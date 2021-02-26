New management structure for Mauna Kea, in-person graduation ceremonies allowed, Kaui to vaccinate hotel workers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Native Hawaiians perform ceremony prior to 2019 protests over Mauna Kea ©2021 All Hawaii News
House advances measure for new Mauna Kea management. A measure that aims to form a working group to develop a new management structure for Mauna Kea was advanced Thursday in the state House of Representatives. According to the resolution, the failure of the university to properly consult with Native Hawaiians has led to mistrust and polarization within the community, a situation that must be reconciled. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii public schools allowed to hold graduations in 2021 with strict protocols. Graduation ceremonies may be held at Hawaii public schools this year under strict safety guidelines that include limits on the number of guests and no physical contact during the celebration. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Lawmakers Consider Standardized Pandemic Travel Rules. Hawaii lawmakers are considering a bill that would standardize the state's pandemic travel restrictions across the islands, a departure from the current system that allows individual counties to opt out of a state pre-flight testing program or add their own modified safety measures. Associated Press.
Proposal Would Streamline Involuntary Treatment Of Those With Severe Mental Illness. Public defenders are obliged to fight involuntary treatment for their clients. Lawmakers are considering cutting them out of the process. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Lawmakers Mull Mediation To Prevent Mass Evictions After Moratorium Lifted. A bill would require landlords to enter mediation upon a tenant’s request, but some advocates say the measure doesn’t do enough to protect renters at risk of eviction. Civil Beat.
New commander named for Pacific Fleet sub force in Hawaii. The acting secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced today that Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon will be assigned as commander of the sub force in the Pacific, replacing Rear Adm. Blake Converse. Star-Advertiser.
Feb. 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Thursday, including 24 on O‘ahu, 18 on Maui, one on Hawai‘i Island, and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out-of-state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council seeks audit of HPD overtime policies, procedures. The Honolulu City Council wants an audit conducted of the Honolulu Police Department to examine the department’s overtime policies, protocols and procedures following overtime abuse that was detected months ago. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Changes to Honolulu EMS could mean higher ambulance fees. Lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to let the City control its own funding for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. KHON2.
Retail stores allowed back at full capacity as O'ahu officially enters Tier 3. Again retail shops at 100% but they do still have to have social distancing and other protections in place. KITV4.
Some Honolulu businesses already see an increase in customers under the new reopening phase. Businesses were able to serve more people as Honolulu moved into Tier 3 of its reopening plan. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii wants greater say in new stadium project. As companion bills to bolster the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District advanced through the Legislature this week, the University of Hawaii has stepped up its campaign to gain a larger voice in the facility’s future. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kīlauea Recovery Housing Survey Launched. The County of Hawai‘i is surveying residents affected by the 2018 eruption to help guide recovery investments and projects, including an upcoming Voluntary Housing Buyout Program. Big Island Video News.
“Bark Ranger” Program Unleashed At Hawaiʻi Volcanoes. The new, self-guided "Bark Ranger" program will help dogs and their humans to have a "pawsitive" experience in the park, the park service says. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lt. Gov.: 10,000-12,000 Administered Doses Unaccounted for in Maui’s Vaccine Rates. There are 10,000 to 12,000 vaccine doses that were administered and are unaccounted for in Maui’s vaccine rates being reported by the Department of Health, according to Lieutenant Governor Josh Green who was a guest during a talk story webinar hosted by Councilmember Kelly King on Tuesday evening. Maui Now.
Green: Vaccine counts lagging. Lt. Gov. Josh Green estimated that there are about 10,000 to 12,000 undercounted doses in Maui County, which ranks last in the state in the percentage of the population vaccinated. Maui News.
Maui Health plans to ramp up vaccine appointments. Hospital nearly finished with rescheduled first-dose patients. Maui News. Maui Now.
Tents offer an innovative solution to schools seeking socially-distanced classroom space. The “Temptation Island” TV show that filmed on Maui recently donated six event tents to Kihei schools: Kamalii Elementary, Lokelani Intermediate, Kihei Elementary and Kihei Public Charter School. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai hotel workers could be next in line for COVID vaccines. Hotel workers in Kauai could soon be receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said. Hawaii News Now.
$22M rental-assistance program coming. The County Housing Agency has been given the OK by the County Council to start up what hopes to be a $22-million, federally funded rental assistance program. Garden Island.
4 lanes for Wailua. Starting Monday, the DOT’s Highway Division will begin construction between Kuamo‘o Road and the Kapa‘a bypass road for a second southbound lane on Kuhio Highway. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment