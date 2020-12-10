Hawaii government workers face twice-monthly furloughs, Maui surfer dies from shark attack, ethics board dings Kim on Mauna Kea access, quarantined travelers swamp Honolulu PD, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige announces furloughs PC: Governor's Office
More than 10,000 state employees face furloughs in January. An estimated 10,160 state employees will face twice-a-month furloughs beginning Jan. 1 and the number will be even higher when Department of Education and University of Hawaii employees are included, Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday as he struggles to balance the state’s budget and plug a projected $1.4 billion shortfall over each of the next four years. Star-Advertiser.
Full news release on how furloughs is here.
Poll: Fewer than half of Hawaii residents plan to be vaccinated. Fewer than half of Hawaii residents currently plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available, according to a University of Hawaii poll released this week. Tribune-Herald.
Survey: Many Hawaii residents remain uneasy about getting COVID-19 vaccine. Just 44% of the 616 people surveyed said they planned to take the vaccine when it’s available. Hawaii News Now.
The Safe Travels Program is working but some want to add mandatory post testing. Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green said the State’s Safe Travels Program is working and that he reported his findings to the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 9. KHON2.
Senate hears mayors’ Safe Travels perspectives. County mayors made their case to the state’s Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 calling for modifications to the state’s Safe Travels program on Wednesday. Garden Island.
DLNR Has Transferred More Than 19,000 Acres To Use For Agriculture. A program to make more state agricultural lands available for farming and ranching has made progress in the last decade, according to the head of the state agency in charge of those land transfers. Civil Beat.
UH and Hawaiian Electric Collaborate on ‘Green Tariff’ To Benefit Campuses and Community. The University of Hawai‘i and Hawaiian Electric have collaborated on an innovative renewable energy initiative to help the university achieve its net-zero energy goal and bring online more cost-effective, renewable energy resources to benefit the entire state. Maui Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 9: 80 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii and 4 Deaths. Health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, including 45 on Oahu, 12 on the Big Island, 15 on Maui and one on Kauai. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Authorities overwhelmed with 20,000 in quarantine. Roughly 20,000 people are in travel-related quarantine on Oahu and authorities are unable to keep up with enforcement. Star-Advertiser.
City Council passes ‘surf equity’ bill for permits. Introduced in February by Council member Kym Pine, Bill 10 requires gender equity in the issuance of permits for sports activities by the Honolulu City and County Department of Parks and Recreation, in order to ensure the fair allocation of park facilities. Star-Advertiser.
Pipeline Masters Kicks Off Amid Virus Concerns. Hawaii’s biggest surfing competition of the year is underway on the North Shore. While the surf is up, so are concerns about Covid-19. Hawaii Public Radio.
Facing economic hardship, restaurants urge city to ease plastic utensils ban. In the final meeting for most of the current Honolulu City Council members, they urged the mayor and legislature to pay more attention to small businesses who are still struggling amid the ongoing pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Army Hospital Will Be One Of The Military’s First COVID-19 Vaccination Sites. The Pentagon announced Wednesday that Tripler Army Medical Center will be one of military’s initial vaccination sites. Civil Beat.
Tripler Army Medical Center on O'ahu among first group of DOD locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine. The Department of Defense will have just under 44,000 doses of the vaccine in its initial rollout. KITV4.
3 finalists to build, design new Aloha Stadium announced. Three developer-led teams, all of which list some Hawaii-based elements, are finalists to present proposals for the building of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, according to a post on nased.hawaii.gov today. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ethics Board rules Kim violated law in Maunakea case. Former Mayor Harry Kim violated the county code against unfair treatment when he allowed protesters to close the Maunakea access road to some people but not others, the Board of Ethics said Wednesday in a unanimous vote. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii County ethics board rules against Kim in TMT case. The Hawaii County Board of Ethics on Wednesday found former Mayor Harry Kim guilty of violating the county’s ethics code when he didn’t enforce the law evenly during the 2019 Thirty Meter Telescope protests. Star-Advertiser.
Ex-Mayor Kim Violated Ethics Code On Mauna Kea, Board Says. Harry Kim allowed for unequal treatment on the Mauna Kea Access Road, where he used county funds to lay gravel for the kūpuna opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope, the Ethics Board says. Big Island Video News.
Fire commission gets budget update. The Hawaii Fire Department is on track to meet its 2020-21 budget, Deputy and acting Fire Chief Robert Perreira said Wednesday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Honolua shark attack victim dies. A 56-year-old Lahaina man died Wednesday after he was attacked by a shark while surfing at Honolua Bay on Tuesday morning, according to a hospital official. Maui News.
Victim of shark attack in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies from his injuries. The 56-year-old Lahaina man who was bitten by a shark while surfing at Honolua Bay died of his injuries today, according to a spokeswoman for the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Star-Advertiser.
Shark Bite Victim on Maui Succumbs to Injuries. It happened hours before the Maui Pro surf competition was set to get underway for professional women surfers. The event was subsequently suspended and beaches were closed for a mile in either direction from DT Fleming to Punalau “Windmills” Beach. Maui Now.
Surfer bit by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies after his condition deteriorates. The victim, a man in his fifties, was initially reported to be in stable condition when he was hospitalized on Tuesday. He underwent surgery but his condition quickly deteriorated leading to his death. Hawaii News Now.
56-year-old man dead following shark attack at Honolua Bay. Maui Memorial Medical Center has confirmed that a 56-year-old man who was surfing at Honolua Bay on Tuesday has died. KITV4.
Maui Seeks Two Week Closure of Bars Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking approval from Gov. David Ige to temporarily close bars and bar areas within restaurants for two weeks, or until Dec. 26, 2020, to stem the recent double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases. Maui Now.
Maui mayor requests approval to close bars for 2 weeks. Mayor Victorino announced Wednesday that he’s awaiting approval from Gov. Ige to shutdown all bars starting this Saturday. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County seeking bar closures amid rising COVID cases. Maui County is seeking approval from Gov. David Ige to temporarily close bars and bar areas within restaurants to limit the spread of COVID-19 until Dec. 26. KHON2.
Court to decide how injection wells decision impacts county. A federal court in Hawaii will decide in the spring how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in a lawsuit over injection wells in West Maui will apply to Maui County, an attorney in the case said Tuesday. Maui News.
Kauai
Behind the scenes of the Kaua‘i District Health Office. The Kaua‘i District Health Office was one of the first to provide translated educational COVID-19 materials. Garden Island.
Ige honors The Cliffs at Princeville, Department of Water. Gov. David Ige honored 20 businesses, venues, and events for their energy efficiency and sustainable business practices in the Hawai‘i Green Business Program, which is apart of the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, and two honorees are from Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
