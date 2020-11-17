Ige's 15th proclamation clarifies mask mandate, Honolulu Thanksgiving gatherings likely limited to five people, military shoots down Aegis SM-3 missile in test off Hawaii, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige wearing Aloha mask PC:State of Hawaii
Full Text: Gov. David Ige's 15th Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency. Governor's Office.
Masks rules clarified, Gov. David Ige imposes new decrees. A wide-ranging emergency proclamation on COVID-19 makes clear that mask-wearing is “mandatory” on every island, and imposes new statewide rules for hotels and other businesses. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Ige Issues New Mask Mandate, But Most Rules Remain The Same. People who don’t wear a mask in most public settings still face a $5,000 fine or up to a year in jail. Civil Beat.
Governor Issues Order Making State Mask Mandate Clear. Gov. David Ige today issued a new COVID-19 emergency proclamation—his 15th. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ige issues mask mandate, responding to concerns his previous order was unclear. In a bid to cut down on confusion about when masks are required, the governor on Monday issued a single statewide mask mandate for the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Statewide mask mandate set. Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation Monday to codify and clarify Hawaii’s statewide mask mandate. Tribune-Herald.
Governor’s New COVID-19 Rules Clarify Mask Mandate. Governor David Ige issued his 15th COVID-19 emergency proclamation, extending the statewide mask mandate he says has been in place since April. Big Island Video News.
Gov. Ige Issues 15th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation that Extends Statewide Mask Mandate. Maui Now.
=====
Hotel Operators Responsible for Guests who Become COVID Positive New Mandate States. A new emergency proclamation from Gov. David Ige indicates that hotel operators are required to accommodate guests (on- or off-site) who become COVID-19 positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone positive for COVID-19. Big Island Now.
Hotels to post health and safety plans online. With Governor David Ige giving clarity on the mask mandate, his new proclamation also adds safety protocols and guidelines for hotels. KHON2.
=====
County Mayors say new statewide mask mandate will continue to be hard to enforce. Governor David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Monday, extending and clarifying the statewide mandate requiring face coverings to be worn in public. KHON2.
Under latest emergency proclamation, no rental evictions until at least 2021. For months now, landlords across Hawaii have been unable to evict tenants who are late on rent under the state’s eviction moratorium. Gov. Ige’s 15th and latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation extends that moratorium, banning evictions until at least Dec. 31. Hawaii News Now.
Exceptions to Ige’s statewide mask rule. Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation issued Monday makes it mandatory for all individuals within the state to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public settings. Tribune-Herald.
Dept. of Health Director: Hawaii is not surging … yet. Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char told KITV4 Monday she doesn’t believe Hawaii’s COVID-19 case rates are “surging,” but said statewide numbers could get there if proper precautions are not taken. KITV4.
=====
Child sex-assault case overshadows hearing for judge’s nomination. Questions over Circuit Judge Todd Eddins’ handling of a plea agreement in a child sex abuse case dominated his nomination to the Hawaii Supreme Court on Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Senators Dig In To Hawaii Supreme Court Nominee’s Positions. The legal community heaped praise on Todd Eddins as state lawmakers examined how he might react to certain situations on the high court. Civil Beat.
=====
Gov Appoints New Deputy Director for Corrections. Tommy Johnson was appointed by Gov. David Ige to serve as the Deputy Director for Corrections in the Department of Public Safety, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Big Island Now.
=====
Duke Kahanamoku’s nephew among 8 suing Kamehameha over alleged sex abuse, negligence. Eight adults filed suit Monday against Kamehameha Schools, alleging its psychiatric consultant had repeatedly sexually abused them as students but that their pleas for help were ignored by school authorities. Star-Advertiser.
New Lawsuit Filed In Kamehameha Schools Abuse Case. Sexual abuse allegations mount after the school paid an $80 million settlement agreement in 2018. Civil Beat.
Eight former students filed sex assault lawsuit against Kamehameha Schools. The school already paid out $80 million dollars in a case involving that same doctor two years ago. KITV4.
=====
Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test off Hawaii. In Tuesday’s test, the latest version of an Aegis SM-3 missile built by Raytheon Missiles & Defense was fired from a U.S. Navy destroyer situated in the Pacific, northeast of Hawaii. Associated Press.
=====
State adds 13 new ‘trusted partners’ for pre-travel testing. The new partners join dozens of others that previously were approved for testing. Tribune-Herald.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 16: 95 New COVID-19 Cases. Ninety-five new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Monday, including 76 on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, seven on Maui and two on Kauai. Civil Beat.
Oahu
We’re Entering A New Era In Honolulu Politics. It’s the biggest turnover in city leadership in many years. Who will hold the power on the new City Council is still an open question. Civil Beat.
Restrictions on social gatherings unlikely to be eased on Oahu by Thanksgiving, mayor says. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Oahu is unlikely to move to Tier 3 by Thanksgiving, which means gatherings for the holiday can’t have more than five people. Hawaii News Now.
Hunker down and get tested against COVID, Caldwell says. The mayor said, things weren’t looking good for a move from Honolulu’s current Tier 2 stage of reopening to Tier 3, which would allow social gatherings of 10 people, up from the current limit of five, by Thanksgiving if Oahu’s coronavirus case numbers aren’t rapidly brought down. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Caldwell provides an update on the city’s free COVID-19 testing program. A reminder from Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Monday that free surge testing across the island runs for another ten days. KITV4.
=====
Businesses want Oahu’s plastic utensils ban delayed. With only weeks to go before the first phase of Oahu’s wide-ranging disposable-foodware ordinance is set to take effect Jan. 1, restaurant owners and food industry leaders are renewing their call for more time to comply. Star-Advertiser.
=====
iHeartRadio partners with Paula Fuga on campaign to end hunger, cuts 2 DJs who mocked her from morning crew. Management at iHeart—Radio removed two Island 98.5 radio deejays from the station’s morning drive-time show after they mocked singer Paula Fuga at an on-air fundraiser for the Hawaii Foodbank. Star-Advertiser.
Radio station pulls DJs from morning show after comments about musician’s struggle with homelessness. The radio station Island 98.5 has pulled two of its morning drive DJs off the air following backlash over insensitive comments made about a local musician’s struggle with homelessness and hunger as a child on Friday. Hawaii News Now.
City & County of Honolulu to buy 2 acres next to transit center for $21M. The city says it is using federal funds for the purchase. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
Building code upgrades delayed until next summer. The Hawaii County Department of Public Works on Thursday granted an administrative grace period to a state-mandated deadline to upgrade its building codes, a move that will reduce confusion and allow for more public outreach before aligning the county’s building codes with state standards, according to a county news release. Tribune-Herald.
A different approach: 808 Homeless Task Force working to address homeless crisis in Kona. Regina Weller, founder of the nonprofit 808 Homeless Task Force, is using her more than 25 years experience helping the homeless in Los Angeles to address the crisis here in Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Kona hospital reports fifth COVID-19 death. Hawaii Island reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and a new death on Monday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
County looks to make repairs along Front Street. Maui County is looking to replace the iconic wooden railing along Front Street, put in new beach access stairs and repair a seawall and other structures long battered by waves and saltwater. Maui News.
County of Maui Thanksgiving Giveaway Set for Nov. 19-20. Vouchers were sent to some 6,000 individuals and families impacted by COVID-19 on Maui as part of a Thanksgiving giveaway from the County of Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kawakami proposes two new rules to safeguard island. Monday evening, Mayor Derek Kawakami sent up two proposed local emergency rules for Gov. David Ige’s approval in an attempt to fill in gaps on the state’s Safe Travels program. Garden Island.
Kauai requesting state travel mandate be made stricter. Kauai County is pushing for additional measures that would require travelers to have their test results before coming to the island. KHON2.
Council-elect to meet Wednesday. Tomorrow, the Kaua‘i County Council-elect will convene for an organizational meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss shared goals and structures, but some aspects seem to be already worked out. Garden Island.
