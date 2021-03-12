Vaccinations to begin for 65+, Honolulu bars to reopen, Ige cancels furloughs after federal stimulus, mudslide isolates Kauai's north shore, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|COVID vaccination PC: Steven Cornfield on Unsplash
Hawaii residents 65 and older, those in 1C category can get COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. The state is opening coronavirus vaccine eligibility to Hawaii residents 65 and older and those in the phase 1C category starting Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Gov. Ige says furloughs, layoffs of state workers no longer needed thanks to federal stimulus funds. Gov. David Ige said Thursday that furloughs and layoffs of state workers are no longer necessary now that President Joe Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan, which includes $1.6 billion in assistance for Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Garden Island.
House is asked to investigate state Rep. Sharon Har’s DUI ‘incident’. The state House will consider a request to investigate last month’s arrest of state Rep. Sharon Har on suspicion of drunken driving and citations for driving in the wrong direction on one-way South Beretania Street and for driving without insurance shortly after 10 on a Monday night. Star-Advertiser.
Unemployment aid coalition targets Hawai‘i Convention Center. The Hawai‘i Convention Center attracted a small but resolved group of demonstrators Thursday advocating for faster fixes to the state’s chronically backlogged unemployment system. Star-Advertiser.
DOH identifies case of COVID-19 in a fully vaccinated healthcare worker. Results were received after the travelers arrived back in Hawai’i; both individuals tested positive. KITV4.
March 11, 2021 COVID-19 Update: The state Department of Health reports that there were 60 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Thursday, including 30 on O‘ahu, 18 on Maui, eight on Hawai‘i Island, and four in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Modifications to Oahu Tier 3 allows bars to reopen. Bars will be allowed to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants, funerals will no longer have restrictions on the number of attendees and businesses will be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
3 visitors to Hawaii arrested for quarantine violations. A couple from Ohio and a man from Montana were arrested for allegedly COVID-19 quarantine violations last week, the state Department of the Attorney General reported Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
HART to spend $1M for lobbyist and local government consultant. A time when it is slashing its budget and laying off longtime employees, the rail authority is looking to award lucrative lobbying and consultant contracts. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
HART: Expect Honolulu’s Full Rail Line To Be Done In 2031. That’s a couple of years earlier than a recent city estimate but also several years later than a recent HART estimate. Civil Beat.
Rail boss offers apology for not telling board of $3B deficit. The rail project’s interim boss apologized to several board members Thursday for not alerting them that the $11 billion project’s deficit has ballooned to $3 billion, but promised more details ahead of next week’s full board meeting. Star-Advertiser.
Some Hauula residents say illegal dumping contributed to severe flooding. Residents along a stretch of Kamehameha Highway between Kahikole and Ahinalu places say that illegal stockpiles of asphalt and construction material elevated the land beneath a construction baseyard across the street, causing stormwater to flow over the highway onto their properties. Hawaii News Now.
Pali Lanes Bowling Alley Closing For Good June 30. In a joint announcement Thursday from Pali Lanes and Alexander & Baldwin, the two said bowling operations at the beloved Kailua bowling alley will cease June 30. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Schatz to brief County Council on federal aid: County to get $36M in direct American Rescue Plan Act funds. Hawaii County will get $36 million to prop up a budget diminished by the coronavirus pandemic, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is scheduled Wednesday to brief the County Council about how it can be spent. West Hawaii Today.
Bill would end ‘non-speculative residential use’ property tax exemption program. A handful of Big Island homeowners could face higher property taxes under a county bill that will repeal a 30-year-old county tax ordinance. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Police Chief Retiring While Under Commission Scrutiny For Hit-And-Run. No one was injured in the accident, but questions have been raised about whether the chief was held accountable for fleeing the scene. Civil Beat.
Baldwin seniors back on campus. Baldwin High School Principal Keoni Wilhelm was “flying high” Thursday as he welcomed more of the school’s senior class back to campus, including some who have not attended since last year. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai’s north shore cut off by mudslide. A massive landslide in Hanalei, blocking the only access for vehicular traffic in and out of Kauai’s north shore, topped the myriad problems resulting from thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding that have stretched across the islands. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Boats shuttling supplies to Hanalei after landslide. Milk was one of the last items to arrive Tuesday morning before the closure of the Hanalei Bridge and subsequent landslides that have occurred, closing Kuhio Highway cutting off Hanalei and beyond from the rest of the island by car. Garden Island.
SHOPO calls for Raybuck resignation. The State of Hawai‘i Organization of Police Officers is calling for the immediate resignation of Kaua‘i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck following The Garden Island’s report citing an investigation led by the Kaua‘i Police Commission sustaining allegations of violating policies against discrimination and creating a hostile work environment for an officer based on race. Garden Island.
KIUC board election ends on Saturday. Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative’s 2021 board of directors’ election deadline is this Saturday at noon, and there are three nominated candidates, all incumbents, on the ballot for the three available seats. Garden Island.
