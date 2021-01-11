Hawaii hospitals could reach capacity in 6 weeks, Kapiolani nurses vote to strike, Proud Boy in court today for role in Capitol riot, coronavirus vaccinations may not be finished until Labor Day, Big Island mayor hospitalized, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Josh Green administers coronavirus vaccine Dec. 29, 2020 PC:from Facebook
Hawaii Hospitals to Reach Capacity in Six Weeks if Cases Continue to Surge. The holiday surge of COVID-19 cases the state was bracing for has started. Hospitals are expected to be heavily affected in the coming weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
State releases latest COVID vaccine plan. Hawaii health officials expect the COVID-19 vaccine to be available to all residents by the end of this summer once the top three priority groups are taken care of. Maui News.
DOH: Over 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide. As of Friday, health officials said 91,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received by the state — 54,600 of those being the Pfizer-BioNTech brand, and 37,100 of the Moderna vaccine. So far, over 35,000 vaccinations have been administered statewide. Hawaii News Now.
Blood Bank of Hawaii asks COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to help save lives. Only about 200 of the more than 23,000 residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 have donated their plasma, which has antibodies that can help save other patients. KITV4.
Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children have voted to authorize a strike about six months into bargaining for a new contract in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawyer anticipates release of his client seen in mob that stormed U.S. Capitol. The lawyer for Proud Boys Hawaii founder and Capitol riot participant Nick Ochs said he expects his client will be released from jail this week. Hawaii News Now.
A rise in coronavirus cases on the West Coast could mean fewer travelers visiting the islands.
As Hawaii tries to claw its way out of the worst economic decline in
decades, California is a key to the revival of tourism. California is
the source- market for most of visitors. Star-Advertiser.
Federal labor department to investigate Hawaii’s unemployment insurance system. The Federal Department of Labor is opening two investigations into Hawaii’s unemployment insurance system. One investigation centers around a Legal Aid allegation of discrimination because of nationality or citizenship, while the other is part of a nationwide investigation of fraud and verification procedures. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii businesses fear unemployment tax increases will ruin their economic recovery. Local businesses are bracing for at least a tripling of their unemployment taxes, which without legislative intervention they say would disrupt any statewide economic recovery. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii bankruptcies fell in 2020 despite pandemic. The number of bankruptcy cases ended up plunging 8.6% to 1,524, according to data released last week from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Defense spending ‘incredibly important’ for Hawaii during COVID-19 pandemic. Defense spending in Hawaii — about $5 billion annually in payroll and $2 billion-plus in contracts — has been “an incredibly important stabilizing force” in the state with an economy otherwise wracked by COVID-19, Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Gaps In Hawaii Eviction Moratorium Leave Some Renters Scrambling For Housing. The state eviction moratorium doesn’t protect every renter. And being kicked out when you’re unemployed makes finding housing much harder. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Teachers Get Their Turn To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines. Teachers on Kauai can start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as Monday, while those elsewhere in Hawaii will be able to get them by the end of the month into early February, the state teachers’ union said Friday. Civil Beat.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 10: 200 New COVID-19 Cases And 2 Deaths. Hawaii health officials reported 200 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Sunday, including 128 on Oahu, 30 in Maui County, 12 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai and 21 residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
With triple-digit case spikes, Mayor Blangiardi focuses on how to move the city forward. Despite the steady increase in cases, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the island will remain in Tier 2 for now. Oahu’s current 7-day average daily cases is 124 and a 4.4 percent. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Police Spent $150,000 In CARES Funds On A Robot Dog. Flush with CARES Act cash, the Honolulu Police Department has spent millions on what one officer called toys. Civil Beat.
Reluctant to go; just a few regrets, Mayor Kirk Caldwell says. Kirk Caldwell handed the keys to the third-floor corner office at Honolulu Hale to incoming Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Jan. 2 — with only a few regrets but not just a little reluctance. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm unveils 100-day plan Tuesday. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm will be unveiling his 100-day plan to reform the Department of the Prosecuting attorney on Tuesday. KHON2.
Longtime Rail Officials Ousted As New CEO Joins HART. Bill Brennan and Joyce Oliveira were two of the longest-serving employees at a tumultuous agency that’s seen heavy turnover. Civil Beat.
Another case of COVID-19 confirmed in a city bus operator. The city said a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Legislators step into conflict between University of Hawaii and Aloha Stadium. Some legislators say they haven’t closed the door on the Stadium Authority finding a pathway for the University of Hawaii football team to play at crumbling Aloha Stadium and are urging the parties to find common ground. Star-Advertiser.
Replacement work avoids funding halt at Aloha Stadium. A state agency has sidestepped what could have been a costly halt in a long- running effort to have a private developer redevelop Aloha Stadium and surrounding state land in Halawa. Star-Advertiser.
Wahiawa solar farm divides community over food vs. fuel. A developer is proposing a solar farm near Wahiawa that could reduce electricity bills for 1,100 area households, but the project site on fallow prime farmland has drawn community opposition. Star-Advertiser.
Miske Case Weaves Together Disparate Strands Of Past Crimes. As information comes out in the case of alleged crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr., it looks like the gang was operating in plain sight. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth hospitalized with chest pains. Roth, 56, who was elected in November, went to North Hawaii Community Hospital, was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and had a stent implanted, according to a county news release. Star-Advertiser.
Public unhappy over lack of access: Pandemic, technology and tension during long council session. A heavy and sometimes controversial agenda, coupled with technical problems during a global pandemic, brought a new set of challenges to the County Council last week, during a meeting that saw testifiers grumble about lack of access and a mayor appear to step outside his lane to advise council members on Sunshine Law issues. West Hawaii Today.
Pandemic does little to slow down Big Island home sales. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, home sales on Hawaii Island in 2020 increased from the previous year — the only island in the state where that occurred. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
COVID-19 Surge Is Largely Blamed On Holiday Gatherings. Officials point to holiday-related gatherings including an outbreak at a condo complex that was believed to have started with a choir practice. Civil Beat.
King, panel to discuss COVID-19 rise on Maui. Maui County Council Member Kelly King will host a virtual town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to discuss the recent surge of COVID cases on Maui and the county’s response to the pandemic. Maui News.
Sun rises on new sunscreen era. For eco-friendly sunscreen makers like Maui’s Jenna Davis, Hawaii’s new law banning sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals couldn’t have come at a better time — and the pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse moment. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai utility, AES propose dual-energy project. Kauai’s nonprofit electric utility cooperative anticipates boosting its renewable-energy production by 25% with a proposed hydro and solar electricity project. Star-Advertiser.
