Public schools lose enrollment, predators target girl on school-issued laptop, Schatz pushes Ige for COVID-19 plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii public school in COVID-19 era PC:Department of Education
Hawaii Public Schools Keep Losing Students Amid Coronavirus Concerns. Latest figures show Hawaii’s public school lost 1,023 more students in the first quarter as overall enrollment plunged nearly 3% compared with last year. Civil Beat.
Oahu mom says online predators connected with her daughter through school-issued laptop. An Oahu mother has a warning for other parents after she says her 13-year-old was being groomed by a pair of suspected online predators who she connected with on her school-issued laptop. The woman says the filter on her daughter’s computer worked only on campus. Hawaii News Now.
DOH Not Publishing Nursing Home Inspection Reports That Families Need. A seniors advocacy group has called on the state department of health to reveal more about nursing home inspections than it presently does. The lack of disclosure involves both the state and federal governments. Hawaii Public Radio.
Has The Hawaii Tourism Industry Lost Its Clout? Amid pandemic, state and local government leaders do not defer to the state’s major industry. Civil Beat.
=====
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz worries for state with CARES funds ending. Hawaii’s COVID-19 response, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, and the upcoming vaccination campaign, is in jeopardy with federal CARES Act money that pays for the programs set to end Dec. 30. Star-Advertiser.
Schatz to Ige: What’s the plan for testing? U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Tuesday urged Gov. David Ige to maintain Hawaii’s expanded COVID-19 contact tracing program as some federal coronavirus relief funding is set to expire. Tribune-Herald.
Sen. Schatz Urges Hawaiʻi to Maintain Expanded COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program. With some federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act set to expire at the end of the year, Schatz urged Ige to utilize other sources of funding to ensure the contact tracing program remains fully operational. Maui Now.
Schatz to Ige: How will the state fund contact tracing after federal money expires? U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is calling on Gov. Ige to take full advantage of federal funds to expand COVID-19 contact tracing beyond the end of the year. Sen. Schatz recently sent a letter to the governor asking for answers on the state’s plans to continue the contact tracing program, adding he’s encouraged by the growth of the tracing effort, but feels there is still room to improve. Hawaii News Now.
US Senator Schatz wants the state to find other ways to fund its contact tracing program beyond 2020. US Senator Brian Schatz wants the state to find other ways to fund its COVID-19 contact tracing program beyond the end of the year. KITV4.
=====
Surgeon general, aide shouldn’t be prosecuted, tour guide says. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and his aide, whom police cited at an Oahu beach park in late August for allegedly violating an emergency order during a shutdown of the island’s beach parks, should not be prosecuted, said an attorney who spoke on behalf of a tour guide who took the men to the park. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 1: 44 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, including 32 on Oahu, six on the Big Island and five on Maui. The location of the final case was not specified in the state’s daily case report. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Criminal case finished, the next victims of the Kealoha scandal could be city taxpayers. Now that the criminal case against the Kealohas has been finished, the next victims of the former power couple could be Honolulu city taxpayers ― by way of civil lawsuits. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-Honolulu Police Officers Sentenced In Corruption Case. A judge sentenced a former Honolulu police lieutenant on Tuesday to three-and-a-half years in prison and a former officer to four-and-a-half years for helping a now-retired police chief and his now-estranged ex-prosecutor wife frame a relative as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at preserving the couple's lavish lifestyle. Associated Press.
Co-conspirators in Kealoha corruption case are headed to federal prison. Two Honolulu Police Department co-conspirators in the Kealoha conspiracy trial were sentenced Tuesday to 4-1/2 years years and 3-1/2 years, respectively, in federal prison, adding a coda to one of the island’s most notorious cases of law enforcement corruption. Star-Advertiser.
HPD officers convicted in Kealoha scandal get sentenced multiple year prison terms. A federal judge sentenced Derek Hahn to three-and-a-half years in prison while Bobby Nguyen will serve four-and-a-half years. KHON2.
=====
Honolulu Neighborhood Board Election Period Opens. The volunteer boards hold public meetings and make recommendations to elected leaders. Civil Beat.
City leaders say an ordinance meant to help create more affordable housing on O'ahu is working. Bill 7 provides incentives to smaller local construction firms to develop family-owned lots that are no larger than 20,000 square feet. KITV4.
Developer credits bills with making 5-story walk-up complex feasible. A five-story walk-up affordable rental building is sprouting on a small Liliha lot that until recently was occupied by a deserted and dilapidated single-family house. Star-Advertiser.
First affordable housing walk-up under ‘Bill 7′ now in the works in Liliha. An old home in Liliha is being transformed into a 25-unit walkup rental complex. It’s the city’s first reconstruction project under Bill 7, which provides property tax incentives to developers to encourage more affordable rentals. Hawaii News Now.
$80K settlement reached in student housing discrimination lawsuit. Hawaii Developer Peter Savio and the U.S. Justice Department agreed to an $80,000 settlement after three student complexes owned by Savio were accused of unfairly rejecting applicants with children. The suit alleged that these potential tenants were turned away or steered to other properties because of their family status. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Two lifeguard towers replaced on Oahu beaches with more upgrades to come. Ahead of a big north swell, lifeguards on Oahu got two brand new towers this week — one of them overlooking the famous Banzai Pipeline. Honolulu Ocean Safety replaced the tower at Ehukai Beach Park on the North Shore on Monday, and the Depots Beach park tower Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Ocean Safety replaces critical lifeguard towers. The City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety Division has replaced two lifeguard towers at critical beaches on Oahu’s West and North shores ahead of a large northwest swell that was predicted to strike Tuesday evening, peaking today at 15 to 25 feet with 20- to 40-foot faces. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Ocean Safety replaces old lifeguard towers on North Shore and Leeward coasts. According to Ocean Safety they are durable, built for safety and maximum visibility. KITV4.
CVS debuts HealthHUBs at 3 Oahu Longs. The HealthHUB at Longs Drugs is now open and is offering an array of health care services on Oahu in the well-known chain, which has had a presence in Hawaii since 1954. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New Hawaii County mayor, council to be inaugurated Monday. Like nearly everything else in 2020, Hawaii County’s inauguration ceremonies will look and feel quite different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. West Hawaii Today.
Inauguration Of New County Officials Will Be Virtual Event. The inauguration of the new Mayor, Prosecuting Attorney, and nine Councilmembers will be a virtual event, the County of Hawaiʻi announced on Tuesday, with no public attendance. Big Island Video News.
KCH Clears Hospital of COVID Patients Monday. As of Monday afternoon, Kona Community Hospital reported zero patients currently admitted for coronavirus treatment. Big Island Now.
Visitors Bureau to Launch ‘Shop Big Island’ Website. The Hawai‘i Island Visitors Bureau has announced plans to launch a new website in December dedicated to helping local businesses promote and sell their products, as the county and the state begin the slow climb out of the economic wreckage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Big Island Now.
Maui
Molokai, Lanai solar projects up for debate. Hawaiian Electric will discuss proposed solar and battery projects for Molokai and Lanai during two virtual meetings on Wednesday and Thursday. Maui News.
Maui Real Estate Report for October Shows Activity Up and Supply Down. Median Sales Price increased 18.5 percent to $867,500 for Single Family homes and 12.7 percent to $587,800 for Condominium homes. Maui Now.
Maui home prices jump nearly 20% in October. The median price of a single-family home in October was 18.5% higher than the median price in October 2019, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Realtors Association of Maui. Pacific Business News.
Kauai
Council, prosecuting attorney sworn in virtually. There was a bit less fanfare Tuesday than in years past as the 2021-22 Kaua‘i County Council pledged their oaths to the people of Kaua‘i and were sworn in as councilmembers. Garden Island.
A Kauai couple was arrested on Sunday after boarding a flight despite having tested positive for COVID-19. The Wailua couple was arrested for reckless endangerment after boarding a flight traveling from San Francisco to Lihue. Police say the 46-year-old man and 46-year-old woman knew they had tested positive for the virus. KHON2.
Kauai’s travel rules bring job and revenue losses. Hotels and visitor industry businesses are curtailing or postponing operations, and many visitors are going elsewhere, as the harsh economic realities of Kauai’s decision to opt out of Safe Travels Hawaii begin to take root. Star-Advertiser.
Quarantine could mean end for businesses. As of today, all travelers coming to Kaua‘i must quarantine for 14 days, as the county is temporarily opting out of the state’s pre-travel-testing program that allowed travelers to bypass the quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment