Travel quarantines to be reduced to 10 days, state preps for COVID-19 vaccine, Hawaiian Airlines plans new U.S. routes, state certifies Biden win, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Flying to Hawaii ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Will Reduce Traveler Quarantine To 10 Days. Gov. David Ige is expected to issue an order with the lowered quarantine requirement next week but it’s unclear when it will take effect. Civil Beat.
Arriving air passengers in Hawaii without COVID-19 test to face 10-day quarantine. With Hawaii leading the nation in fewest new COVID-19 cases, Gov. David Ige plans to reduce the number of days that arriving passengers with no test results will have to remain in mandatory quarantine, to 10 days from the current 14. Star-Advertiser.
Officials: Quarantines will be reduced to 10 days. The mandatory quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers to Hawaii who arrive without a negative COVID-19 test will be reduced to 10 days in the near future, state officials said Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
State officials confirm Governor Ige preparing to reduce quarantine restrictions for travelers. State officials confirmed Governor David Ige is preparing to reduce quarantine restrictions for travelers from 14 days to 10 days. KITV4.
=====
Hawaiian Airlines to debut 3 new routes next year. The state’s largest
carrier, which like all airlines has had to reduce service due to the
COVID-19 pandemic, said Tuesday it will launch nonstop service next year
to Orlando, Fla.; Ontario, Calif.; and Austin, Texas. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines makes strategic decisions for 2021 with new non-stop routes. Hoping business is better next spring, Hawaiian Airlines plans to serve three new destinations across the U.S. mainland. On March 11, the airline will begin twice-weekly service between Honolulu and Orlando, Florida. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines expands routes, what this could mean for 2021 air travel. Starting in March, Hawaiian Airlines will begin service from Honolulu to Orlando, Florida and Ontario, California. Then in April, the company will launch flights between Honolulu and Austin, Texas. There will also be a non-stop flight added from Maui to Long Beach, California. KHON2.
=====
Vaccines could come to Hawaii as soon as mid-December, says Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Lt. Gov. Josh Green says the first people that will be offered the vaccine in Hawaii will be health care workers and kupuna, who live in long term care facilities and seem to have the highest mortality rate locally. KHON2.
Hawaii Preparing to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Next Monday. Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel tells KITV4 the state is preparing to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine next Monday. KITV4.
State expects to receive 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month. Hawaii is expecting to receive 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine. Hawai‘i’s hospitals and health-care systems, in coordination with the state Department of Health, are gearing up to ensure that they are prepared for the arrival and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Garden Island.
=====
33 Hawaiʻi Nursing Homes Receiving $600,000 in Federal Funding for COVID-19 Protection. Thirty-three nursing homes across Hawai‘i will divide $582,015 in new federal funding as part of an incentive program to reward nursing homes for maintaining COVID-19 infection and mortality rates that were lower than the communities they served. Maui Now.
Changes To Hawaii’s Sunshine Law Could Improve Access To Public Meetings. The new proposal from the state Office of Information Practices gives boards more options, including ways to meet remotely. Civil Beat.
=====
Biden Presidential Win In Hawaii Officially Certified. Biden, the former vice president, defeated President Donald Trump, a Republican, 63% to 34%. Civil Beat.
Hawaii certifies Biden’s win of state’s presidential vote. President-elect Joe Biden won 63.1% of Hawaii’s vote, compared to President Donald Trump’s 34%, according to the final summary report from the state Office of Elections. Hawaii has four electors in the Electoral College, which is due to meet Monday. Associated Press.
Hawaii's election office has officially certified 2020 presidential election results. KITV4.
=====
First-quarter grades reveal Hawaii public school students’ struggles in adapting to learning during the pandemic. A first look at how Hawaii’s public school students are faring academically during the pandemic shows roughly 1 in 10 secondary students received a failing grade in English or math during the first quarter. Star-Advertiser.
Why 1 In 6 Hawaii Residents Struggle To Read. The state rolled out a new plan to address literacy in Hawaii schools and among Hawaii adults last month that’s full of broad recommendations. Civil Beat.
=====
State Puts New Limits On Aquarium Fishing, But Existing Licenses Valid Until They Expire. The new terms and conditions reflect a court ruling in state environmental court last month. Civil Beat.
DLNR adds new court ordered requirements for commercial fishing licenses. The update is part of a First Circuit Court ruling made on Nov. 27 which bans commercial aquarium fishing pending a final environmental review. KHON2.
New Requirements Added To Hawaiʻi Commercial Marine Licenses. The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources has added court-ordered requirements to reflect a full statewide ban on commercial aquarium fishing. Big Island Video News.
=====
Despite pandemic shutdown, Hawaii’s film industry execs optimistic about future. COVID-19 restrictions sidelined 89% of the industry’s technical workforce. Despite the grim numbers, the industry remains positive as the state will always be an ideal film location and it’s projected the state will see an increase in local productions. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii National Guard's COVID-19 Funding Extended, What Comes Next? On average, about 800 national guard members work each day throughout the state, assisting with tasks from contact tracing to the safe travels program to COVID-19 testing. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 8: 53 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, including 39 on Oahu, three on Molokai, six on Maui and five on the Big Island. Civil Beat.
Oahu
4 Honolulu officers face criminal probe linked to COVID-19 enforcement overtime. Four Honolulu Police officers are being investigated for suspected theft and other crimes linked to an overtime probe. The department alleges that the officers got paid for overtime hours that they did not work. Hawaii News Now.
HPD commanders ask for investigation into spending of CARES Act money. In an anonymous letter, a group of Honolulu Police Department commanders asked the Honolulu Police Commission to investigate mismanaged CARES Act funding and planning by Police Chief Susan Ballard’s office during the COVID-19 outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
HPD chief defends department following accusations of ‘fiscal misconduct’. Police Chief Susan Ballard took to social media Tuesday to respond to accusations the department mismanaged millions of dollars of federal CARES funds. Hawaii News Now.
In scathing report, city auditor rips Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney for its lack of controls. Few steps have been made to improve policies, procedures and controls at the Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney despite the recent, high-profile controversy that led to the conviction of one of its top lawyers. That’s the conclusion of a scathing 50-page report issued by the Office of the City Auditor over the weekend. Star-Advertiser.
=====
City says it's still awaiting approval on an alternative to state's mandatory quarantine for those who did not receive a negative test result pre-travel. Tier Three allows more businesses to reopen, but it requires a seven-day average positivity of 2.5% for at least two weeks and a seven-day average case count of below 50. KITV4.
Defense Bill Calls For Red Hill Safety Reviews Every Five Years. The 2021 iteration of the National Defense Appropriations Act requires the Navy to conduct regular reviews of technology to contain potential leaks. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Zoo’s former front entrance in Waikiki to undergo $2M in renovations. A $2 million restoration of the former entrance to the Honolulu Zoo will get underway in the coming weeks, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today. Star-Advertiser.
2nd Olive Garden set to open at Ka Makana Ali‘i, Ala Moana location begins take-out orders. A second Olive Garden restaurant is making its way to Ka Makana Ali’i Mall. The eatery is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2021 next to the AT&T and Macy’s stores. KHON2.
The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off the week of Jan. 11, and will be the first Sony played under pandemic protocols. No spectators will be allowed at Waialae Country Club. Hawaii News Now.
Star-Advertiser joining Report for America effort. Report for America places journalists into local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities, and is an initiative of the nonprofit media organization, The GroundTruth Project. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
HMC ready for vaccine: Hospital could begin vaccinations as early as next week. Hilo Medical Center could begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to some front-line employees as early as next week, should emergency use of the immunization be approved. Tribune-Herald.
Where the money went: Council members disburse $900,000 in CARES funds. Hawaii County Council members focused on food and social and educational programs in divvying up $100,000 in coronavirus relief funds each of the nine members received last summer for projects in their communities. West Hawaii Today.
More than $6.5 million spent at Big Island eateries, thanks to restaurant cards. The state’s restaurant card program comes to an end next week, after residents used it to spend more than $6.5 million at Big Island restaurants alone over two months. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hospital to hold vaccine drill. Maui Memorial Medical Center will hold a drill Thursday to prepare for the process of distributing and managing the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives in Hawaii’s hospitals, a spokeswoman for Maui Health said Monday. Maui News.
Sexual assault medical exam room remodeled. A remodeled medical examination room will offer a more peaceful setting for children and adults, as a program moves forward with more nurses trained to do forensic examinations of sexual assault victims, officials say. Maui News.
Florida Man with No Lodging or Pre-Flight COVID Test Arrested for Quarantine Violation on Maui. A Florida man was arrested and charged with a Rules and Orders violation related to quarantine after arriving on Maui without a valid place of lodging or a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test, police said. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kouchi announces release of CIP funds. State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi recently announced the release of $4,775,000 in funding for capital improvement projects on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
State Gives Nearly $5M For Kauai School, Bridge Repairs. Nearly $5 million in state funding is headed to Kauai for repairs and improvements to the Wailua River Bridge, Kapaa High School, Kilauea Elementary School and the road to Kokee State Park. Civil Beat.
Asbestos treatment at Kapa‘a, Lihu‘e fire stations. Portions of the floors of the Kapa‘a fire station were being held together by duct tape, Kaua‘i Fire Department Chief Steven Goble reported to the Fire Commission Monday afternoon. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment