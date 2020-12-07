Surf's up! Obama spotted golfing on Oahu, state orders COVID-19 vaccine, Maui prosecutor removed from office, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kohl Christensen dropping in on a giant messy wave at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu. File photo via Facebook PC:@michaelclarkphoto
Warning-level surf expected into Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Pipe Masters could get green light Tuesday. A high surf warning is in effect for most of the state’s north and west facing shores through Monday evening. Surf heights are expected to reach 30 feet on north-facing shores and 20-feet on west-facing shores. KHON2.
Surf's up! The National Weather Service issued a high-surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of all the islands through 6 p.m. today. The northwest swell that arrived Sunday was expected to produce rapidly-rising surf along most north- and west-facing shorelines. Garden Island.
Former President Barack Obama spotted golfing on Oahu. He was spotted Sunday afternoon at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua. KHON2.
Hawaii DOH places its first order for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials say the order was for 4,875 doses, and is only a small percentage of the total number of vaccines the state expects to later request if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives the vaccine its stamp of approval. Hawaii News Now.
How This Doctor Is Influencing Hawaii’s Response To COVID-19. A Honolulu doctor critical of the state’s pre-travel testing program is gaining traction with policymakers. Civil Beat.
Several days after Kauai opted out of the state’s pre-travel testing program, Mayor Derek Kawakami says leaders of each county are calling on Gov. Ige for more required testing. In a county update Friday, he said the proposal is now before the governor. Hawaii News Now.
Two More Hawaii Inmates Who Died At Saguaro Prison Had COVID-19, New Details Show. More than half of the 1,079 Hawaii prisoners at Saguaro have tested positive for COVID-19. Three have died from the disease. Civil Beat.
Public Safety faces calls to pause moving Hawaii inmates to an Arizona prison. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 6: 105 New COVID-19 Cases And One Death In Hawaii. Health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, including 87 on Oahu, six on Maui, five on the Big Island and seven residents diagnosed out-of-state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi open to idea of using federal aid to help commercial landlords. Business coalition spearheading commercial rent survey to estimate how great the need is for financial help. KITV4.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Haiku Stairs management plan goes before the City Council. A private vendor would be allowed to shuttle up to about 150 people daily to the Haiku Stairs for guided hiking tours under a plan proposed by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s bikeshare program is costing the city hundreds of thousands in lost revenue. In the report, Honolulu’s Acting City Auditor Troy Shimasaki said a lack of transparency and accountability in the city’s bikeshare program is costing the city $460,000 a year in lost revenue while the nonprofit Biki is generating more than $2.7 million in annual sales. Hawaii News Now.
'Why Is There So Much Red Tape': Honolulu's Relief Fund Creates Anxiety And Confusion For Some. Honolulu is still trying to spend down federal CARES Act funds by December 30 to help households impacted by the pandemic. But city relief hasn't come for months, with little to no explanation for some who applied. Hawaii Public Radio.
Prosecutor-elect Alm looks to rebuild office as it continues to take heat. Despite the embarrassing corruption scandal uncovered during former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha’s trial, conviction, and last week’s sentencing, the City’s auditor has found that policies, procedures and controls have not changed significantly and more needs to be done. KHON2.
Kealoha Scandal Hasn’t Led To Major Reforms At Prosecutor’s Office, Audit Finds. The audit suggests that a Katherine Kealoha-type situation could very well happen again. Civil Beat.
How famous surfers and wealthy homeowners are endangering Hawaii’s beaches. For decades, homeowners in Punalu‘u watched from large picture windows as locals sunned on the beach and dove for octopus amid the coral reefs of northeast Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu home sales stay strong as buyers bid up prices. Strong demand by buyers bidding above asking price helped push up the median resale price of single-family homes on Oahu to $872,500 in November, the second highest ever. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Aloha, Harry: Hawaii Island mayor leaves office after decades of public service. 81-year-old Mayor Harry Kim is arguably the most significant political figure in Hawaii Island history, having served two terms as mayor from 2000-2008 and another from 2016 until Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Harry Kim ends third term as ‘voice of authority’. Kim’s term was to end by noon today. He served 36 years in public service — 24 years as a civil defense administrator and 12 years as mayor. Star-Advertiser.
Lava recovery plans released: Council members say action is needed now. Three long-awaited documents that aim to guide Hawaii County’s recovery from the 2018 eruption of Kilauea volcano — a recovery and resilience plan, an economic recovery plan, and a volcanic risk assessment — have been released. Tribune-Herald.
County Releases Kīlauea Recovery Plan. The plan is a strategic document that will continue to guide recovery following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, along with two supporting documents – an islandwide Volcanic Risk Assessment and an Economic Recovery Plan. Big Island Now.
Kilauea Recovery Effort Continues With More Funding, Plans Finalized. Along with the Kīlauea Recovery and Resilience Plan, an islandwide Volcanic Risk Assessment and an Economic Recovery Plan have also been released. Big Island Video News.
Succession of events led to 2018 Kilauea eruption. The volcanic pressure that preceded the 2018 Big Island eruption was building for years, but it was a relatively rapid and cascading succession of minor geologic processes that led to one of Hawaii’s most destructive events in 200 years, a new study has found. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Prosecuting attorney removed from office. Don Guzman to challenge decision. The Maui County Council voted unanimously on Friday to remove Prosecuting Attorney Don Guzman over violence in the workplace claims, affirming a council committee decision about a month ago. Maui News.
DOE staffer with COVID-19 visited 3 Maui schools; no closures planned. A Department of Education employee who visited three elementary schools on Maui has tested positive for COVID-19, but no cases have been identified on the campuses and the schools remain open. Star-Advertiser.
Three Maui Elementary Schools Connected to Positive COVID Case Involving HIDOE Employee. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education reports that it was made aware of a COVID-19 case involving an employee who visited three Maui campuses — Pu‘u Kukui, Pōmaika‘i and Kula Elementary schools — between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Maui Now.
3 elementary schools connected to positive COVID case involving Maui HIDOE employee. The Hawaii Department of Education confirmed Saturday, an employee who visited three Maui campuses, tested positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
Maui County Temporarily Shuts Down Lava Rock Bar & Grill for Physical Distancing Violations. The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control shut down the Lava Rock Bar & Grill in Kīhei for a 24-hour period this weekend after physical distancing violations were observed during an enforcement operation conducted in conjunction with the Maui Police Department. Maui Now.
Maui County is expected to get 16,000 doses of COVID vaccine. Maui County is expected to receive about 16,000 doses when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Hawaii, with the first doses administered to health care and emergency workers, Mayor Michael Victorino said on Friday. Maui News.
Lee Imada reflects on 40 years with The Maui News. Long before he became an award-winning journalist for his hometown paper, Lee Imada wanted to be an astronaut. Maui News.
Kauai
Hanapepe bridge rehab coming. Construction and rehabilitation of the 1911 Hanapepe Road bridge over the Hanapepe River won’t be able to start until the makai bridge on Kaumuali‘i Highway is completed, but the process has already begun. Garden Island.
Families move into Kealaula on Pua Loke. The first several families have moved into Kaua‘i’s first transit-ready communities project, Kealaula on Pua Loke Supportive Housing Development, in late November. Garden Island.
Feds offering up to $20K for info on 2 seal deaths on Kauai. Federal wildlife officials are offering up to $20,000 for information regarding the deaths of two Hawaiian monk seals that occurred within two months of each other. Associated Press.
