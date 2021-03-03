Teachers union seeks ouster of schools superintendent, Catholics concerned about vaccine-abortion link, Honolulu mayor releases $2.9B budget, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. Ige signs business unemployment tax relief bill
Gov. David Ige signs law lowering business payments into fund. Gov. David Ige signed a bill into law Tuesday that’s expected to provide significant relief to businesses faced with steep hikes in how much they have to pay into the state fund that covers unemployment insurance claims. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Unemployment office puts ‘bot blocker’ in place to reduce volume into call center. Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said repeat callers will be blocked so that more people can get through. She said some had apparently been using apps to repeatedly call the unemployment office. Hawaii News Now.
Abortion-derived cells in Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine causes
moral dilemma for Hawaii’s Catholic community. Catholic Churches are
urging parishioners not to take the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
if they have an option. The Vatican and numerous U.S. bishops say the
Johnson and Johnson vaccine have abortion-derived cells in their product
and are asking Catholics to choose Pfizer or Moderna since those
vaccines only used abortion-derived cell lines in their research. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii State Teachers Association opposes superintendent’s renewal. The Hawaii State Teachers Association on Tuesday said it opposes the renewal of schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto’s contract and intends to testify against doing so to the Board of Education this week. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Aims To Reopen Elementary Schools After Spring Break. The guidance comes after several behind-the-scenes meetings involving the Department of Education and other state leaders. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Garden Island.
State Rep. Sharon Har faces drunken driving penalties she helped write. Har helped shepherd through changes that she herself now faces, including a mandatory revocation of her driver’s license for two years for refusing to take a breath or blood test following her arrest on South Beretania Street. Star-Advertiser.
Body camera video of Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest shows her refusing to take sobriety test. The body camera video of Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence from Monday, Feb. 22 has been released by the Honolulu Police Department. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Death Behind Bars: In Hawaii, The Death Of A Prisoner Is Often A Closely Held Secret. The only prison and jail deaths that corrections officials have announced recently have been due to COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Most Police Reform Measures Fail To Gain Traction At Legislature. But proposals to ban no-knock warrants and collect data on use of force appear to be moving this session. Civil Beat.
Indo-Pacific Command seeks $27.3B to counter China. The greatest danger the United States faces in the Pacific “is the erosion of conventional deterrence” with China, said the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Phil Davidson, Monday in prepared remarks at the AFCEA TechNet Indo-Pacific Conference in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii hits highs for needle exchange and overdose reversals. Hawaii efforts to keep drug use from turning deadly, results in a record number of overdose reversals. KITV4.
Gov. Ige hopes to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers by the end of summer. Gov. David Ige is pleased with Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, but he wants more doses from the federal government. KHON2.
March 2, 2021 COVID-19 Update: There were 35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Tuesday, including 18 on O‘ahu, 13 on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out-of-state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Mayor Rick Blangiardi proposes $2.9B budget with no furloughs or tax increases. Blangiardi’s plan, outlined Tuesday at a press conference, would keep the city’s operating budget steady at $2.91 billion, with cuts making up for lost revenues, although he stressed the city’s 8,000-plus employees would not face layoffs or furloughs. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Half-billion dollar container terminal makeover to benefit Hawaii’s cargo industry. A $174 million modernization of the Kapalama Container Terminal has been completed, and now more upgrades are in the works. Hawaii News Now.
Study: O‘ahu marine areas aren’t protective enough. Marine protected areas around O‘ahu do not adequately protect populations of herbivorous reef fishes that eat algae on coral reefs. Garden Island.
Kaneohe Sea Urchin Hatchery Turns 10. A state effort using a native sea urchin to combat invasive seaweed has reached a big milestone. More than a decade ago, the state established a sea urchin hatchery to control an algae that could kill coral reefs in Kaneohe Bay. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
County to return 50K COVID-19 tests to state. Confusion surrounding a state donation of rapid COVID-19 test kits to the Big Island will not affect the county’s post-arrival testing program, officials say. Tribune-Herald.
Mayor honors Norman Sakata as living treasure marks 95 years. Sakata was recognized by Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth for his volunteer service, leadership capabilities and dedication to a life of community service on the Big Island as a spokesperson for the Kona coffee industry, Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, Lions Eye Bank of Hawaii, Lions Club of Kona, Red Cross and as a Scouts Explorer Advisor for the late astronaut Col. Ellison Onizuka. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County won’t tighten COVID-19 restrictions for now. Maui County does not plan to tighten restrictions amid a spike in cases connected to a new strain of COVID-19, though state and county officials are asking the community to remain diligent. Maui Now.
Enforcement Nets 68 Mask Citations on Maui. The Maui Police Department issued 68 citations for face mask violations between Feb. 27 and March 1. Maui Now.
$26M project would reduce Lahaina injection well use. Saying it will minimize the use of controversial injection wells at the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility, the County of Maui is proposing $26 million in upgrades to the recycled water system. Maui News.
Maui Land narrows loss while it awaits land sale. Maui Land said disruptions to tourism on Maui because of COVID-19 hurt company revenue from real estate leases as well as a club membership program that contributed to revenue falling 25% to $7.5 million last year from $10 million the year before. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Kauai to open doors to more tourists. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said Tuesday that he is seeking to rejoin the Safe Travels Hawaii program, which would make it unnecessary for Kauai’s out-of-state visitors to stay in a resort bubble or spend time on another Hawaiian Island to qualify for a quarantine exemption. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
