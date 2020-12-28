Facelift planned for Waikiki beaches, electric bills could drop under new utility rate structure, Honolulu extends grocery card deadline, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki beach scene ©2020 All Hawaii News
The state wants to give the beaches of Waikiki a facelift. The state Department of Land & Natural Resources wants improve the Fort DeRussy, Halekulani, Royal Hawaiian, and Kuhio Beach shores. KITV4.
One of Hawaii’s largest Japanese travel companies extends tour cancellations through March. JTB Hawaii, one of Hawaii’s largest Japanese travel companies, extend its cancellations for tours at least until March, in another blow to Hawaii’s economy. Hawaii News Now.
Details of Hawaii Department of Education finances released after long tug of war. After four years of effort and a lawsuit, the Education Institute of Hawaii has finally obtained the comprehensive electronic financial data it sought from the Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Electric bills to drop under new PUC rules. Hawaii is set to see shrinking utility costs and growing renewable energy after the state Public Utilities Commission’s landmark decision to change the way Hawaiian Electric makes its money. Star-Advertiser.
UH Manoa study finds hurricane risk could double due to climate change. A new study by the University of Hawaii at Manoa found that climate change impacts Hawaii’s ocean temperatures and trade winds which can cause an increase in the intensity of storms. KHON2.
Nearly A Quarter Of Hawaii’s Vaccine Shipments Are Delayed, Health Officials Say. The state now expects it will receive a reduced total of 61,450 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna by year’s end. Civil Beat.
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 24: 129 New COVID-19 Cases. In the last two weeks, 1,733 people in Hawaii have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell extends deadline to use City Card money. People with a City Card now have more time to use it to buy food and household essentials. The deadline to use a card is extended to Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. KITV4.
Plans for sea water air conditioning dropped. The company that had been pursuing the endeavor for 16 years announced recently that the project is dead because of increased construction cost estimates after spending $25 million, obtaining all major regulatory approvals and signing up numerous customers. Star-Advertiser.
A genuine civic center is slated for Wahiawa after decades of planning. A more proper rural state courthouse appears to be in the not-too-distant future for Central Oahu and North Shore communities as part of a $76 million civic center redevelopment project in Wahiawa. Star-Advertiser.
Are Open-Book Tests Making It Too Easy To Become A Honolulu Police Officer?, HPD says the change emphasizes critical thinking, but others argue police must know some things by heart. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Halemaumau lava lake measures 581-feet deep as Kilauea’s latest eruption enters 2nd week. One week after Kilauea volcano began erupting anew, the lava lake at Halemaumau crater has risen to 581 feet and contains about 4.8 billion gallons of molten rock. Star-Advertiser.
Kilauea SO2 emission rates drop. Summit sulfur dioxide emission rates continued to drop over the weekend following the start of Kilauea Volcano’s summit eruption late Dec. 20. West Hawaii Today.
Kilauea Volcano Sunday Evening Eruption Update. Scientists noted slightly reduced vigor Sunday morning, with two narrow channels of lava spilling from the west vent on the wall of the caldera. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Tour Firm Reports More Buyers After Volcano Eruption. One Hawaii helicopter tour company has seen a substantial rise in bookings after a volcano eruption and following months of limited business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Associated Press.
Thousands turn out for The Food Basket’s 100th ‘food drop’ since April. The Hawaii Food Basket celebrated its 100th Ohana Food Drop last Wednesday in Honokaa after serving nearly 175,000 people across Hawaii County since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Olowalu Wildfire Damage Report Includes Destruction of Community Hall/Church. A community hall/church in the Olowalu Village area was completely destroyed, according to a survey conducted Sunday of the impacted area of the brush fire. Maui Now.
Hundreds of acres burned, one structure destroyed as firefighters work to extinguish two brush fires on Maui. Two brush fires on Maui are now said to be 95% contained, according to the Maui Fire Department. Hawaii News Now.
760-acre Maui brush fire destroys church in Olowalu Village. A 760-acre Olowalu brush fire Saturday night destroyed a church and two vehicles and damaged a home, Maui fire officials said today. Star-Advertiser.
178-unit affordable rental project proposed. Catholic Charities Hawai’i is proposing a $66 million, 178-unit affordable rental project in Kahului on the heels of its senior affordable rental development, also in Kahului. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua'i County awaits response from governor on resort bubble proposal nearly a week after it was submitted. The proposal would allow travelers to quarantine for three days in an approved hotel, and be released if their second, post-secondary test results come back negative. KITV4.
Could This Housing Project Be A Model For Addressing Homelessness On Kauai? The complex is still under construction, but is already housing most of the homeless families who had been living in four county beach parks. Civil Beat.
Last free COVID-19 testing pau. Sunday marked the final free COVID-19 surge testing program held at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex to an audience of pre-registered testers that was smaller than previous testing days. Garden Island.
Lanai
Billionaire owner of Lanai to develop affordable housing. Pulama Lanai,
the company established by billionaire Larry Ellison after he bought 97%
of the island in 2012, plans to develop 150 rental homes on the former
Pineapple Isle starting next year, and just over half the homes would be
reserved for low-income households at affordable rents anticipated to
be as low as $603 a month. Star-Advertiser.
