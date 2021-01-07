Hawaii officials and party leaders condemn Capitol violence, state DOE warns 1,300 teachers could be cut, vaccination hubs open, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Trump supporters rally at Hawaii Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 PC:Hawaii News Now
Trump supporters, detractors gather in Hawaii; most condemn pro-Trump mob in DC. About 200 supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrated at Hawaii’s Capitol building on Wednesday, but they kept their demonstration peaceful and most rejected the acts of mob violence by Trump supporters who swarmed on Congress. Hawaii News Now.
Ige Blames President Trump For Violence At US Capitol. Peaceful protesters gathered outside the Hawaii Capitol to support the president and object to the pandemic response. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige Issues Statement Amid News of Protestors Storming of the US Capitol. Maui Now.
Governor Ige releases statement in response to ongoing situation at U.S. Capitol. KITV4.
Our DC Reporter Had A Close-Up View Of The Mob Taking Over The Capitol. Nick Grube was on his way to the Electoral College ceremony when events of the day overtook him. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers condemn uprising. The unprecedented assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters drew incredulity and condemnation of the president’s inflammatory run-up to the violence that saw one woman shot and killed, a lockdown and a police standoff with protesters in the normally august U.S. House of Representatives. Star-Advertiser.
Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation recount a terrifying day in DC. Some of Hawaii’s congressional members were hunkered down inside their offices when rioters breached the US Capitol building on Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii delegation reacts to storming of US Capitol. Lawmakers were forced to evacuate as they worked to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i Delegation Safe as Violence Erupts in Capitol. “This is a sad day in America’s history,” Hawai‘i Governor David Ige told local reporters after calling an unscheduled press conference Wednesday afternoon. Big Island Now.
Hawai‘i lawmakers respond to Capitol riot. Gov. David Ige called the protests to undermine the presidential election an assault on democracy and everything this country stands for. Garden Island.
Hawaii Republican, Democratic parties issue joint statement calling for calm. The chairs of the Hawaii Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint statement Wednesday condemning the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii political party leaders set differences aside, condemn violence at US Capitol. Republican and Democratic leaders in Hawaii put their political differences aside and condemned the violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 6. KHON2.
Hawai'i Republican Party and Democratic Party of Hawaii release joint statement on ongoing situation at U.S. Capitol. KITV4.
=====
House Speaker Scott Saiki to push uniform travel rules. House Speaker Scott Saiki plans to introduce legislation that would create statewide, uniform COVID-19 travel rules to reduce confusion for both residents and tourists. Star-Advertiser.
State Finance Director Says Carbon And Sugar Taxes May Be Among Increases. Craig Hirai stressed that nothing is settled but dropped some hints about possible tax increases in a House Finance Committee hearing. Civil Beat.
‘In crisis’: Superintendent says 1,300 teaching positions could be cut by end of year. The state Department of Education is expecting a budget cut of $400 million and officials warn that could mean 1,300 teaching positions could be cut. Hawaii News Now.
Department of Education reports a plan is in the works to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 44,000+ employees. Educators and childcare employees are listed on Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. KHON2.
Hawaiian Affairs Committee Lacks Native Hawaiian Legislators. Gambling on Hawaiian Home Lands, greater burial protections, and OHA election reform are just some of the top Native Hawaiian issues up for debate among state lawmakers this year. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
AlohaSafe app aims to slow COVID-19 as deaths increase. The state Health Department officially launched its new AlohaSafe Alert app, along with a new media campaign targeting Hawaii’s youth on Wednesday as the daily COVID-19 case count and death toll continued to rise. Star-Advertiser.
State launches AlohaSafe Alert app. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health in partnership with aio Digital and the Hawai‘i Executive Collaborative have launched AlohaSafe Alert, an exposure notification app to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Garden Island.
A new app could warn you if you’ve been possibly exposed to COVID-19. The AlohaSafe Alert, which is now available in Maui, Honolulu, Hawaii and Kauai counties, anonymously tracks signals in relation to other devices with the application. Hawaii News Now.
Catholic Charities Hawai'i to provide additional rent relief through state assistance program. Catholic Charities Hawaii and the State of Hawaii announced on Wednesday the launch of a new rent relief program that will begin accepting applications next week. KITV4.
New Rent Relief Program Announced. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and the State of Hawai‘i announced Wednesday the launch of a new rent relief program that will begin accepting applications next week. Big Island Now.
‘Ohana by Hawaiian to suspend air service between Honolulu and both Molokai and Lanai. Hawaiian Airlines said today it will discontinue ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service between Honolulu and both Molokai and Lanai next week. This move will suspend all operations by the interisland carrier. Star-Advertiser.
Vaccination Hubs Open for Healthcare Workers. As a way to continue to rapidly administer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers, the Hawai‘i Department of Health and the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i are working with hospitals in each county to ensure independent healthcare providers and their staff can obtain the first dosage of their vaccine this month. Big Island Now.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 6: 143 New COVID-19 Cases And 10 Deaths. Health officials reported 10 deaths and 143 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, including 85 on Oahu, 29 on Maui, eight on the Big Island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and 17 residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Chair Announces Committee Assignments. Councilmen Calvin Say and Brandon Elefante will be in powerful roles. Civil Beat.
Queen’s Medical Center reports cluster of 39 COVID-19 cases. The Queen’s Medical Center reported today a cluster of 39 COVID-19 cases at its main Punchbowl location. Star-Advertiser.
The Queen’s Medical Center found 27 caregivers, 12 patients positive with COVID-19. Dozens of staff and patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl. KHON2.
HPD: ‘We can only do so much’ when it comes to stopping aerial fireworks. The Honolulu Police Department says they received about 2,000 calls regarding illegal aerial fireworks in the days leading to New Year’s Eve. But out of those calls, just 45 citations were issued, and there was just one arrest. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu housing market ends 2020 with a bang. Oahu’s housing market made a huge recovery in December with a sales spike that followed several months of hefty declines earlier last year after coronavirus impacts began in March. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
UH responds to review of Maunakea management. A statement from the university concluded with a promise to use the results of the assessment to continue to improve its stewardship of the mountain. Tribune-Herald.
Life Care Center begins COVID vaccinations. Life Care Center of Hilo on Wednesday began vaccinating residents and employees against COVID-19. Tribune-Herald.
Activists clear tents at Wailoa, leave garden. Activists occupying a portion of Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo were expecting state Department of Land and Natural Resource enforcement officers at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Resurrected Kanaka Garden Ordered To Stop. The Kanaka Garden has returned to Wailoa River State Recreation Area, and state law enforcement is already ordering those involved to cease and desist. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Some residents plea for Maui County COVID-19 task force, but Mayor Victorino not interested. 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Maui County reported Wednesday are part of an 81% rise in cases since December 22nd. The outbreak sparked some residents to hold a protest outside of Mayor Mike Victorino’s press conference Wednesday calling on him to accept more help in the form of a COVID-19 task force. KHON2.
Maui health officials focus on two large clusters of COVID cases. One cluster is at Maui Memorial Medical Center where officials said there were 14 positive patients on Thursday. The other cluster at Harbor Lights in Kahului has ballooned to 75 cases, according to county officials. Hawaii News Now.
Harbor Lights Cluster Rises to 75; Mayor Calls for Peace Amid Challenging Times. There are now 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to the Harbor Lights cluster in Kahului, Maui, with more testing slated to get underway today. Maui Now.
Local restaurants and bars adapt to further county restrictions. Local bar and restaurant owners say the ever-changing rules and new restrictions placed on their businesses are growing more difficult, with one owner saying it’s definitely killing us. Maui News.
Kauai
Rise to Work provides nearly 300 jobs. In a Monday video, the County of Kaua‘i Kupa‘a Kaua‘i program announced 280 displayed workers on Kaua‘i were hired by 100 local employers into the Rise to Work program. Garden Island.
Monk Seal Killings On Kauai Highlight Human Threat To Endangered Species. A new study found that human activity was to blame for more than half of all known seal deaths in the islands over the past quarter century. Civil Beat.
No comments:
Post a Comment