Pearl Harbor anniversary commemorated virtually, Hawaii County swears in new mayor, secrecy surrounds Honolulu rail partnership plan, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|U.S. Navy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Adm. John Aquilino speaks during a ceremony Monday to mark the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
79th Pearl Harbor attack observance marked by COVID-19 caution. At 7:55 a.m. Monday, the approximate time when Japanese warplanes dropped out of the sky in a shocking attack on Oahu, a moment of silence was held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in a coronavirus-reduced 79th anniversary of the moment that launched America into World War II. Star-Advertiser.
Virtual ceremony held in recognition of 79th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor. Traditionally, a big ceremony is held at the site in recognition of those who served. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials opted for a smaller and more private event this year, which was shared online. KHON2.
As pandemic rages, virtual ceremony honors those lost in 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. On the solemn anniversary of the ‘date which will live in infamy’ ― where more than 2,000 American lives were lost during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor ― hundreds of people would typically gather for a memorial service on the harbor’s shores. Hawaii News Now.
Video: 79th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration. DMA Pacific official video.
Hawaii landlords rejecting $8M in overdue rent. Some island landlords have rejected about $8 million in direct payments to cover the rents they’re owed because they do not have general excise tax licenses and are not paying taxes on their rental income. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Economic Recovery May Be Slowing. After Hawaii saw a bump-up in positive economic indicators in November, things appear to be slowing down again. During a virtual meeting of a House Committee on Monday, Carl Bonham, the Executive Director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, delivered this update. Big Island Video News.
Economic Gains, Travel-Related Cases: Unpacking Safe Travels Data. Travel-related cases made up just a small portion of statewide totals — 14% in November — but Kauai, Maui and Hawaii counties saw double-digit spikes that were largely blamed on travel-related cases. Civil Beat.
House committee: No changes needed to Safe Travels program. Despite updated federal COVID recommendations, state officials do not believe the Safe Travels Hawaii program requires significant changes. Tribune-Herald.
Incoming mayors want looser Safe Travels restrictions. Hawaii’s two incoming mayors want changes to the Safe Travels Program, and allow passengers to be released from the 14-day quarantine if they get a negative COVID result after arrival. It’s a proposal some lawmakers and health experts want the governor to consider. KHON2.
Lawmakers, medical experts express concern about confusion in traveler testing program. Lawmakers and medical community leaders want the governor to streamline the traveler testing program and do away with island-specific rules. Currently, there are different rules for different islands and various groups have competing proposals. Hawaii News Now.
2 Local Surveys Ask About Today and Tomorrow. The research division of the Anthology Marketing Group conducted two statewide polls for Hawaii Business Magazine in October and November: The BOSS Survey of 413 local business owners and senior executives, and the 808 Poll of 502 members of the general public. Here’s what we learned. Hawaii Business magazine.
The Army Is Spending Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars On Pigs In Hawaii. Since 2016, the Army has spent approximately $65,400 on contracts for “live animals, not raised for food.” The locally grown Hawaii hogs are for medical research and training health care providers at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 7: 81 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, including 58 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
HART Reveals P3 Bidders For Honolulu Rail — But Not Their Prices. One of the bidding teams “expressed concern” about the cost going public, leaving it uncertain when the information will be released. Civil Beat.
City Council asks Mayor to revise tier system to help small businesses. The Honolulu City Council is asking Mayor Kirk Caldwell to revise his tier system so that small businesses can increase their capacity. KHON2.
Haiku Stairs access plan advances but is still being debated. Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s plan to have a private vendor provide a “managed access” hiking tour operation at Kaneohe’s iconic Haiku Stairs won tentative approval Monday from the City Council Economic Assistance and Revitalization Committee. Star-Advertiser.
City council moves closer to restoring the Haiku Stairs, but opposition remains. Plans to restore and reopen the illegal but popular Haiku Stairs were advanced Monday by the city council. But community opposition remains on the divisive topic. Hawaii News Now.
90% of Waiawa’s inmate population has tested positive for COVID in recent months. The COVID outbreak at the Waiawa Correctional Facility is more widespread than previous thought. 90% of the prison’s population has either gotten sick or have recovered from the virus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
New mayor, prosecutor, council inaugurated. Mayor Mitch Roth has repeatedly stated the goal of his administration is to help people thrive and succeed, and on Monday, less than an hour after reaffirming that pledge during his inauguration speech, he detailed several examples of emergency rules he plans to implement to help schools and businesses better cope with COVID-19 restrictions. West Hawaii Today.
Will travelers to Big Island undergo second, post-arrival testing? New Mayor explains. The Big Island officially has a new mayor. Former Prosecutor Mitch Roth was sworn in on Monday. KHON2.
Longtime prosecutor Mitch Roth sworn in as Hawaii County mayor. Former Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth is now mayor. He became the first to be inaugurated in Kona during a virtual event. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai'i Island says 'aloha' to new Mayor Mitch Roth. Mitch Roth said he hopes to create a government that's more open to the community. He also wants to work on a bolder plan to rebuild Hawaii Island's economy. KITV4.
Maui
County of Maui Set to Purchase Hawaiian Telcom Building in Wailuku for $3.8 Million. The County of Maui is set to close as early as the end of this month on the purchase the Hawaiian Telcom Building in Wailuku Town to provide more space for Maui Emergency Management Agency operations and for information technology workers. Maui Now.
Quarantine breaker returns to Colorado. A 23-year-old man chose to return to Colorado after he was arrested Saturday for violating the mandatory 14-day travelers quarantine after arriving on Maui, according to police. Maui News.
Kauai
Polihale reopens after five-month closure. When the park was shut down in July, the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks blamed overuse and abuse of the beach and camping area citing a weekend where over 1,000 people camped illegally. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Complex Area revising distance learning plans. For the upcoming second semester of school, the Kaua‘i Complex Area and Department of Education are revising distance learning models through the third quarter. Garden Island.
