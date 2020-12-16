Native Hawaiian agency seeks to build casino on Oahu, first COVID-19 vaccines administered, Diamond Head to reopen Thursday, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Diamond Head State Monument ©2020 All Hawaii News
Diamond Head State Monument to reopen Thursday. The Diamond Head State Monument is slated to reopen to the public Thursday after a nine-month closure with significant changes that include occupancy limits on the popular hiking trail. Star-Advertiser.
On ‘momentous’ day, state’s first COVID-19 vaccines administered to local healthcare workers. A doctor who’s witnessed firsthand the pain COVID-19 has inflicted on hundreds of Hawaii families was given a dose of hope Tuesday: the first coronavirus vaccine administered in the state. Hawaii News Now.
Director of state's Office of Early Learning expects to have all its pre-K schools reopen to in person learning. On Tuesday the Director of the state's office of early learning said it expects to have all of their pre-K schools reopen to in person learning starting next month. KITV4.
Public preschool options in Hawaii vary during pandemic. About 85% of the public preschool classrooms overseen by the Executive Office on Early Learning are offering in-person instruction, but Head Start preschool programs and charter school ones are still largely remote. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers discuss future of child care, early childhood education. Administrators of the state’s early childhood education and subsidized child care programs told lawmakers Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to scale back services for the time being. Tribune-Herald.
Pandemic alters students’ early-learning. On Tuesday, the state House held a virtual meeting to discuss how early-learning programs in Hawai’i have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Garden Island.
Schools Provide A Critical Safety Net For Kids. Can They Do That Via Zoom? Youth advocates and school staff worry students are not getting the proper counseling or basic social services available in a regular school setting. Civil Beat.
Public school educators are fighting to block the state’s furlough plan. The Board of Education has a meeting on Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Time Almost Out For Hawaii To Spend Federal Pandemic Relief Funds. Hawaii likely has just a few remaining days to make use of emergency pandemic relief funds awarded to Hawaii by the federal government in March when Congress passed the $2 trillion CARES Act. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH Researchers: Hawaii Renters Will Need Help Throughout 2021. Researchers at the University of Hawaii estimate several thousand more renters will be paying over 30% of their income on rent next year. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 15: 57 New COVID-19 Cases. Health officials reported 57 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, including 35 on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, eight on Maui, and four Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
DHHL considers proposal to build casino in Kapolei. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands dropped a bombshell on its website late Tuesday, floating the idea of building a casino on trust land in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
Louis Kealoha ordered to repay $250K settlement, though city unlikely to ever see it. A circuit court judge has ordered former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to repay the $250,000 the Honolulu Police Commission gave him to retire in 2017, before he was indicted on federal corruption charges. Hawaii News Now.
Rail project faces new leadership Thursday. The city’s troubled rail project is pivoting to an uncertain “Plan B” to complete the final 4.16-mile push to Ala Moana while looking at the possibility of new leadership Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Kahuku football coach Maui Kahalepuna, 43, dies after battling COVID-19. The Kahuku community is mourning the death of an assistant football coach, and beloved community member. KHON2.
Unexpected Delay in Honolulu’s “City Card" Program. The $500 cards are valid from 12/7-12/27 but were not sent out last week due to an "unexpected delay," according to a spokesperson with the City's Office of Economic Revitalization. KITV4.
Hilton Hawaiian Village reopens as isle tourism slowly recovers. The reopening of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, the state’s largest hotel property, and the start of COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaii are major milestones on the still long and winding road to tourism recovery. Star-Advertiser.
These parklets will be taking over some street parking stalls in Kaimuki. There will be a few less spaces to street park in Kaimuki in an effort to help boost business for area shops and restaurants. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Spike in auto thefts, burglaries during pandemic. While some businesses have shuttered and others have suffered downturns during the coronavirus pandemic, the old adage “crime never takes a holiday” is holding true. Tribune-Herald.
‘Heroes and Helpers’; Gift distribution event serves more than 60 keiki. This year’s focus was primarily keiki and youth from the Ka‘u District and was based on COVID-19 affected needs. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Judge dismisses Bank of America suit against county. County mulls legal action over lender’s decades-old $150M home loan promise. A federal judge on Monday dismissed a Bank of America lawsuit against the County of Maui, paving the way for the county to pursue possible claims against the banking giant over a decades-old $150 million home loan promise to Native Hawaiians and others that allegedly went unmet. Maui News.
Business ‘getting better’ for some Paia merchants. Local shops and eateries in Paia town that were shuttered for weeks to months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to show some promise, with a few managers staying positive with the recent boost in tourism. Maui News.
Oregon Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation. Police say they were investigating a separate incident, when they found the man had left his listed residence, in violation of his quarantine. Maui Now.
Live Skunk Found and Captured at Kahului Pier on Maui. The skunk was spotted roaming around in the container yard early in the morning and was reported to harbor security by a biologist surveying for stranded sea bird fledglings. Maui Now.
Kauai
Skate park renovations expected done next week. With two weeks to go, Na Lei Wili Area Health Education Center’s executive director and Kaua‘i Skatepark Foundation’s lead advocate are confident that the Kapa‘a skate park’s resurfacing project will be done earlier than the expected deadline. Garden Island.
Kalalau opens to hikers, volunteers work to keep trail clear. The Friends of Kalalau trail, a group of volunteers, made their repairs and maintenance on the first two miles of Kalalau trail, which starts at the Ha‘ena State Park. Garden Island.
