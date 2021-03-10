Schools superintendent Kishimoto calls it quits, some jumping the vaccination line, governor declares state of emergency over flooding, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto
Hawaii schools superintendent Christina Kishimoto stepping down in July when contract ends. Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced Tuesday she will step down on July 30 after four years at the helm of Hawaii’s public schools, rather than seek to extend her contract. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Some vaccine recipients finding ways to jump line. The state Department of Health said it relies on employers to identify who in their companies are front-line essential workers eligible for the shot, and also on vaccinators to verify the people getting inoculated. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. David Ige declares an emergency as heavy rain wreaks havoc across the state. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday signed an emergency declaration that will free up state funds to help those across the state hit by the heavy rainfall and flooding. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Senate approves nation’s highest income tax. A bill that would increase Hawaii’s income tax to the highest in the nation for the state’s top earners passed the full Senate on Tuesday by a near-unanimous vote. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
LGBTQ Parents May Get Help When Having A Baby In Hawaii. The House passed a bill Tuesday to establish a task force to try to make it easier for queer parents to establish parentage at birth. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Senate Votes To Legalize Marijuana, Raise Minimum Wage. While both proposals appear dead on arrival in the House, lawmakers will still consider scores of other measures related to abortions, taxes and housing development. Civil Beat.
Bill would prohibit sale of sunscreen products containing avobenzone and octocrylene. Sunscreens containing two harmful petrochemicals, avobenzone and octocrylene, would be banned from sale in Hawaii under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate. West Hawaii Today. Garden Island.
Help Wanted For Ethics, Campaign Spending Commissions. Vacancies on both are appointed by the governor from nominees submitted by the Judicial Council. Civil Beat.
From The Philippines To Lanai: State Hopes New Teaching Recruits Will Fill A Gap. The new program is aimed at bringing to Hawaii highly qualified teachers from the Philippines to fill the teaching gaps, particularly in areas like math, science and special education. Civil Beat.
U.S.-Chinese force imbalance is growing in western Pacific. Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Oahu, recently delivered to Congress a $27.3 billion request for extra funding through 2027 called the Pacific Deterrence Initiative. Star-Advertiser.
State reports 42 new COVID cases. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
10,000 gallons of wastewater have spilled from Kahuku treatment plant in ongoing discharge. The state Department of Health has issued an advisory warning the public to stay out of coastal waters fronting the plant. Star-Advertiser.
HFD continues search for person in Waihona Stream on Oahu. The Honolulu Fire Department will continue the search for a person reported to be in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City in the morning on Wednesday, March 10. KHON2.
City lifts evacuation order for Haleiwa as flooding threat subsides. An evacuation order for scores of Haleiwa town residents was lifted late Tuesday as the threat of “catastrophic flooding” from torrential rains subsided. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Wastewater Discharge Reported At Papaikou Treatment Plant. The public is advised to remain out of waters fronting the Papaikou Wastewater Treatment Plant due to a wastewater discharge. Big Island Video News.
Rain On Lava Creates Poor Visibility On Puna Highway. Hawaiʻi County emergency officials are urging motorists to use caution on Highway 132 in Puna, due to poor visibility caused by steam in the area. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Waimea residents reflect on life during the coronavirus pandemic. Many furloughed Big Island hospitality workers have gone nearly a year without work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Health workers ratify new contract. Maui Health System workers voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract over the weekend, bringing eight months of negotiations and disputes over worker pay to a close, the union said. Maui News.
16.63 Inches of Rain Fell in 24 Hours in East Maui — Beats 40 State Rainfall Records But Not Hawaiʻi’s. The storm that dumped buckets of rain on East Maui Monday, causing flooding, evacuations and the Kaupakalua Dam to overflow, was called a “run-of-the-mill low-pressure system for the Hawaiian islands” by an AccuWeather meteorologist. Maui Now.
Kaupakalua Farm House on Maui Swept Away by Flood. Five people are among those displaced after a torrent of water and mud swept away a five-bedroom farm house and heavily damaged another shed dwelling on the same Maui property Monday afternoon. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
State says century-old Kaupakalua Dam slated for removal this summer. Heavy rains on Monday caused the aging reservoir to swell, and overtop the earthen dam in the Haiku region, resulting in the emergency evacuation of some 150 downstream homes. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kauai
KPD Chief Raybuck faces discrimination charges. Kaua‘i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck violated policies against discrimination and created a hostile work environment for an officer based on race, as found by a Kaua‘i Police Commission investigation. Garden Island.
Rise to Work program accepting applications. The County of Kauai is now accepting applications for the Rise to Work program, which helps Kaua‘i residents who lost their job connect to temporary job opportunities with local employers. Garden Island.
Heavy rains close Hanalei Bridge, produce flash floods warnings. Heavy rains triggered a flash-flood warning for Kaua‘i on Tuesday night and the closure of Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge at about 5 p.m. Garden Island.
