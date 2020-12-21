Kilauea volcano erupts, residents distrust tourists, Caldwell warns of Oahu lockdown amid COVID-19 surge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Crowd watches Kilauea erupt Dec. 20, 2020 PC: Janice Wei
Kilauea volcano lava flows inside Halemaumau Crater; Hawaii island officials warn of possible ash fallout. Scientists are monitoring a new lava eruption of Kilauea volcano inside the Halemaumau Crater within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Star-Advertiser.
New eruption at Kilauea Volcano. Hawaii County Civil Defense said the eruption that commenced shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday remains confined to the Kilauea Volcano’s summit caldera. West Hawaii Today.
Kilauea Erupts After Earthquakes Shake Hawaiʻi. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms an eruption began at the summit of Kilauea Sunday evening. Big Island Video News.
Kīlauea Erupts on Sunday Night. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. HST, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected glow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Big Island Now.
Unexpected overnight eruption in Halemaumau Crater leads to new lava lake. Authorities are closely watching an eruption that started Sunday night at Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater, sending plumes of smoke into the air and prompting concerns about ashfall. Hawaii News Now.
New Kilauea eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu. Halemaumau is erupting again according to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. KHON2.
New eruption at Kilauea inside Halema'uma'u. Sunday night the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park confirmed a new eruption of Kilauea inside Halema'uma'u. KITV4.
=====
U.S. Sen. Schatz: Hawaii could see at least $1 billion from stimulus agreement. Senator Schatz says Congress is trying to get the bill enacted by Monday night and that the Treasury Department plans to send the stimulus checks out right away. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai'i could receive $1B as Congress agrees on nearly trillion dollar relief package. Both the House and Senate are set to vote on the bill Monday night. KITV4.
=====
Residents’ sentiment toward tourism has worsened. Even after enduring a collapse of the state’s economy this year, most Hawaii residents aren’t eager for a return to the 2019 tourism numbers. Star-Advertiser.
Lackluster Hawaii tourism widens losses for hotels. Holiday traffic in November — the first full month of the Hawaii Safe Travels pre-arrivals testing program — didn’t help Hawaii hotels much. Star-Advertiser.
Safe Travels Fails To Lure Many Travelers From Japan To Hawaii. An average of 131,000 people came from Japan each month last year. In the first month of Safe Travels, 1,350 came. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii Gov. David Ige: There’s No Money To ‘Sustain Government As It Existed’. The governor, anticipating a slow economic recovery, likely will present lawmakers with a much-reduced conservative spending plan. Civil Beat.
Hawaii teachers union files complaint with labor board over furloughs. The Hawaii State Teachers Association is challenging the governor’s plan to furlough teachers and other school employees by turning to the Hawaii Labor Relations Board. Star-Advertiser.
HSTA Files Complaint With Labor Board After Announcement of Furloughs. The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association is challenging the state’s decision to impose furloughs on its 13,000 union employees. Big Island Now.
=====
Congress Poised To Restore Medicaid For Micronesians. It’s been more than two decades since citizens of Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia were stripped of Medicaid access. Civil Beat.
Promised Land: The government promised to return ancestral Hawaiian land, then never finished the job. Over the years, the U.S. government has provided about 900 acres as compensation for its unauthorized takings. But none of the land conveyed, almost all of it on Oahu, was suitable for residential use, according to DHHL. And the federal government still owes additional land under the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act. Star-Advertiser.
Pandemic Hits More Than 1,475 Hawaiʻi Inmates This Year. The coronavirus pandemic has reached deep into Hawaiʻi's criminal justice system -- infecting nearly 1,500 inmates and 170 staff. Hawaii Public Radio.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 20: 204 New COVID-19 Cases. The new cases included 180 on Oahu, 13 on the Big Island, and 11 on Maui. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu may revert to Tier 1. Oahu reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell warned that the island could revert to the more restrictive Tier 1 activity and business limits if the trend continues. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Caldwell worries case spikes will force city back to tier 1 by year’s end. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Mayor Caldwell expressed his worries that Honolulu, on its current case track, is at risk of reverting to tier one of the reopening plan. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to remove inmates from Honolulu’s COVID-19 count. With Oahu’s rising coronavirus cases headed in the direction of another shutdown, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urgently petitioning the state Department of Health and Gov. David Ige to consider allowing him to remove inmate coronavirus counts from the island’s reopening metrics. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Caldwell urges Gov. Ige to remove inmates from City’s case count. A substantial number of Oahu’s case count on Sunday is connected to the Halawa Correctional Facility, according to Honolulu City and County officials. KHON2.
=====
Covert Honolulu Police Unit Targeted Former Medical Examiner. Former Honolulu medical examiner Dr. Christopher Happy was tailed by an elite intelligence unit at the request of the mayor’s office. Civil Beat.
Mayor-elect Blangiardi completes interviews for senior cabinet positions. The mayor-elect’s transition team announced it has completed the initial application process to fill executive-level positions with the incoming administration of the City and County of Honolulu. KHON2.
Struggling families still waiting for city grocery cards plagued by delays. A federally funded city program to help feed families devastated by the pandemic has run into major delays. But the city hopes today’s stimulus deal in Congress will help it extend the program. Hawaii News Now.
Chinatown conditions worsen in pandemic. From his second-floor office window at the corner of Maunakea and Pauahi streets, Oren Schlieman has seen his share of problems in a neighborhood he has invested in, including public urination and street brawls. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kierkiewicz on board of company receiving CARES funds. Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz steered taxpayer money to a not-yet nonprofit corporation on whose board she sits, records show. West Hawaii Today.
Seven Democrats Apply To Replace Kahele At Legislature. They include Big Island notables Chris Todd, Wil Okabe and “Fresh” Onishi. Civil Beat.
Many appeal their property assessments. More than twice as many property owners appealed their tax assessments this year than last year, according to the 2020 report of the county Real Property Tax Board of Review. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii County lacks hundreds of physicians needed to sustain the population. Hawaii’s physician shortage has loomed large for years but worsened in 2020 — and on the Big Island, the lack of doctors became even more dire. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Economy Is ‘Getting By’ As The Pandemic Persists. While tourism-fueled businesses struggle from tighter travel restrictions, the housing market has remained healthy and aquaculture continues to grow. Civil Beat.
Maui
Some frontline workers look forward to COVID-19 shot. They’re slated to be first on Maui to be vaccinated once doses arrive. Maui News.
New DNA technology helps identify shark species in fatal attack. Researchers believe 14-foot tiger shark attacked Robin Warren. Maui News.
Kauai
County backs nation’s first feminist economic recovery plan. The economic hardship of the novel coronavirus has disproportionately affected women in terms of profession, childcare and household responsibilities, a Kaua‘i County Council resolution states. Garden Island.
Getting food out before the holidays. The urgency of the final weekend before Christmas helped push cars smoothly through the drive-thru, no-contact food distribution Saturday at the Kaua‘i Philippine Cultural Center. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment