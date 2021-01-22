Hawaii all-mail balloting deemed a success, more money earmarked for public schools, 20% of traffic tickets go unpaid, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Voters line up in Hilo on Nov. 3, 2020 ©2021 All Hawaii News
Commission sees election success in all-mail balloting. Despite a 2020 general election when some Oahu polls closed almost four hours late and some Hilo voters spent three hours in line, the state Elections Commission is sending the Legislature a rosy review in its required biennial evaluation of the conduct of the election. West Hawaii Today.
=====
Gov. Ige says DOE’s budget shortfall is $123M less than feared, but teachers union contends hundreds of layoffs still looming. Ige had originally directed all state departments including the DOE, to reduce their overall budgets by a target of 10% to deal with shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This morning, he said the DOE could now revise that target reduction to 2.5%, or $123 million less will have to be cut. Star-Advertiser.
Ige: DOE budget cuts won’t be as steep as anticipated. While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will require the state Department of Education to make wide-ranging budget cuts during the next year, those cuts might be less extensive than initially thought. Tribune-Herald.
Governor: Public schools to face smaller budget cut than previously thought. The state Department of Education is now facing a 2.5% cut to its budget instead of the 10% it had previously anticipated. Gov. David Ige announced plans for the smaller cut Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Governor earmarks more money for education, union said hundreds of jobs will still be lost. Gov. David Ige released additional funds to offset budget cuts to the Department of Education. KHON2.
=====
Gov. Ige to deliver State of the State address Monday. Governor Ige will lay out his plan for the year and share where we stand as a state in this COVID-19 pandemic. KITV4.
Economists: Agribusiness Development Corp. Is A “Fiasco”. A week after a scathing audit concluded that the Hawaii Agribusiness Development Corp. is failing to fulfill its mission to transform Hawaii’s agriculture industry, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reached the same conclusion in a report released Thursday. Civil Beat.
Biden Signs Order Fully Reimbursing Hawaii National Guard For COVID-19 Operations. The Trump administration had previously agreed to pay for 75% of costs associated with the historic nationwide deployments of National Guardsmen. Civil Beat.
Two of Hawaii’s own to serve on Biden’s White House communications team. President Joe Biden’s communications team includes some Hawaii representation. Remi Yamamoto will be the senior communications adviser to the White House chief of staff. Michael Kikukawa, of Molokai, will serve as press assistant. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii homeowners face stiff fines for illegal seawalls. Homeowners along Sunset Beach, Punaluu and Portlock on Oahu, as well as a property owner on Molokai, are facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for allegedly constructing illegal seawalls and boulder revetments along Hawaii’s beaches. Star-Advertiser.
20% of all parking tickets issued over the last 5 years went unpaid, state records show. One out of every five parking tickets issued in Hawaii over the last five years has gone unpaid. That amounts to nearly $11 million in uncollected fines, state records show. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Residents From COFA Nations Can Now Apply For Medicaid. The change is a result of a bill signed by former President Donald Trump restoring federal Medicaid funding for citizens of Compact of Free Association nations. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Airlines Expands Pre-Clear Travel Program. Hawaiian Airlines has begun pre-clearing passengers departing from select US mainland cities to Hawai‘i under a program that allows travelers with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass the airport screening in Hawai‘i. Maui Now.
KHON2.
=====
Like many states, Hawaii isn’t getting the number of COVID-19 vaccines that were promised by the federal government. While the state’s allotment for the vaccine during the Dec. 15 rollout was at near full capacity ― with 58,000 doses ― that distribution has dropped to about 36,000 doses this week. Hawaii News Now.
Advocates worry seniors without computers may be left behind in vaccine distribution. Seniors without computers and email addresses ― or someone who can help ― are struggling to get appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Hawaii News Now.
LIST: How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Hawaii. Hawaii residents over the age of 75 are now qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B of the state’s tiered COVID-19 distribution plan. KHON2.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 21: 119 New COVID-19 Cases And Three Deaths. Hawaii health officials announced three deaths on Oahu and 119 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 66 on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 16 on the Big Island and seven residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
New Route For Honolulu Rail? Any ‘Hare-Brained’ Scheme Is Being Considered. HART’s new executive director Lori Kahikina says she’s open to any ideas that avoid having to get special utility clearances along Dillingham Boulevard. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Hale Sees Changes In New Year, But Challenges Remain The Same. The Honolulu City Council has seen several changes to start the New Year. While they give the Council a new appearance compared to previous years, its reponsibilities remain same – and so do its challenges. Hawaii Public Radio.
Registration open for vaccination clinic in Kane'ohe. Starting next Tuesday, January 26, the Department of Health will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Kupuna age 75+ in Kaneohe. KITV4.
Respiratory therapists at Kapiolani Medical Center navigate their first union contract. The Hawaii Nurses Association, which expects to ratify a new contract soon for Kapiolani nurses who voted to authorize a strike, is still trying to bargain with the hospital for the smaller group of respiratory therapists who mostly go unnoticed. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu retail vacancies projected to surge this year. Commercial real estate firm Colliers International projects that the amount of vacant retail space on Oahu will grow by at least 270,000 square feet this year at shopping centers because of tenant closures, after 107,586 square feet of additional vacant space was added last year. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki beaches to undergo improvement project, expect closures. A new beach maintenance project for Waikiki Beach is set to commence on Jan. 25. Ongoing improvements are expected to lead to a temporary partial closure of Kuhio Beach and Diamond Head swim basin. KHON2.
Beach access coalition plans sign-waving outside Ko Olina over limited parking. Makakilo resident John Shockley is hoping new Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration will ensure Ko Olina fully reopens its four lagoon parking lots after closing them in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown and reopening them — at reduced 50% capacity — when tourism reopened in October. Star-Advertiser.
DHHL seeks beneficiary feedback on casino proposal. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands opened a public comment period for beneficiaries on a draft legislative proposal to authorize a resort and casino on Hawaiian Home lands designated for commercial use in Kapolei, Oahu. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Stevedore finds female skunk at Honolulu Harbor. A team of inspectors managed to safely capture the six-pound animal Wednesday morning. Star-Advertiser.Big Island Now.
Hawaii Island
Hospitals Now Offering COVID Vaccine to Kupuna. Big Island hospitals have begun scheduling appointments to vaccinate kupuna for COVID-19. Big Island Now.
HMC begins kupuna COVID vaccinations. After vaccinating staff and local health care providers against COVID-19, Hilo Medical Center is now focused on vaccinating kupuna 75 years and older. Tribune-Herald.
Scores of kupuna receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kona. It’s estimated that there are 14,000 people over 75 on Hawaii Island that need to be vaccinated in Tier 1B. Approximately 6,000 of them are in West Hawaii — though not every single one of them will receive their vaccination from Kona Community Hospital as other facilities and providers are already or will soon administer the vaccine. West Hawaii Today.
HPD Hiring New Police Officers. The starting salary for an officer is $65,652 annually. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission Workshop on Shoreline Rule Amendments Due to Sea Level Rise. The County of Maui Department of Planning will host a virtual workshop on proposed Special Management Area and Shoreline Rule amendments that could affect properties near the shoreline on the island of Maui. Maui Now.
Some Moloka'i residents push to restart Maui-Moloka'i ferry for more travel options after 'Ohana Air pulled out. Ferry owner says the same challenges that drove him to close the service in 2016, still exist. KITV4.
Longtime deputy tapped to be next top prosecutor. Position open after former prosecuting attorney was fired. Maui News.
Maui County Council Seeks Charter Commission Applicants by Feb. 1. A charter amendment approved at last year’s general election requires the mayor to appoint two members and the council to appoint nine members of the 11-member charter commission by March 1. Maui Now.
Kauai
Input sought on Waimea parcel use. Over 400 acres on the Westside the county owns are now the focus of a new master plan. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Foodbank serves hundreds in first distribution of the new year. Motorists observing the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and rules snaked through the distribution points where more than 22,200 pounds of food were passed out in no-contact fashion. Garden Island.
Thursday was a day to reload for the Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank, which wrapped up its day with contributions totaling more than $4,000 from two organizations — Kaua‘i Coffee Company and the Kaua‘i Paramedics Association. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment