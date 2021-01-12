Security ramped up at government buildings, Proud Boy leader out on bond, mass coronavirus vaccination centers planned on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state Capitol ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii stepping up security at state Capitol and all government buildings. Gov. David Ige said Monday that Hawaii’s law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate steps to ensure security at the state Capitol and all government buildings after the FBI issued a warning that armed protests are possible at state capitols across the country in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii ‘Proud Boy’ Released From Custody, Still Faces Charge In DC. Nicholas Ochs is a self-professed member of a violent, far-right extremist organization that stormed the U.S. Capitol along with other supporters of President Donald Trump. Civil Beat.
Judge grants bond for ‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ founder. The founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii” accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol building in connection with Wednesday’s siege was released from federal custody today. Star-Advertiser.
Judge Grants Release For Hawaii Proud Boys Leader Charged In Capitol Insurrection. The Hawaii man arrested in connection with last week's armed riot at the U.S. Capitol made his first appearance in federal court today and was released on bail. Hawaii Public Radio.
“Proud Boys Hawaii” leader released on bond, not allowed to travel out of Oahu for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot. Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, has been released from custody. KHON2.
Federal judge grants Hawaii Proud Boys leader release from prison, restricts travel. One of the people in custody for their involvement in last week's riot at the nation's Capitol, Nick Ochs -- the founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys, made his first appearance before a federal judge Monday. KITV4.
Effort to expand local share of Hawaii's military spending. While Hawaii's tourism industry was hit hard during the pandemic, the state's second largest sector of the economy is going strong. Now some want even more effort to draw in defense spending. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Tech Workers Earn a Median $79,040 Per Year. Hawaiʻi employs 10,890 tech workers who earn a median annual wage of $79,040, which is 78 percent more than the median annual wage for all occupations in Hawaiʻi at $44,400, according to researchers at Spanning, a company that provides backup and recovery for software applications. Maui Now.
DOE finds a way to spare hundreds of teaching positions, but hundreds more at risk. Education Department officials have revised downward the number of teaching positions that will to be slashed amid the ongoing fiscal crisis. But even the rosier picture calls for hundreds of jobs lost. Hawaii News Now.
New legislation could be coming to stop illegal fireworks from entering the state. State lawmakers say they have gotten calls from constituents since November asking for something to be done to stop them from going off through all hours of the night. KHON2.
Local leaders step up to protect children from human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Child and Family Service say families seeking help for sex abuse has increased since the pandemic by about 20%. Hawaii News Now.
Local officials and nonprofits remind public of the dangers of human trafficking. Monday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. KHON2.
Human trafficking, sexual violence cases triple amid pandemic. According to John Tobon, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Honolulu, the human trafficking industry amasses $150 billion in global profits annually. KITV4.
ACLU Urges State To Allow At-Risk Inmates To Be Vaccinated Early. Inmates and staff at correctional facilities are being infected at a higher rate than anyone else. Civil Beat.
ACLU calls for prisoner vaccinations. The American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii is urging the state to make sure inmates are included in its vaccination plan. KITV4.
Green: Hawaii ‘doing OK’ despite recent COVID-19 surge. Although the number of COVID-19 cases statewide is still in triple-digit territory amid a post-holiday surge, case counts seem to be on the decline. Tribune-Herald.
Vaccine data added to DOH dashboard. The state Department of Health has added information on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Hawaii to its online data portal. Maui News.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 11: 172 New COVID-19 Cases. Hawaii health officials reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday, including 108 on Oahu, 33 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 10 residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mass vaccination centers planned on Oahu to administer COVID-19 doses. Health officials are hoping to administer as many as 100,000 shots this month and up to 150,000 doses monthly in February, March, April and May. Star-Advertiser.
State finalizing plan to launch 2 mass vaccination sites in Honolulu. The state is finalizing a plan to launch two mass vaccination sites in Honolulu ― one at Pier 2 and the other at the Neal Blaisdell Center, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said. Hawaii News Now.
Mass COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase 1B expected to start next Monday. KHON2.
Blangiardi to hold off on tier changes as COVID-19 cases surge. Honolulu’s new mayor will hold off on any changes to the tier system, after a surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. KHON2.
Comments sought on Waikiki beach stabilization. A plan is moving forward to keep Waikiki’s existing beaches from disappearing and create a “new” beach near the shoreline of the Halekulani Hotel, which has been devoid of dry sand for years. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council committee to consider resolution in support of Dillingham Airfield. A Honolulu City Council committee will consider a resolution Tuesday introduced by Heidi Tsuneyoshi asking the state to work with “interested parties” including legislators, business groups and the Army “to ensure the continuance of general aviation” at Dillingham Airfield. Star-Advertiser.
Dillingham Airfield Still Set to Close in June. With unemployment in Hawaii at some of the highest levels in the country, a group of local business owners are pushing back on a state plan to end commercial operations at Oahu’s Dillingham Airfield. Hawaii Public Radio.
DHHL chair says Kapolei casino would be built on land not zoned for homes. Defending gambling at the state capitol Monday, the chairman of the Hawaiian Home Lands program was peppered with questions from lawmakers. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Host company sold to private investors. Some wealthy local and mainland investors have bought financially struggling kamaaina candy maker Hawaiian Host Group. Star-Advertiser.
Pet adoption on the road: Humane Society to launch mobile services van. The Hawaiian Humane Society is preparing to launch their new mobile adoption center which will bring animals in need of home out to the community. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Roth remains hospitalized after heart attack. Mayor Mitch Roth remained hospitalized Monday at Hilo Medical Center after suffering a heart attack Saturday evening in South Kohala. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor Roth Recovering at HMC After Suffering a Heart Attack. Mayor Mitch Roth remains at Hilo Medical Center where he is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Saturday evening in South Kohala. Big Island Now.
Kern seeks ethics opinion: Planning director to address Board of Ethics on Wednesday. Planning Director Zendo Kern is seeking guidance from the Board of Ethics on potential conflicts of interest in his duties directing the operations of the Planning Department. West Hawaii Today.
UH-Hilo chancellor responds to criticism from Faculty Congress. The University of Hawaii at Hilo Faculty Congress has criticized Chancellor Bonnie Irwin’s tentative budget cut plans as the university faces a potential $5.7 million reduction. Tribune-Herald.
More than 150 residents, staff vaccinated for COVID-19 during Regency at Hualalai clinic. CVS Pharmacy administered the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 114 residents and 49 team members, said Executive Director Stephen Hicks. West Hawaii Today.
Organizers: ’Unmasked flash mob’ canceled. An “unmasked flash mob” planned Saturday at the new Kailua-Kona Safeway has been called off, organizers said Monday evening. West Hawaii Today.
New Penn gym could be open by August. Construction to convert the old Hilo Lanes bowling alley property into a commercial center continues, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Approximately Three Dozen People Turned Away from Maui Drive-In Vaccination Clinic, Invited to Return on Wednesday. Out of the 750 people who showed up for the clinic, Maui District Health Officer, Dr. Lorrin Pang said 90 percent were from outside the clinic’s priority group, which was still attempting to finish vaccinations for those in the 1A priority grouping (which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents). Maui Now.
Maui Health expands COVID-19 vaccine clinic to additional CDC phases. Maui Health is expanding their COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to include Hawaii residents that fall within the CDC identified Phase 1A and Phase 1B vaccine prioritization timeline. KITV4.
Officials hopeful holiday surge is over, Maui asks for modifications to current rules after spike in cases. Maui continues to report double digit case numbers after a cluster broke out at the Harbor Lights Condominium Complex in Kahului in December. To date, there have been 97 cases reported in the county. KHON2.
Maui County Officials: “Closing Business Will Not Solve the Problem of Community Spread”. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has requested the approval of new rules for the County of Maui as the number of new COVID-19 cases remain elevated. Maui Now.
Kauai
Vaccine rollout for educators begins. Groups vaccinated this week include front-line essential workers, including teachers and staff at schools, preschools and daycares, those working in food or agricultural settings, grocery stores, postal workers and residents of small care homes. Garden Island.
Kauai teachers and child care workers are first in the industry to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, more than 500 people registered for a shot. KITV4.
Kupuna over 75 can sign up for vaccines. Hospitals around the island are equipping to vaccinate kupuna over 75 beginning this Friday, Jan. 15. Garden Island.
Utah man arrested not once, but twice for violating Kauai’s traveler quarantine. To date, Kauai officials say police have made 192 arrests of quarantine violators. All individuals who are arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai Realtors See Uptick In People Buying Houses Sight-Unseen. Relocations to Kauai from the mainland have become so common that it’s hard to drive more than a few miles on the island without seeing multiple out-of-state license plates. Civil Beat.
