COVID-19 infections spike at Hawaii's largest prison, taxpayers on the hook for convicted ex-Police Chief's legal fees, tourist quarantine hasn't stopped Kauai coronavirus cases, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hālawa Correctional Facility COVID-19 Infections Rise to 167 Inmates and 28 Staff. The new results include positive results for 99 inmates and seven staff, according to an update provided by the state Department of Public Safety. Maui Now.
Outbreak at Halawa Correctional Facility grows. The Department of Public Safety reported Sunday an additional 99 inmates and seven staff have tested positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
Hawaii’s Largest Prison Hit With A Major COVID-19 Outbreak. Civil Beat.
Gov. Ige Says He Doesn’t See How State Government Can Avoid Layoffs. He also warns that nonprofits face deep cuts as state tax revenues dwindle due to the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Fears grow of furlough-driven teacher exodus. Public school teachers say they still have not recovered from the “Furlough Fridays” education cuts of 2009 and 2010 — and now worry a new round of furloughs will force some teachers to leave the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Even Hawaii’s Smallest Businesses Have Been Helped By Federal CARES Act Loans. Despite examples of corporate greed, the Paycheck Protection Program has steered $2.5 billion in relief to 25,000 small businesses in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Here’s What The Defense Spending Bill Means For Hawaii And The Pacific. The National Defense Authorization Act passed by the U.S. Senate on Friday includes more than $300 million in construction projects for military bases in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Rollout of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine vials marks a major milestone in the battle against the virus. Thousands of doses of freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials are slated to arrive in Hawaii today, with the first of the two shot series expected to be given to health care workers as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Traveling fixes urged during economic travails. The state is not likely to make more pre-arrival testing changes to Safe Travels Hawaii until next year, despite urging from Hawaii’s visitor industry and community advocacy groups that recent modifications have had negative economic consequences. Star-Advertiser.
Many students choose in-person classes at Hawaii’s Catholic schools. Hawaii’s Catholic schools were among the first to open their doors to students for in-person classes in August, and the verdict as the semester draws to a close is so far, so good. Star-Advertiser.
How Lending Practices Restrict Hawaiian Homesteaders’ Borrowing Power. Native Hawaiians cannot take out second mortgages or home equity lines of credit on their homesteads — but not everyone understood that was part of the deal. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Dec. 13: 90 New COVID-19 Cases And 3 Deaths In Hawaii. The cases included 58 people on Oahu, eight on Maui, four on Kauai, 10 on Hawaii Island and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu must pay Ex-Honolulu police chief, Louis Kealoha, legal fees. A ruling by a state judge earlier this month leaves Honolulu taxpayers on the hook for paying former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha’s legal fees — and possibly millions more. Star-Advertiser.
Legal Battles Loom With Developer Whether Rail Gets Finished Or Not. The complex situation with Howard Hughes is just one issue to deal with in the project’s uncertain future. Civil Beat.
The overall assessed value of Oahu’s taxable properties failed to go up and has gone flat for the first time in more than a decade, according to numbers released by the city’s Real Property Assessment Division. Star-Advertiser.
Pedestrian bridge connecting Wahiawa and Whitmore Village sparks controversy. While a pedestrian bridge in Central Oahu offers another way for people to get to and from Wahiawa and Whitmore Village, the project has been a divisive issue. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR: Illegal Camps on Public Lands Exacting Toll on Resources. Though they had been given notice last week, when clean-up teams arrived at a half dozen illegal camps on Oʻahu Thursday, state officials report that the occupants of three camps strung together seemed surprised they had to move. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
New mayor meets with business leaders. After taking office last week, newly inaugurated Mayor Mitch Roth has plans to improve the county’s COVID-19 protocols. Tribune-Herald.
County spent 80% of $80 million CARES funds. With just a month remaining to spend it or send it back, Hawaii County government had used about 80% of the $80 million in federal coronavirus relief funds it received in March, according to the November update the county sent to the state Thursday. West Hawaii Today.
Pololū Valley Plans Move Forward. A proposed Parcel Consolidation and Resubdivision could lead to improved parking for the popular Pololū Valley trail. Big Island Video News.
Maui
State’s first 4-lane roundabout to be built. The state of Hawaii’s first four-lane roundabout will be built at the Piilani Highway intersection that services the new Kihei high school in response to a long-running dispute over a safe crossing for future students. Maui News.
State workers, educators brace for furloughs. Government workers, educators and Maui college employees are bracing for an expected round of furloughs Jan. 1 that their unions have heavily criticized with the holidays fast approaching. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai continues to see community spread COVID-19 cases after opt-out. It’s been nearly two weeks since Kauai temporarily opted out of the state’s pre-travel testing program and started requiring all incoming travelers to quarantine upon arrival. KHON2.
West Kaua‘i plan approved. After two years of meetings, discussions and outreaches, the West Kaua‘i Community Plan was passed with several amendments in November and signed into law by Mayor Derek Kawakami earlier this month. Garden Island.
Life at Lydgate Park. Michael Texeira has lived at Lydgate Park, one of the county’s five beach-park houseless encampments, since the beginning of the pandemic, with his disabled wife, whom he takes care of. Garden Island.
