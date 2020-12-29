Ige opposes Kapolei casino, coronavirus hospitalizations up 38%, Kahikina named interim HART CEO, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii beach beauties ©2020 All Hawaii News
Tourism recovery not seen until summer, hotel execs say. Longtime Hawaii hotel industry executives don’t see any meaningful recovery in tourism until the summer even though the COVID-19 vaccines began getting dispersed throughout the United States this month. Star-Advertiser.
Visitor arrivals in November down 77% compared to last year. Most of the visitors were from the U.S West Coast. There were 524 visitors that came from Japan. KHON2.
Hawai‘i Visitor Numbers Down 77% in November. Tourism totals in Hawai‘i remain bleak, even as several mainland and international flight routes to island airports have reopened. Big Island Now.
Despite travel concerns, Hawaii saw big spike in trans-Pacific visitors for the holidays. More travelers came to Hawaii from the mainland in the week leading up to Christmas than in any other week since the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program, data from the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows. From Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, the last date for which data is currently available, 89,050 trans-Pacific travelers were screened at airports across the state. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. David Ige pans Hawaiian home lands casino plan. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands recently suggested that Gov. David Ige could include its proposal for “limited casino gaming” in his legislative packet for consideration in the next session, which begins Jan. 20. It now appears that isn’t going to happen. Star-Advertiser.
Ige opposes casino on Oahu DHHL land. Gov. David Ige said Monday he opposes a proposal approved last week by the Hawaiian Homes Commission to build a casino on a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands parcel in Kapolei, Oahu. Tribune-Herald.
Federal Aid Means Hawaii Will Avoid State Worker Furloughs — For Now. The new round of federal relief could bring millions of dollars to Hawaii’s agencies and struggling residents. Civil Beat.
Ige unsure when furloughs for state workers will begin. Gov. David Ige on Monday was still unable to say when state workers, including educators, will see furloughs implemented as the state work’s to cut spending to plug a $1.4 billion budget hole. West Hawaii Today.
State to hold public hearings on water plan. A state water panel will hold virtual public hearings in January on an update to the State Water Projects Plan, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Maui News.
As more COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive, Hawaii prepares to ramp up distribution. Another shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hawaii on Monday — the second shipment of the Moderna brand. That puts the number of doses received so far in the islands at 49,750. And another shipment of the Pfizer version is expected Tuesday, which would push that number to 61,000. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 38% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations; State receives 16.3K more vaccines. Hawaii has seen a 38% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past month as new case counts climbed over the holiday season. Star-Advertiser.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 28: 46 New COVID-19 Cases. Health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, including 30 on Oahu, 13 in Maui County, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai. There were no new fatalities reported. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Kirk Caldwell’s Legacy As Honolulu Mayor Is Marred By Rail And Homelessness. When Mayor Kirk Caldwell was running for mayor in 2012, he promised to help the homeless, “build rail better” and be a dependable leader for Honolulu. Eight years later, as the mayor eyes a run for governor, the island is in much the same place as it was when Caldwell took office, political observers say. Civil Beat.
Caldwell outlines improvements at Ala Moana Regional Park, including the Hawaiian Pond. The eroded, muddy banks of the Hawaiian Pond at Ala Moana Regional Park are being fixed and improved, according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Moana Beach Park improvements nearing completion. Improvements to the Hawaiian Pond at the Diamond Head end of Ala Moana Beach Park are nearing completion. KITV4.
Lori Kahikina, city environmental services director, is named interim chief of Honolulu rail project. The saga of Honolulu’s financially strapped rail project enters a new chapter Friday when veteran city engineering chief Lori Kahikina takes over as interim chief executive officer of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Star-Advertiser.
Lori Kahikina Pegged To Lead HART As Interim Director. The city’s outgoing environmental services director joins rail right as HART struggles with utility relocations along Dillingham. Civil Beat.
Lori Kahikina, city Environmental Services director, named interim CEO. Lori Kahikina, who has served as the city’s director of Environmental Services for eight years, was named Monday as the interim CEO of the problem-plagued rail project. Hawaii News Now.
HART announces new interim CEO. For the past eight years, the University of Hawaii graduate served as Director of the City's Department of Environmental Services. KITV4.
Honolulu officials hope to extend ‘City Card’ until Jan. 31 with over 1.3K cards not yet activated. Honolulu officials are hoping to extend the deadline for the use of the $500 “City Card” for disadvantaged families through Jan. 31, pending the approval of COVID-19 related legislation. Star-Advertiser.
Officials working to extend deadline to January for City Card on Oahu. Officials say they’re working on having the City Card deadline to be extended to Jan. 31. KHON2.
Police Fatally Shoot Windward Oahu Man. The male suspect was wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping case. Civil Beat.
Honolulu police fatally shoot man as officers try to serve him warrant. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said two officers feared for their lives Monday morning and had to jump out of the way of a Jeep driven by a 45-year-old man in Ahuimanu just before fatally shooting him. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Chief of Police confirms death of man shot by officer. An officer involved shooting at Hookipa Apartments on the Windward side of Oahu left one man dead, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard confirms. KHON2.
Suspect in HPD officer involved shooting dies, HPD confirms. The suspect involved in the officer involved shooting in the Windward area has died, Chief Susan Ballard has confirmed. KITV4.
Year-long ban on fishing along a south Oahu shoreline to begin Friday. Rules to prevent over fishing in Waikiki will once again be in place at the start of the new year. Come Friday, the Shoreline Fisheries Management Area from Waikiki to Diamond Head will be closed for fishing. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
State Land Board To Decide On Dredging Of New Beach At Pohoiki. The state seeks a waiver to dredge a channel through black sand deposited by the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Civil Beat.
Tee time: West Hawaii golf subsidy program returns. Waikoloa Village Golf Course in South Kohala and Makalei Golf Course in North Kona will both offer reduced rates for residents of Hawaii County for six months. West Hawaii Today.
Thousands flock to HVNP to see eruption. Because of the ongoing eruption at Halema‘uma‘u crater, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has brought in additional staff to manage an influx of visitors. Tribune-Herald.
Hundreds vaccinated at HMC. More than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at Hilo Medical Center since vaccination efforts began on Dec. 23. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
10 COVID-19 Cases at Harbor Lights on Maui, Cleaning Underway. Maui County officials confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 infections at the Harbor Lights condominium complex in Kahului. Maui Now.
Garbage on its way to ocean collected, bagged in Maalaea. Maui Nui Marine Resouce Council hosts gulch cleanup prior to rainy season. Maui News.
Kauai
Bus fares going up this week. The Kaua‘i Bus announced a fare increase effective Friday, Jan. 1, and a new design for its 2021 monthly bus passes. Garden Island.
Lane closures scheduled for portions of Hanapepe. The Department of Public Works is announcing that portions of Hanapepe will be closed Dec. 29 to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road reconstruction work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Garden Island.
