Teacher furlough schedule set, vaccines arrive, electors meet, Larry Ellison makes Lanai official residence, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii electors, courtesy Democratic Party of Hawaii
Hawaii electors cast votes for Joe Biden. As the last state to cast its electoral votes, Hawaii put the finishing touch on electing Joe Biden with its four votes. KITV4.
=====
Senate president Ron Kouchi doubts furlough will begin Jan. 1. Court challenges will likely mean that planned furloughs of thousands of state workers will not happen beginning Jan. 1, state Senate President Ron Kouchi said Monday. Star-Advertiser.
State Senate president talks upcoming legislative session, COVID mitigation efforts at Capitol, budget and economy. State legislators are preparing for a new legislative session that likely will look different from any before. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Legislature Preparing Capitol Building For January Return. Lawmakers have plans to allow the public back to the State Capitol building, but lawmakers are also getting ready to conduct business entirely remotely. Civil Beat.
DOE announces furlough schedule for teachers, employees starting Jan. 4. The Hawaii Department of Education sent an email to public school teachers Monday night with a list of dates the furloughs will take place. Hawaii News Now.
DOE outlines furlough plan to employees. Starting January employees will take furlough days which means there will be no work and no pay for that day. KHON2.
=====
Vaccines arrive, thousands more on the way. Hawaii received its first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, in what hopefully will mark a turning point in the state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened nearly 20,000 people and left 274 dead. Star-Advertiser.
First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrives In Hawaii. A pharmacy team inspected the thermo-insulated container housing 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine before transferring the doses to an ultra-cold freezer for storage. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s mass vaccination effort set to begin, marking a turning point in the pandemic. The hospital received the state’s first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine just before 8 a.m. Monday. It came inside a thermo-insulated container packed in dry ice. Hawaii News Now.
COVID Vaccines Arriving In Hawaii. The State says the first to receive the vaccine will be health care workers at high risk of exposure, and residents of long-term care facilities. Big Island Video News.
COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrive at Queen’s Medical Center. On Monday, a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at Queen’s Medical Center. Big Island Now.
Initial 975 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Hawai‘i. State officials say this initial delivery of 975 does of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine marks an important milestone in the ongoing effort to combat COVID-19 and return life to normal. Maui Now.
Amid prison outbreaks, state vaccine plan has inmates in priority. Inmates and correctional facility staff are placed in stage two alongside groups like teachers and critical risk workers. KHON2.
Surveillance Test Study Shows Few COVID-19 Positives During Safe Travels. But visitor education and pre-screening process should be improved, author says. Civil Beat.
Hawaii COVID-19 Hospitalizations Vary Widely By Race And Ethnicity. The state Department of Health posted COVID-19 hospitalization data by race on its website Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. Civil Beat.
Prison Officials Won’t Say If COVID-19 Killed Halawa Inmate Who Died Sunday. So far 169 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the state’s largest prison. Civil Beat.
Hālawa Prison Infections Rise. A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hālawa Correctional Facility has grown to infect more than 160 inmates and nearly 30 staff. The prison is currently in lockdown with all inmate movement including transfer to and from the facility have been suspended for the next two weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 14: 190 New COVID-19 Cases. Health officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, including 158 on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island and 15 on Maui. Two Hawaii residents were diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Caldwell reverses course, moves to keep COVID-infected inmates out of Oahu reopening metrics. Weeks after explaining to the public why COVID-19 cases reported in large prison outbreaks needed to be reported in Honolulu’s daily counts ― potentially preventing the county from moving into the next tier of its recovery framework ― Mayor Caldwell said Monday that he had asked Gov. Ige for permission to begin removing those cases from the county’s daily counts. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu reveals first battery electric bus. The City and County of Honolulu has unveiled a new electric bus, the first of 17 such buses expected to be shipped here over the next year, kicking off what officials hope is a complete transformation of TheBus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Star-Advertiser.
City unveils first ever electric bus on Monday. According to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell the city expects to have 17 zero emission buses on island by the end of next year. KITV4.
Honolulu Director Back To Work While Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Continues. Enterprise Services Director Guy Kaulukukui stepped away from his job in April after he was sued by a Kamehameha Schools graduate who said he groomed her into having sexual relations while he was her teacher. Civil Beat.
In effort to curb Laniakea Beach problems, city to install a fence this week. Mayor Caldwell says the structure will improve traffic and pedestrian safety along the highway. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island hospitals expect to receive first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine next week. Hawaii Island hospitals could begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, officials said Monday afternoon, hours after the arrival of the first doses on Oahu. West Hawaii Today.
Kona Community Hospital plans to get its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week. The hospital is unsure how many doses will come in that first batch, however the hospital held what it calls a successful vaccine clinic trial run last week. KITV4.
Uptick in COVID cases follows Thanksgiving holiday. The state and the Big Island have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19. An employee at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary announced today. Big Island Now.
Betty Jane Pa, beloved Hawaii Island hula, Tahitian dancer dies at 83. Legendary Big Island dancer Betty Jane Pa has died. Known affectionately as “Aunty BJ,” she was Hilo’s first professional Tahitian dancer learning from Kaui Brandt in the 1950s. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Family Life Center awarded $1.25M grant. Family Life Center, a nonprofit organization serving the homeless population in Maui and Kauai Counties, announced last week that it has been selected to receive a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. Maui News.
Hospitals and clinics across Maui County eager for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine. Maui Memorial Medical Center is expecting 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with shots in arms administered sometime next week. It hopes to inoculate 100 health care workers per day over 2 weeks. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
County awards Small Business Boost Grants. The County of Kaua‘i announced it will provide grant funding to approximately 180 Kaua‘i businesses that remain on its application waitlist for the Small Business Boost Grant Program, which originally opened in August. Garden Island.
Kauai Businesses: ‘We Can’t Survive’ Without Travel. With tourism effectively canceled for the 2020 holiday season, a number of Kauai resorts and businesses are closing again — some for good. Civil Beat.
Lanai
Billionaire Larry Ellison moves his primary residence to Lanai, fleeing
California. Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his
primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley
executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes. Bloomberg News.
Billionaire Larry Ellison takes up full time residence on Lanai. Reports say Billionaire Larry Ellison has made Hawaii his official residence. Ellison reportedly moved to the island of Lanai recently, informing his employees about the change of primary residence in a letter. Hawaii News Now.
