Tax hikes still on the table, automatic voter registration clears committee, legislator charged with DUI, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii’s Fiscal Picture Is Looking Up. So Why Do Lawmakers Still Want To Raise Taxes? House leaders say they will consider increasing capital gains and state income taxes on high earners in an effort to restore targeted cuts. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Senate Committee Passes Automatic Voter Registration. A bill advanced Tuesday by the Hawaii Senate Judiciary Committee would automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver's license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered. Associated Press.
Push to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ dies. A bill that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and require state health officials to develop treatment centers where people can consume their active ingredients in a controlled environment was shelved by state lawmakers Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Last call for booze tax bill: Legislation on beverages nearly dead for the session. One tax on beverages in the state Legislature is dead, while another is on death’s door. Tribune-Herald.
Legislator charged with operating vehicle under the influence. A 52-year-old state legislator, who was allegedly driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street, attributes her impaired driving Monday night to a combination of prescription cough medication and a beer. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
China cargo service catapults Matson’s earnings. Hawaii-based ocean cargo carrier Matson Inc. more than doubled its profit last year, largely on expanded China service that included transporting supplies to combat COVID-19 on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
Health providers allowed to interpret DOH COVID-19 vaccine priority plan. Essential business owners are asked to submit a survey to help the state allocate doses and determine priority. But health providers are given latitude with how they distribute the vaccine. KITV4.
Feb. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 47 New Cases (27 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 3 Out-of-State). Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 431 with no new deaths reported today. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces Oahu’s move to Tier 3 of reopening metrics. Oahu residents will be able to have larger gatherings starting Thursday after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Tuesday the island will move to Tier 3 of its reopening strategy, and Gov. David Ige approved the step. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
HPD rolling out final body-worn cameras which have already been misused. After about 2-1/2 years the Honolulu Police Department is finishing rolling out the last of its body-worn cameras to police officers — and officers already have been misusing them. Star-Advertiser.
TheBus, TheHandi-Van welcome new leadership. Jenny Lemaota was appointed to the position of acting president and General Manager, Michael Randolf was appointed as the Vice President of Paratransit and Gloria Li was appointed as controller in the Finance and Administration Department. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Water Department plans 1% budget decrease: Rate hike, lower water use figure into $54.9M plan. The county water department plans to trim $459,400 to create its $54.9 million operating budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. West Hawaii Today.
Sites ID’d for Pahoa library. A draft environmental assessment published Tuesday has identified three possible sites for a new, and long-discussed, library in Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
150 MCCC inmates receive vaccinations. A total of 150 inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday as officials work to contain an outbreak at the facility, according to the state Department of Health. Maui News.
Maui Health Expected to Re-Open Registry for First Dose Priority Group Appointments Soon. Maui Health reports it is nearing completion of rescheduled first-dose vaccinations for nearly 5,000 individuals whose appointments were canceled in January due to a vaccine shortage. Maui Now.
Kōkua Pool to Reopen for Lap Swimming on March 1. The Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement saying reservations for lap swimming at the facility will be available Friday, Feb. 26, by calling the pool reservations line at (808) 270-6116. Maui Now.
Businesses navigate mask exemptions. As county officials push for more mask compliance, some businesses are having to make tough calls about who should be exempt from the universal mask rules. Maui News.
Kauai
Marijuana bills could bring money to Kaua‘i. Two marijuana-decriminalization bills are advancing through the state Legislature that could have economic ramifications for Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Input sought on Black Pot Master Plan. The county Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on the draft master plan for Black Pot Beach Park, one of three county-owned beach parks on Hanalei, with roughly 13 acres in size. Garden Island.
Work to begin on next phase of the Eastside coastal path. The county Department of Public Works and Cushnie Construction Co. announced the start of construction on the next phase of the Eastside coastal path. Garden Island.
