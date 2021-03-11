Hawaii mops up after storms, only 11% of state vaccinated, 16 year olds get military vaccinations, Legislature welcomes federal bailout, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii lifeguards ©2021 All Hawaii News
Some Hawaii Beaches May Lose Lifeguards As State Runs Short Of Cash. Beachgoers at five state beach parks in Hawaii could be swimming at their own risk more often this summer as the pandemic’s financial toll on the Division of State Parks has left the agency unable to cover the costs of lifeguards. Civil Beat.
=====
New Federal Relief Bill Will Help Hawaii. But It’s Still Not Enough For A Full Recovery. At the end of the day, vaccinations are what will help get tourists back to the islands, economists say, although it will likely take several years before the economy looks like it did before the pandemic. Civil Beat.
State expected to receive at least $6.1B as part of relief package. Hawaii is expected to receive at least $6.1 billion in federal funding as part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed Wednesday by Congress. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Money Chairs Share Their Thoughts On Taxes And The Budget. An estimated $1.6 billion federal relief package may not be enough to cover all of Hawaii’s financial obligations due in the next several years. Civil Beat.
=====
Senate passes bill lowering DUI threshold to 0.05. A measure that would make Hawaii the second state in nation to lower its blood-alcohol threshold for drunken driving to 0.05 is headed to the state House for consideration. West Hawaii Today. Tribune-Herald.
=====
Military in Hawaii starts to vaccinate 16 and up. The military in Hawaii has started to vaccinate all eligible defense personnel 16 and up and created a drive-thru vaccination center at Wheeler Army Airfield. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Is Airborne. So Why Doesn’t Hawaii Have Pandemic Air Quality Standards? Public health agencies haven’t adequately warned the public about the dangers of sharing air during the pandemic, experts say. Civil Beat.
Critics Say More Data Needed To Avoid Racial Inequity in Hawaii’s Vaccine Rollout. Hawaii is one of only nine states that still hasn’t shared any data about how many people have been vaccinated by race and ethnicity, raising city council members’ concerns that communities with high rates of COVID-19 aren’t getting adequate access to the shots. Civil Beat.
Younger kupuna frustrated about inability to get vaccine, AARP survey finds. A new AARP Hawaii survey showed significant concern among at-risk seniors who are still waiting for the state to open vaccinations to them. Star-Advertiser.
About 68 percent of Hawaii's seniors age 75+ received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP lists convenience as one of the top reasons seniors are more open to receiving a shot. KITV4.
March 10, 2021 COVID-19 Update: The state Department of Health reports that there were 48 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Wednesday, including 29 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, five on Hawai‘i Island, and five in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu rail project faces $3 billion budget shortfall. The city’s $11 billion rail project has a budget shortfall of $3 billion and the new interim CEO sees no clear path to plugging the deficit. Star-Advertiser.
HART: Expect Honolulu’s Full Rail Line To Be Done In 2031. That’s a couple of years earlier than a recent city estimate but also several years later than a recent HART estimate. Civil Beat.
=====
City assesses damages from the flood to qualify for federal relief. Star Advertiser. KHON2.
Oahu businesses, residents clean up from flood as the downpour continues. The day after heavy flooding on Oahu’s North Shore, residents and businesses began cleaning the caked-on mud and debris from their properties, while trying to salvage their belongings — all before rain struck the island again. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
City makes online form available to report flooding damage. The purpose of this form is to collect information that will help local officials understand the damage that occurred and impacts on the community. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Driver in fatal Kakaako crash will receive 30-year sentence. The pickup truck driver who killed three pedestrians and injured four others in 2019 in Kakaako while fleeing from police took a plea deal Wednesday that ensures he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Over 8% of Big Island fully vaccinated for COVID-19. An estimated 17.6% of the state’s population has received at least one dose and 11% have received two doses. On the Big Island, 16.5% of the population has received at least one dose and 8.4% two doses, according to the Department of Health. West Hawaii Today.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to Big Island kupuna March 16. On the Big Island, the single-dose inoculation will be offered to kupuna 70 and older Tuesday, March 16, at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
DOT proposing roundabout for Waimea intersection. The state Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to improve safety and relieve congestion within Waimea. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Mayor: ‘People are our greatest strength’ in pandemic. Calling the people of Maui County “our greatest strength” over a year of health and economic challenges, Mayor Michael Victorino highlighted the organizations who stepped up to help and the community leaders definining the “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News.
Director hopes more inmates take vaccine amid MCCC outbreak. 83 inmates have tested positive; overcrowding is not helping. Maui News.
Amid Heavy Rains, Maui County Gets Federal Aid For Drought. Federal officials have approved Hawaii Gov. David Ige's request to declare a disaster for Maui County amid drought conditions that have persisted for two years. Associated Press.
Officials visit Kaupakalua Dam. DLNR Chair Suzanne Case and DLNR Dam Safety officials conducted a site survey at the Kaupakalua Dam and Reservoir Tuesday afternoon, immediately after Monday’s flooding. Garden Island.
Hawaiian Airlines Launches Long Beach-Maui Service. Hawaiian Airlines Wednesday began nonstop service between Long Beach and Kahului, Maui, welcoming Southern California travelers onboard with the convenience of a second daily flight to Hawai‘i. Maui Now.
Kauai
KPD quiet on allegations against Chief. The Kaua‘i Police Department and the Kaua‘i Police Commission remained mum Wednesday after sustained allegations of Chief Todd Raybuck violating the county’s discrimination codes from a commission-led investigation were made public. Garden Island.
County setting up mobile labs funded by Chan-Zuckerberg fund. With over $300,000 in funds derived from a Hawai‘i Community Foundation fund seeded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, the county will be getting three mobile labs capable of expanding the county’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Garden Island.
