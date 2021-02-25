Restrictions eased for Honolulu gyms and restaurants, about half of inmates opt for vaccinations, businesses to get unemployment cost break, 1 in 3 Hawaii residents on Medicaid, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii jail dorm ©2021 All Hawaii News
State says about half of Oahu, Maui inmates who qualify under 1B opted to get vaccinated. Inmates who qualify under 1B are those 75 and up and those who are at the highest risk of complications if they catch the virus. KHON2.
Hawaii businesses poised to receive unemployment insurance relief. With businesses throughout Hawaii poised to see big hikes in the amount they have to pay into the state fund for unemployment insurance, state lawmakers have sent a relief bill to Gov. David Ige that’s expected to significantly ease the burden. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Frustration over Hawaii’s jammed-up unemployment system prompts rally. About 200 people vented frustration and demanded help with Hawaii’s overwhelmed jobless benefits system Wednesday outside a closed unemployment office and the state Capitol. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Scammers likely made off with millions in fraudulent unemployment payments. Thousands of out-of-work people in Hawaii are still struggling to get unemployment benefits sorted out nearly a year into the COVID-19 economic crisis. This while scammers walk away with tens of millions — including in the names of people who never even filed a claim. KHON2.
1 in 3 Hawaii residents now on Medicaid after record-setting job losses. The number of Hawaii residents on Medicaid, the government’s health insurance program for low-income adults and children, has soared by 24% amid the pandemic as the state saw record-setting job losses. Hawaii News Now.
Broadband debate continues: Bills aimed at improving connectivity are running out of time in Legislature. Although a spate of broadband-related bills have been introduced in the state Legislature, only a few have gained traction. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Farmers Need Land. State Efforts To Help Aren’t Working. Providing small farmers land is key to producing more local food, but the state’s go-to model isn’t moving the needle. Civil Beat.
Senate confirms Max Otani to lead the Public Safety Department. The Hawaii Senate confirmed today Max Otani as the director of the Department of Public Safety for a term that expires Dec. 5, 2022. The department oversees the state’s prison and jails, as well as the state’s Narcotics Enforcement and Sheriff divisions. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians Have A Front Row Seat At The US Senate. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz gaveled in his first hearing as chairman of the Indian Affairs Committee to address Native issues in Hawaii and the rest of the country. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Lawmakers to Bolster Native Hawaiian Burial Traditions With Modern Technology. Hawaiʻi lawmakers are considering legislation to help the state’s funeral services industry accommodate traditional Hawaiian burial practices by using a technology known as water cremation. Hawaii Public Radio.
Feb. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: There were 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Wednesday, including 16 on O‘ahu, 24 on Maui, two on Hawai‘i Island, one on Kaua‘i, and seven in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 435 with four new deaths reported today–two on O‘ahu and two on Maui. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu gyms and restaurants navigate Tier 3 reopening at different paces. Restaurants and gyms can accommodate more people today, following Oahu’s move to Tier 3 of its reopening plan. However, establishments are handling the loosening of restrictions in different ways. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Here's the list of changes in tier three of O'ahu's reopening strategy. KITV4.
Honolulu police to shut down COVID-19 enforcement hotline this weekend. On the eve of Oahu moving into Tier 3, the Honolulu Police Department announces the closure of its COVID-19 hotline at the end of this month. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Health care company partners with nonprofit to vaccinate Native Hawaiian communities. Roughly 60% of adults over 75 have gotten at least one dose of protection, but access to vaccination sites are especially sparse on the west side of Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
CDC study examines best practices for fitness facilities following COVID-19 cluster as Hawaii gyms ease restrictions. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Wednesday offers lessons learned from an Oahu cluster last summer traced to three fitness centers. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi looks at reviving Topgolf partnership at Ala Wai driving range. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he is looking at “picking up the baton” on a potential public-private partnership with Topgolf at the Ala Wai Golf Course and what it could mean for the city. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Union opposition keeps public works public: Public-private wastewater partnerships likely dead in Legislature. Faced with new federal regulations and crumbling infrastructure, Hawaii County pinned its hopes on the private sector to help bail it out of a growing wastewater problem. West Hawaii Today.
Aquarium trade reveals revised EIS for West Hawaii fishing. The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council has released a revised draft environmental impact statement with a new proposal to reopen West Hawaii’s coastal waters to commercial aquarium fishing. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island Finfish Farm Hopes To Lead The Way In Sustainable Aquaculture. Blue Ocean Mariculture recently became the first U.S. operation certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui County is Hawaii’s new COVID-19 infection hot spot. Maui County has become the new COVID-19 hot spot in Hawaii, sporting the state’s largest seven-day positivity rate Thursday and posting the largest number of daily cases for the second time in a week. Star-Advertiser.
Maui Health Aims to Administer 3,000 First Dose Vaccinations Next Week. Maui Health issued a vaccine update this afternoon saying they are nearly finished with rescheduling first dose appointments for the 5,000 individuals whose appointments were canceled because of lack of vaccine supply in January. Maui Now.
New cell tower approved near Waiehu Kou. The Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a new 40-foot-tall cellular tower along Kahekili Highway that spurred objections from some residents living in the Waiehu Kou subdivisions across from the project site. Maui News.
Airline ordered to pay $3 million to Maui family in wrongful death suit. A jury in Washington state has ordered Alaska Airlines to pay $3.2 million to the family of Bernice Kekona, a Kahakuloa woman who died just months after falling down an escalator in her wheelchair at the Portland International Airport in 2017. Maui News.
Kauai
County hoping for late spring reopening. The county doesn’t want to miss out on summer tourism because it’s not participating in the state’s Safe Travels program, County of Kaua‘i Managing Director Michael Dahilig explained Wednesday. Garden Island.
75-plus now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Kaua’i started distributing COVID-19 vaccines to community members aged 75 and up starting Feb. 23, and three hospitals on the island have added extra vaccination dose days to their calendar. Garden Island.
Kauai County looking for nonprofit partner in coronavirus assistance program. The County of Kauai is looking for a nonprofit partner to administer a $22 million COVID-19 assistance program to help eligible households in the county with rental and utility costs. Star-Advertiser.
Kaua'i County will allow camping beginning in March. Mayor Derek Kawakami announced on Wednesday that the county will start allowing camping next month. KITV4.
