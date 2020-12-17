Ige proclamation makes 10-day quarantine official, Kapolei casino plan spurs backlash, Kahele resigns state seat to enter Congress, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kupuna hula in Hawaii ©2020 All Hawaii News
Report: Hula, Other Cultural Programs Can Improve Hawaiian Health. Hula and other culturally based programs should be used to address longstanding health inequities affecting Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders in Hawaii, according to a new report from researchers at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. Civil Beat.
UH Report: Hawaiian Culture is Just What the Doctor Ordered. A new report by the University of Hawaiʻi medical school found structural inequities and historical events are partly to blame for continued health disparities among Native Hawaiians. Hawaii Public Radio.
=====
Gov. David Ige reduces Hawaii’s travel quarantine to 10 days to match health guidelines. Starting Thursday passengers entering the state of Hawaii and traveling between counties will only have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14 days if they don’t have an exemption from the state’s travel entry requirements. Star-Advertiser.
State issues new COVID-19 rules, shortening quarantine and extending eviction protections. Governor David Ige issued a new COVID-19 emergency proclamation early Wednesday evening, reducing the length of the state’s mandatory self-quarantine for travelers and extending a moratorium on evictions into next year. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige reduces mandatory self-quarantine to 10 days for Hawaii travelers. Gov. David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Dec. 16 that reduces the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers from 14 to 10 days, starting on Thursday, Dec. 17. KHON2.
Governor Ige reduces state's mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers to 10 days. The proclamation specifies the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent is extended until Feb. 21, 2021. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Travel Quarantine Period Shortened From 14 To 10 Days. Governor Ige issued his 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Wednesday, reducing the quarantine period for travelers into and within Hawai‘i. Big Island Video News.
Self-Quarantine for Inter-Island Travelers Reduced to 10 Days. The state’s mandatory self-quarantine for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties has been reduced from 14 days to 10. Big Island Now.
Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days. Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. Maui Now.
Full text of Gov. David Ige's 17th Emergency Proclamation can be found here.
COVID-19 Vaccine Skepticism Grows In Hawaii. Public health agencies have been slow to launch campaigns to counter vaccine skepticism, a trend in Hawaii that could thwart efforts to achieve herd immunity. Civil Beat.
=====
As more vaccines arrive, urgency grows to educate the public . According to a survey, health officials say less than half of the general public are willing to take the vaccine. The goal is to get 70% of the population vaccinated to get herd immunity. KHON2.
Elections Officials Want To Tweak Hawaii’s Mail-Voting Law Next Year. The Legislature may consider adjustments to in-person voting sites among other proposals after the state’s first foray into all mail-voting. Civil Beat.
=====
Kahele Resigns State Senate Seat, Opening Call For Replacement Candidates. Congressman-elect Kai Kahele has formally resigned as State Senator for District 1, allowing Hawaiʻi County Democrats to initiate the process to find three prospective appointees to the fill the seat. Big Island Video News.
Kai Kahele Resigns From Hawaii State Senate. Less than three weeks before he will be sworn in as a U.S. representative, Kai Kahele on Wednesday stepped down from his state Senate seat. Civil Beat.
Kahele resigns from state Senate. U.S. Congressman-elect Kai Kahele has officially resigned from his state Senate seat. Tribune-Herald.
Congressman-elect Kai Kahele announces resignation from Hawaii State Senate. Congressman-elect and State Senator Kaialiʻi Kahele has officially announced his resignation from the Hawaii State Senate. KHON2.
Democratic Party to Begin Process to Fill Kahele’s Senate District 1 Vacancy. Congressman-elect and current State Senator Kaialiʻi Kahele (District 1 – Hilo) officially announced today his resignation from the Hawaiʻi State Senate. Maui Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 16: 110 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Deaths In Hawaii. Among the cases recorded Wednesday were 85 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, five on the Big Island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Bar owners ask court to let them open. A federal judge may rule Friday on whether bars on Oahu can reopen after they have been closed all but a few weeks since COVID-19 hit Hawaii in March. Star-Advertiser.
HPD Chief Ballard ‘still on the fence’ about getting COVID vaccine. In a meeting with the Honolulu Police Commission Wednesday, Chief Susan Ballard said she’s among those that will likely pass on getting the shot — at least for now. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Proposed Home Lands casino would allow golf course, theme parks, sporting events. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants a lone exception to Hawaii’s ban on all forms of gambling to create a destination resort in Kapolei that would allow 24/7 gambling, liquor, a golf course and even aquariums, theme parks and sporting events. Star-Advertiser.
Plan to build casino on Hawaiian Home Lands in Kapolei a big gamble, critics say. A proposal to build a stand-alone casino resort on property owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is facing heavy opposition from community leaders and lawmakers. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Homes Commission to consider casino proposal. An agenda item for next week’s Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting, the idea of building a casino on Department of Hawaiian Homes trust land in Kapolei, Oahu, is raising eyebrows statewide, especially among trust beneficiaries. Tribune-Herald.
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands pushes proposal for a casino in Kapolei. Could Hawaii get its first casino? If a controversial proposal by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) passes next week, the state would be one step closer to that reality. KHON2.
Honolulu police seize more than a dozen gaming devices in Kapahulu raid. Police arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices. Star-Advertiser.
Conditions at Halawa Correctional Facility unsafe due to outbreak, union says. With the state’s largest prison currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19, the union representing more than 300 employees at Halawa Correctional Facility says the state isn’t doing enough to improve hazardous conditions there. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Caldwell says last mass food distribution event to take place Friday. The city is offering one more mass distribution of food on Oahu — the last large one for the year — at Aloha Stadium this coming Friday. Star-Advertiser.
City to hold final food distribution event of the year on Friday. With
the economy still flat and the tourism industry still struggling, city
officials said Wednesday that it was no secret that food insecurity was
still a top-of-mind issue for thousands of Oahu families. Hawaii News Now.
=====
What Did HPD Do To Prevent Another Kealoha Scandal? Not Much, Chief Says. City Councilman Tommy Waters identified holes that remain in the department’s handling of misconduct, especially when it involves the chief. Civil Beat.
City Council reviews audits on HPD, prosecuting attorney’s office. After reviewing two recently published audits, a Honolulu City Council committee explored options for greater oversight of the Honolulu Police Department while criticizing the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for its utter lack of leadership. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu doctors relieved to get the vaccine. Dr. Melanie Kim, a hospitalist at Straub Medical Center, has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on her patients, some of whom at the end of their lives have had to die alone. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Partnership ensures post-arrival COVID testing will continue through mid-January. Mayor Mitch Roth on Wednesday announced a partnership between Hawaii County and a private philanthropist that will ensure trans-Pacific post-arrival COVID-19 testing for those arriving on the Big Island will continue through Jan. 15. Tribune-Herald.
Green: Vaccine roll out ‘going well’. Kona Community Hospital anticipates it will begin immunizing staff for COVID-19 on Wednesday. West Hawaii Today.
Big Isle hospitals prep to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccines. As the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out in other parts of the state, Big Island hospitals are still waiting to receive their first doses. Tribune-Herald.
Shoppers flock to new Safeway store in Kailua-Kona. Wednesday marked the grand opening of Kailua-Kona’s new Safeway location in the Niumalu Marketplace. The 63,000-square-foot supermarket — 25% larger than the previous location in the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center — is the first shop to open in the marketplace between Lanihau Shopping Center and Henry Street. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
AlohaSafe Alert app officially launches for use in Maui County. The AlohaSafe Alert app officially launched on Wednesday in Maui County, the first County in the State of Hawaii to have this resource available to curb the spread of COVID-19. KITV4.
UH-MC donates freezer to store Pfizer vaccine. Doses expected to arrive on Maui by the end of the week. The University of Hawaii-Maui College has donated a freezer large enough to house thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to arrive on island by the end of the week, Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis said Monday night. Maui News.
=====
DOCARE officers cite Maui man for selling undersized ahi. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officers following up on an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon cited Crispin B. Santos, 37, of Kahului, after finding him at a roadside stand in possession of 15 ahi weighing between two and two-and-a-half pounds. Star-Advertiser.
Kahului man cited, accused of selling undersized ahi. DOCARE officers cited Crispin Santos Tuesday afternoon after they say he was found with 15 ahi, weighing between two and two and a half pounds. Hawaii News Now.
Kahului man cited for selling undersized ahi. Officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) cited a Kahului resident for suspicion of selling undersized ahi on Tuesday, Dec. 15. KHON2.
Kahului Man Cited for Selling Undersized Ahi. A 37-year-old Kahului resident was cited on suspicion of selling undersized ahi. Maui Now.
Kauai
7.6% of CARES Act funds left on Kaua‘i. Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds are set to expire at the end of this month, and the county’s $28 million slice has a remaining balance of $2,190,512, or about 7.6%, to be spent in December. Garden Island.
Kaua'i set to reduce its mandatory quarantine time period to mirror the state. Anyone traveling to Kaua'i must still quarantine regardless of a pre-travel test. KITV4.
KPD honors 93rd Police Recruit Class graduates. The Kaua‘i Police Department held a small, socially distanced ceremony on Tuesday for its 93rd Police Recruit Class graduates. Garden Island.
EPA fines Kauai tour company $45K for illegal cesspool. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a helicopter tour company on Kauai to close an illegal cesspool and pay $45,000 in fines. Star-Advertiser.
