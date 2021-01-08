Green seeks halt to social gatherings amid COVID-19 spike, forecasters predict $300M revenue bump, NTSB says pilot in 2019 crash inadequately trained, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Lt. Gov. Josh Green with Jan. 7, 2021, update PC:Facebook
No gatherings for 2 weeks, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says. Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Thursday called for Hawaii residents to avoid all social gatherings for two weeks, immediately, as the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the new year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Officials Ask Residents To Stay Home To Reverse COVID-19 Spike. As COVID-19 cases in the islands signal another surge, state officials are calling on residents to stop seeing people outside of their households. Civil Beat.
COVID cases spike 322, Lt. Gov. Green urges everyone to avoid gatherings. Hawaii saw the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in several months with 322 new cases on Thursday, Jan. 7, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 22,631. There are currently 1,831 active cases. KHON2.
As vaccine rollout continues, Hawaii grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases. Green said the case count is directly linked to social gatherings over the Christmas and the New Year’s holidays. He’s asking the public to refrain from any kind of get-togethers for the next two weeks. Hawaii News Now.
Economy expected to recover faster. Hawaii’s COVID-19 hobbled economy is outperforming previous dire predictions and is expected to generate nearly $6.3 billion in tax revenue for the fiscal year that ends in June, although still down 6.5% from last year, the state Council on Revenues plans to tell Gov. David Ige. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Will Collect More Taxes Than Expected, State Panel Says. The state Council on Revenues says Hawaii will collect $300 million more in taxes this year than previously projected. Civil Beat.
When will Hawaii’s economy turn the corner? New data says not yet. The Council on Revenues revised its forecast for state revenue, predicting a decline smaller than its previous report. It could ease budget-cutting pressure on the governor and the Legislature. Hawaii News Now.
Tourism leads to less pessimistic tax forecast for Hawaii. The council said it expects general fund tax revenue to decline 6.5% during the 12 months ending in June, less than the 11% drop it had projected in September. KITV4.
Remote Participation Poses Challenges For Legislative Session. Much of the state legislature’s business during the upcoming five month session will be conducted remotely, which is already creating technical challenges. Hawaii Public Radio.
Man who ran for office in Hawaii among ‘Proud Boys’ who stormed US Capitol. Nick Ochs is founder of “Proud Boys Hawaii,” a far right extremist group, and lost the race for the House seat in Waikiki in November. Hawaii News Now.
Proud Boys Hawaii founder involved in U.S. Capitol mayhem. A Republican candidate who unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the state Legislature in 2020 posted a photo of himself inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot that shocked the nation, interrupted the Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden’s election, and resulted in five deaths. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers call for Trump’s impeachment. Hawaii’s congressional delegation Thursday joined a growing number in Congress in calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for inciting Wednesday’s armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Star-Advertiser.
Members Of Hawaii Delegation Call For Immediate Removal Of Trump. Freshman Congressman Kai Kahele and U.S. senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono said it’s time to get rid of the president after his supporters attacked police and stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s congressional delegation backs effort to remove Trump from office. All four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation have joined a growing number of lawmakers who say President Trump should be removed from office. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii congressional delegation joins calls for president’s removal from office. Hawaii’s congressional delegation joined in the calls for President Donald Trump to be removed from office following upheaval Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i lawmakers respond to Capitol riot. Garden Island.
Hawaii’s doctor shortage has worsened after COVID-19 pandemic. A study out of the John A. Burns School of Medicine said, the state is about 1,000 physician positions short when compared to other continental U.S. states, and COVID-19 played a part. KHON2.
Military To Expand COVID-19 Vaccinations After Early Success In Hawaii. A small shipment to Tripler earlier this week was meant to test supply chains as the Pentagon gets set for more widespread vaccinations. Civil Beat.
Hawaii National Guard Turns Plane Into ‘Mobile Vaccination Clinic’. Honolulu-based troops transported and administered vaccines to national guardsmen on neighbor islands as they continue pandemic response operations. Civil Beat.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Jan. 7: 322 New COVID-19 Cases. Among the new cases were 213 on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 18 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and 34 residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Navy pursuing double-wall steel tank system at Red Hill. The Navy on Thursday laid out plans for a “double- wall stainless steel” tank system at the Red Hill fuel farm — accelerating its goal of providing secondary containment to keep the aged tanks where they are in the face of criticism directed at a less comprehensive proposal to prevent fuel spills. Star-Advertiser.
NTSB seeks flight instructor monitoring after deadly North Shore crash. Federal safety investigators said today that the pilot of a skydiving plane that crashed in 2019 on the North Shore, killing all 11 people on board, had not received training to become a competent pilot. Associated Press.
NTSB calls for better monitoring of flight instructors, says Mokuleia plane crash pilot was “inadequately trained”. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says inadequate training of a pilot contributed to the death of 11 people in a skydiving plane crash in Mokuleia in 2019. KHON2.
Legal battle brewing over portion of proceeds from sale of Kealohas’ home. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Louis and Katherine Kealohas’ foreclosed home could pit a financial institution against two of their victims. Hawaii News Now.
Raised crosswalks to be installed on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, speed limit reduced to 30 mph. State transportation officials said today that two new, raised pedestrian crossings — also known as speed tables — will be installed on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli in response to two recent, deadly collisions there. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds get COVID-19 vaccine at Hawaii’s largest assisted living facility. Hawaii Kai Retirement Community, the largest assisted living facility in the state, is starting to vaccinate its staff and residents against COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
On stopping illegal fireworks, HPD says ‘we do as much as we can’. The Honolulu Police Department says they received about 2,000 calls regarding illegal aerial fireworks in the days leading to New Year’s Eve. But out of those calls, just 45 citations were issued and there was just one arrest. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Commission approves application for construction of 5G cell tower. The Windward Planning Commission on Thursday approved an application for the construction of a 5G cellular tower on a rural lot near Leilani Estates. Tribune-Herald.
Sustainability summit set for March 4. A sustainability summit, bringing in experts to brainstorm with elected officials and the public, is one of seven campaign promises Mayor Mitch Roth made for his first 100 days in office. West Hawaii Today.
Goodfellow Bros. Cited, Fined After Sewage Discharge into Reed’s Bay. The notice of violation includes a requirement for Goodfellow Bros., LLC to provide a report that describes how spills will be prevented in the future and pay a penalty of $25,000. Big Island Now.
Kanaka Garden Uprooted Again. State Park officials estimate several hundred plants were pulled from the ground, and were trucked to the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo School of Tropical Agriculture. Big Island Video News.
State uproots ‘kanaka garden’ at Wailoa park. An early morning operation Thursday to uproot a “kanaka garden” planted earlier this week by Hawaiian sovereignty activists was a multi-agency response, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald.
Puna Strong Grant Program Launches. Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation on Thursday announced the launch of the Puna Strong grants program with funding from the County’s Kīlauea disaster recovery funds and HCF’s Hawai‘i Island Volcano Recovery Fund. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Surge Largely Attributed to Post-Holiday Community Spread; Harbor Lights Cluster Rises to 84. The 56 new COVID-19 cases in Maui County today are being attributed in large part to post-holiday community spread, according to county officials who consulted with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. Maui Now.
Maui Police Seize 177 Pounds of Illegal Aerial Fireworks Valued at $12,000. Patrol Districts throughout Maui County received 99 calls for fireworks violations during the holiday enforcement effort. Maui Now.
Kauai
LUC continues HoKua Place case. The state Land Use Commission met this week to discuss three motions relating to an intervention in the matter to rezone 96 acres of agricultural land to urban district land. Garden Island.
Beach erosion is Zoom meeting topic. The Zoom meeting announcement continued by noting that 70% of Kaua‘i’s beaches are eroding, and over the last century 3.7 miles of beach have been lost. Garden Island.
Kaua'i District Health Office coordinating vaccination dates and times with DOE, independent schools, and charter schools. The Department of Health’s Kauai District Health Office is coordinating vaccination dates and times with DOE schools, independent schools, and charter schools. KITV4.
Molokai
Maui Police Confirm COVID-19 Case in Employee at Molokaʻi District. The Maui Police Department reports an employee who works out of the Molokaʻi District tested positive for COVID-19. Maui Now.
