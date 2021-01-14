Homeless won't be counted this year, barricades block state Capitol, Maui asks why tourists get vaccinated first, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Homeless in Honolulu ©2021 All Hawaii News
Unsheltered homeless in Hawaii to go uncounted amid COVID-19. A wave of rising homelessness is expected to wash over Hawaii in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, yet any increase this year won’t be measured because an annual survey has been called off due to COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Homelessness anticipated to gradually rise. The state’s point man on homeless issues told lawmakers Wednesday he expects the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to result in a gradual increase in homelessness statewide over the next few years. Tribune-Herald.
Barricades block Hawaii Capitol building entrances after FBI warns of armed protests in all states. The entrances to the Hawaii State Capitol, both on the mauka and makai side, are now protected with water walls and a chain-linked fence in preparation for possible protests that federal and state agencies are monitoring. KHON2.
Hawaii Lags Other States In Administering COVID-19 Vaccines, Federal Data Shows. Hawaii is lagging in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, falling 44th nationwide on Wednesday as health officials struggle with capacity and uncertainty surrounding the federal delivery of more doses. Civil Beat.
HI-EMA makes corrections 3 years after false missile alert while DOD defends Hawaii. The state was jolted by the threat of an incoming ballistic missile on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, only to find out that it was a false alarm. KHON2.
Hawaii Governor Weighs Income Tax Increases On Wealthy Residents, Ige’s chief of staff also suggests upping the “barrel tax” on fossil fuels to help balance the budget. Civil Beat.
$30M pricetag to renovate water features at the state Capitol raises eyebrows. State Comptroller Curt Otaguro asked lawmakers for $17.5 million this year and $12.5 million next year to fix the pond, which has been leaking water into the Capitol basement for years. Hawaii News Now.
Schools will have to absorb $5M they used to buy PPE in pandemic’s early days. Public schools will have to absorb the nearly $5 million they used to purchase personal protective equipment at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s money they thought they’d get back in federal emergency funds. Hawaii News Now.
Teacher Training Initiative Takes Shape Under COVID-19 Federal Grant. Hawaii community groups plan to convene dozens of local educators this summer to help build an open-source digital collection of lesson plans and teaching materials that will be free and accessible to students, teachers and parents by 2022. Civil Beat.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 13: 106 New COVID-19 Cases And Three Deaths. Hawaii health officials reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, including 73 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, two on Kauai and 13 state residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
First mass vaccination to kick off on Monday. About 1,000 people are scheduled to be the first in line when Hawaii’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Honolulu’s Pier 2 cruise ship terminal on Monday. Star-Advertiser.
2 mass vaccination sites to launch on Oahu in a bid to ramp up distribution. The first of two mass vaccination sites on Oahu will launch Monday at Pier 2 amid a push to rapidly increase the number of people getting shots each day. Hawaii News Now.
Seniors first in line for Oahu mass COVID 19 vaccinations. Oahu's first mass vaccination site opens Monday, and another will begin the following week. Finally giving seniors, who have been eagerly awaiting vaccinations, a chance to get the shot. KITV4.
Tentative deal reached between Kapiolani Medical Center, nurses’ union. The nurses’ union and Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children have reportedly struck a deal in their ongoing contract negotiations. Hawaii News Now.
Queen’s Medical Center changing policies after second COVID cluster. A COVID-19 outbreak occurred in two clusters at The Queen’s Medical Center, where the family of a 75-year-old patient who tested positive after discharge said they were never told she was on one of the affected floors. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island's Doctor Shortage Could Grow to 72 Percent by 2030. Hawaiʻi County has the largest doctor shortage in the state with fewer than half of the physicians needed to properly serve the island’s population. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ethics Board seeks Kern’s client list. The county Board of Ethics, deluged with written testimony about Planning Director Zendo Kern’s fitness for the job, on Wednesday asked Kern for an “exhaustive list” of projects he’s worked on, then delayed a decision until next month. West Hawaii Today.
Kupuna vaccinations to begin. Hilo Medical Center’s “kupuna clinic” is set to offer vaccines to individuals 75 and older beginning Jan. 20. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
UHMC Vaccination Site Closes Early to “Maintain Safety and Order”. The University of Hawaiʻi Point of Distribution clinic for COVID-19 vaccines closed early today “in an effort to maintain safety and order,” according to planners with the Maui District Health Office, which is running the site. Maui Now.
Maui residents question why mainland visitors are getting vaccinated in the islands. Some Hawaii residents are outraged after it was revealed that some vaccines are going to mainland visitors. Hawaii News Now.
Panel debates tourism’s role in COVID-19 surge at town hall. Officials, residents agree that second post-travel test should be required. Maui News.
Public Meetings Scheduled for Maui Housing Plan To Build 5,000 Affordable Family Homes. In November, HCA was awarded a contract from the Office of Council Services to engage the community in the creation of a comprehensive affordable housing plan that will improve the County’s workforce housing ordinance and identify opportunities to build 5,000 affordable homes for local families. Maui Now.
Contractor and condo appeal $75K fine over shoreline work. Hololani Resort Condominiums and Goodfellow Bros. are appealing a $75,000 county violation alleging their shoreline restoration work temporarily put the environment at risk. Maui News.
Maui Ocean Center to reopen after 10 months. Members, Maui County residents can visit for free during phased reopening. Maui News.
Kauai
Council authorizes DPW to secure $6.5 million loan. The county is moving forward with $6.5 million in upgrades to the Waimea Wastewater System. Garden Island.
Hundreds of essential workers on Kauai begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses. Kauai is well into its 1B phase of vaccinations, according to the Department of Health. Hawaii News Now.
‘Ele‘ele School receives cardboard desk donations. ‘Ele‘ele School received a donation of KeikiDesk cardboard desks from sponsors Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network and INNOVATE Hawai‘i last week. Garden Island.
