Ige pushes digital economy in State of the State address, new COVID-19 variant found in state, Health Department discovers 60 unreported coronavirus deaths, vaccine shortage hinders efforts, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige State of the State address, Jan. 25, 2020
Full text of Gov. David Ige's State of the State address can be found here.
Gov. David Ige calls for economy to pivot to technology. Gov. David Ige wants Hawaii to develop a more robust digital economy — “a Hawaii 2.0” pivot — that would spread broadband connectivity to rural communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has strangled tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige pushes for more investment in digital technology. In his state of the state speech on Monday, Gov. David Ige called for the state to invest in digital technology to help get out of its budget crisis. KHON2.
Ige introduces digital economy initiative during State of the State address. Gov. David Ige’s State of the State address Monday promised big changes for the state, but was light on detail. Tribune-Herald.
Ige’s campaign pushes for digital economy. A digitally driven and connected “Hawai‘i 2.0” is the crux of Gov. David Ige’s latest campaign in diversifying the state’s economy. Garden Island.
Ige asks residents to ‘do more with less’ as state grapples with budget shortfall. Gov. David Ige on Monday asked residents to be ready for more tough times ahead as the state grapples with a large budget shortfall caused by a coronavirus pandemic that’s pummeled the tourism industry, but said improved tax revenue forecasts mean he’s not currently seeking broad-based tax increases. Associated Press.
Ige’s State Of The State Speech Skips The Difficult Details. The Hawaii governor recapped impacts from the pandemic, but never mentioned furloughs, layoffs or possible tax increases. Civil Beat.
In State of the State, Ige urges collaboration but offers few details on next steps. In his State of the State address Monday, the governor warned that government will have to “tighten its belt” in the face of a gaping budget deficit but neglected to offer much in the way of concrete details on how the state intends to recover from the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Governor Ige gives his State of the State address. Governor David Ige gave his State of the State address, focusing on possible steps for a brighter future, rather than dwell on Hawaii's current gloomy economic situation. KITV4.
Hawai'i Legislature disappointed by State of State address, call for clearer action. Shortly after he urged for collaboration, state lawmakers criticized Gov. David Ige Monday after his State of the State address, demanding more details on how he plans to steer the state out of the economic crisis. KITV4.
Biden Raises Hopes For Native Hawaiians Seeking Federal Recognition. Democratic control of the White House and Congress may breathe new life into efforts to establish a Native Hawaiian government that is recognized by the United States. Civil Beat.
Marines In Hawaii Are Training For A Return To Island Fighting. Hawaii is at the center an ambitious plan to give the Marine Corps a 21st century reboot that will lead to a leaner force that moves faster and strikes harder as tensions with China intensify in the Pacific. Civil Beat.
Hawaii vacation rental use rose in recent months. Hawaii’s short-term vacation rental industry completed a painful year with 42.8% occupancy in 2020 after accounting for supply reductions, a new report shows. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 variant detected in Hawaii. The state Department of Health confirmed Monday that its Laboratories Division detected two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant L452R in Hawaii — one on Oahu and one on Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Vaccination Available For All Employees At Legislature. The Department of Health has told the Hawaii State Legislature that all legislative employees working at the Capitol will be able to get vaccines for COVID-19 beginning Thursday. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
CVS says vaccination at Hawaii nursing homes, long-term facilities on schedule. CVS partnered with 45 skilled nursing and long-term facilities in Hawaii to begin the vaccinations on Dec. 28, and said it has finished administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so far. Star-Advertiser.
Shortage forces Hawaii Department of Health to cut vaccines for seniors’ companions. Hawaii Pacific Health officials said Sunday they will continue to honor COVID-19 vaccination appointments to companions of seniors (age 75 and older) made prior to the Department of Health’s decision to end the practice. Star-Advertiser.
Vaccine shortage hobbles Hawaii’s COVID-19 immunization effort. Hawaii’s only expected to receive about 32,000 doses this week. Officials say that’s half of what clinics have the ability to administer. Hawaii News Now.
Records review finds 60 additional COVID-19 deaths in Hawaii. Records review adds 60 COVID-19-related deaths to Hawaii tally; state records 123 new infections. The state Department of Health has identified and confirmed 60 previously unreported COVID-19-related deaths. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 25: State Announces 60 Deaths Over Five Months Previously Unreported. Hawaii health officials reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 91 on Oahu, 21 on Maui, six on the Big Island and five Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Witness in drug case involving Katherine Kealoha’s brother is now on the run. A 33-year-old woman who plays a major role in the Kealoha corruption scandal is now wanted by police in connected with another crime. Hawaii News Now.
Wastewater spills reported around Oahu after heavy rains subside. City officials said the Department of Environmental Services responded to at least five sanitary sewer spills. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu extends City Card use to Feb. 15. The City and County of Honolulu is extending use of the Immediate Response Incentive Mastercard – known as the City Card – to Feb. 15 to give people more time to spend the entire amount on their card. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Waikiki sand replenishment begins again. Work began Monday in waters off Waikiki Beach on a project to dredge 20,000 cubic yards of sand from a channel 2,000 feet offshore and pump it onto the beach, the state Department of Natural Resources said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
B.J. Penn arrested for DUI on Hawaii Island. UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn, 42, was arrested Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, the Hawaii Police Department said. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hilo hospital seeing high demand for COVID vaccine from kupuna 75 and older as rollout continues. Because of the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine from kupuna 75 and older, Hilo Medical Center will delay its vaccination rollout to individuals 65-74. Tribune-Herald.
Reef Safe Sunscreen Dispensers Installed at Kahalu‘u Beach. As part of an ongoing initiative to support reef health and regrowth, two new reef-safe sunscreen dispensers have been installed at the pavilion in Kahalu‘u Beach Park. Big Island Now.
Maui
Out-of-state buyers scoop up 30 percent of Maui home sales. Mainland buyers represented 27.4 percent and foreign buyers 1.4 percent, state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Chief Economist Eugene Tian said. Maui News.
Rental aid program sent $10 million to county households. More than $10 million went toward helping about 2,500 households in Maui County under a rental assistance program launched by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News.
Maui County reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases this month. Comparatively, within a 10 month span in 2020, the island saw less than 1,000 cases. KITV4.
Police Station to be Professionally Disinfected after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19. The Maui Police Department received confirmation today that a department employee who works out of the Wailuku District has tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
Kauai
Herrera case first jury trial since last March. Fifth Circuit Court Judge Randal G. B. Valenciano announced Monday morning he will conduct Kaua’i’s first jury trial since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Fifth Circuit Court. Garden Island.
North Shore Lions raise over $50,000. The North Shore Lions Club, in partnership with Aloha Roofing Supply, raised more than $50,000 during the annual golf tournament that was contested earlier this month at the Princeville Makai Golf Club. Garden Island.
