Hawaii Capitol on lockdown prior to opening day of Legislature, more than half of inmates in emergency release re-arrested, state send 200 Guardsmen to U.S. Capitol, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Security heightened at state Capitol ahead of Friday protest and presidential inauguration next week. A pro-Donald Trump local grassroots group that pursues “faith, family and freedom” plans what it calls a “peaceful rally” at the state Capitol Friday amid heightened security including the installation of chain link-fence barricades blocking off the rotunda. Star-Advertiser.
No More ‘Gifts Of Aloha’ For State Lawmakers. Goodies gifted from lobbyists to lawmakers like manapua, PB&J sandwiches, musubi and trinkets are no longer allowed because of new state ethics rules that ban “gifts of aloha” for legislators. Civil Beat.
200 Hawaii National Guard members deploying to D.C. for inauguration duty. The Hawaii Army National Guard is deploying about 200 troops to Washington, D.C., to “aid in and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power,” Gov. David Ige’s office said today. Star-Advertiser.
Isle inmates freed due to COVID commit crimes. Nearly 6 out of 10 people released early from Hawaii jails and prisons early last year over COVID-19 concerns have been charged with more offenses, a new study shows. Star-Advertiser.
More changes ahead for unemployment call center as backlog, fraud persist. Private contractor Maximus will wrap up its duties at the unemployment call center this week and is scheduled to be replaced by a reduced number of new in-house hires. KHON2.
Auditor: State Agriculture Agency Is Failing To Fulfill Mission. After 25 years, the Agribusiness Development Corp. hasn’t helped Hawaii re-fashion former sugar and pineapple plantations into viable economic engines, audit says. Civil Beat.
With evictions looming, advocates urge state not to cut funding for homeless programs. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine supply a concern for health officials. Health officials are worried that Hawaii might not have enough COVID-19 vaccines to sustain large-scale immunization clinics, two of which are opening within the next two weeks. Star-Advertiser.
Getting Consent From Seniors Poses Barrier To COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout. The elderly are most at risk, but for those with dementia, getting consent can be complicated. Civil Beat.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 14: 179 New COVID-19 Cases And Six Deaths. Hawaii health officials reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, including 122 on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 11 state residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi won’t change current tier system. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi this morning said he has no intentions of tweaking or changing the current tier system established for Oahu by the former administration. Star-Advertiser.
Blangiardi says he’s hopeful Oahu will remain in Tier 2, despite rise in COVID-19 cases. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Thursday that he’s hopeful Oahu will remain in Tier 2, despite a rise in new COVID-19 cases. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Blangiardi plans changes to city’s tier system. Changes will be coming to Oahu’s tier system for reopening. Mayor Rick Blangiardi says, he wants to be more aggressive and efficient in getting residents vaccinated. KHON2.
Mayor Blangiardi discusses COVID-19 metrics for O'ahu on Thursday. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the COVID-19 pandemic in his first press conference. KITV4.
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Aim to Give 10,000 Doses a Day to Hawaii Residents. One vaccination center operated through Hawaii Pacific Health will open on Monday at Pier 2 Cruise Terminal. Another mass vaccination center operated through Queen’s Medical Center will open on the 25th at Neal Blaisdell Center. Both facilities hope to scale up to vaccinate 5,000 people per day. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Boulder Barriers Aim To Protect Monk Seals From Illegal Off-Roading. Trucks disrupting seals resting on the sand have been a problem for years at Wawamalu. The new barriers aim to stop that. Civil Beat.
Effort aims to keep vehicles off Sandy Beach shoreline. A 9.5-acre stretch of undeveloped city beach known as Wawamalu would be a pristine place where beachgoers could enjoy nature to the accompaniment of wind, waves and the cries of seabirds and children exploring tide pools, were it not for the roars of off-road vehicles driving on its sand beach, gouging deep, blackened tracks and tearing up the native vegetation and dunes. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
West Hawaii couple fined $76K for the illegal harvest of aquarium fish. State officials today said a West Hawaii couple has agreed to pay a fine of $76,400 for the illegal harvest of aquarium fish off of Kawaihae last February. Star-Advertiser.
Kealakekua couple settles for $76,400 of a top-end $550,000. A Kealakekua couple has agreed to pay $76,400 in fines for illegally collecting 550 aquarium fish last year off Kawaihae. West Hawaii Today.
Couple Pays Steep Fines For Aquarium Fishing Violations. Tyron and Kacie Terazono of Kealakekua have agreed to pay a large fine for the illegal harvest of aquarium fish offshore of Kawaihae in Hawai‘i County during February 2020. Big Island Now.
Kilauea Ave. work likely to last until 2022. As part of a statewide transportation improvement program, Kilauea Avenue is undergoing rehabilitation work, which includes repaving, installing pavement markers, striping and adding traffic detectors along a 1.5-mile stretch from the Wailoa Bridge to Puainako Street. Tribune-Herald.
Budget woes could shutter Youth Challenge Academy. Don’t close the book on the Hawaii National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo just yet — although a presentation by the state’s adjutant general to lawmakers earlier in the week gave the impression the program is dead in the budgetary water. Tribune-Herald.
Kona Community Hospital Expands Vaccination Eligibility. By next week, kūpuna will be able to register for coronavirus vaccination across the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Kupuna vaccinations to begin: Hospitals set to launch clinics for those over age 75. Kona Community Hospital said it is moving to Tier 1B in alignment with the state Department of Health’s vaccine distribution plan and will begin registering kupuna over age 75 on Tuesday to receive the first of two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Mokulele Airlines expanding service to fill void left by ‘Ohana by Hawaiian’s suspension of operations. Mokulele Airlines today became the only airline flying to both Molokai and Lanai and announced plans to expand its interisland service to meet community needs. Star-Advertiser.
Mokulele Airlines Expands on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. Mokulele Airlines is set to become the sole airline serving Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i beginning Friday when ‘Ohana by Hawaiian suspends operations. Maui Now.
Lt. Gov. Green Visits Maui as State Prepares for Ramped-Up Vaccine Distribution. Ramping Up Vaccinations; Maui Health Eyes Opening of S and W Maui Distribution Sites as Supplies Increase. Maui Now.
Maui cases continue to increase as County waits on rule modification approval from Gov. Ige. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is still awaiting approval from Gov. David Ige to modify some rules as the county continues to see double-digit cases. KHON2.
Shot clinic closes early as lines build up again. UH-MC site will limit next week’s clinic to top-tier patients only. Maui News.
In the wake of Maui condo outbreak, neighbors pitch in to ensure those in isolation don’t feel alone. At least 97 COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the Harbor Lights condominium in Kahului — and outbreak officials say likely started by a holiday choir practice. Hawaii News Now.
Proposed cement facility relocation at Kahului Harbor passes next hurdle. With a nod Tuesday from the Maui Planning Commission, Hawaiian Cement is about halfway through a lengthy process to relocate its Kahului Harbor facility about 600 feet away. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD’s short-staffing effect on proactivity. In 2020, the Patrol Services Bureau of the Kaua‘i Police Department responded to nearly 50,000 calls for service. Garden Island.
Koa‘e Makana housing project awarded. The Kaua‘i County Housing Agency and Mark Development Inc. have received an award from the Building Industry Association-Hawai‘i for the Koa‘e Makana workforce housing project in Koloa. Garden Island.
