citations to people at Kehena Black Sand Beach since the beginning of April, but some nearby residents are unsure whether it will solve longstanding problems in the area. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
North Kona Sewer Pump Station project moving forward. The Hawaii County Department of Environmental Management is moving forward with plans to construct a sewer pump station that’ll provide county sewer service to properties north of the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant in North Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
'It's not what we need right now': plan for dozens of luxury condos in South Maui spurs backlash. The price tag for each of the 57 units is expected to reach $3.6 million. KITV4.
New problems arise at popular West Maui beach park closed to protect iwi kupuna. A popular beach park in West Maui has been closed indefinitely because of erosion and to protect exposed Hawaiian burials. However, since the park’s closure in January, residents say homeless people have moved in — causing a new set of problems. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Is No Longer Safe For Hawaii’s Endangered Birds, Biologists Say. New refuges are sought as scientists battle disease-carrying mosquitoes in the face of a changing climate. Civil Beat.
Funds sought to repair Kwock Hing Society Temple. Historical temple hosts important Chinese cultural celebrations. A 114-year-old Keokea temple that’s hosted Chinese cultural celebrations for generations is in dire need of repair. Maui News.
Kauai
State has $223M for Kaua‘i projects. A total of over $223 million in capital-improvement-project funds have been allocated to Kaua‘i in the final version of the state budget that passed out of the Senate and House conference committee on April 19. Garden Island.
Vehicle registration offered at Princeville Foodland. County officials, in partnership with Foodland and Intellectual Technology Inc., recently launched the island’s fourth self-service kiosk for motor-vehicle registrations, at Foodland in Princeville. Garden Island.
