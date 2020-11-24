Ige signs 16th proclamation limiting quarantine-free travel to negative coronavirus tests, Honolulu throws out most COVID-19 citations, Kauai records first COVID-19 death, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii hotel beach scene ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s hotel industry is still struggling despite tourism reopening, and isn’t expected to break even in 2021. A new annual Hawaii hotel forecast prepared by STR for the Hawaii Tourism Authority estimates that by the end of 2021, statewide occupancy will have hit only 46.3%, still short of the 50% to 60% occupancy that the industry needs to break even. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Concerns raised over state’s new quarantine plan. A new 14-day quarantine that starts today for inbound travelers awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests received pushback Monday from the state House Select Committee COVID- 19 Economic and Financial Preparedness, with several members saying the quarantine could hurt Hawaii’s economy just as it’s showing encouraging signs. Star-Advertiser.
House Speaker: Changing Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program ‘Doesn’t Serve The Public’. Business and political leaders criticized the governor for changing a program that seems to be working. Gov. David Ige’s change to Hawaii’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program has caused an outcry among business and political leaders who say Ige made the change abruptly without talking to tourism industry executives, based on a small number of infected travelers who slipped through the cracks. Civil Beat.
Officials worried new virus restrictions will slow tourism. Gov. David Ige’s announcement last week imposing new restrictions for trans-Pacific travelers seeking to avoid quarantine needs to be amended, said several figures in the tourism industry Monday. Tribune-Herald.
Some lawmakers want the governor to rethink the new travel rules. Members of the House Committee on COVID-19 are calling for Gov. David Ige to amend new pre-travel testing rule. Beginning Tuesday, travelers who don’t have their test results before boarding a plane to Hawaii, will need to quarantine for 14 days even if a negative result comes in later. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Trans-Pacific Travel Changes in Effect Tuesday. Gov. David Ige signed a 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation Monday, Nov. 23, requiring all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for Hawai‘i in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine. Big Island Now.
Governor Ige issues 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation, tightening restrictions for trans-pacific travelers heading to Hawai‘i. Governor David Ige signed a 16th COVID-19 emergency proclamation requiring all transpacific travelers to have a negative test result from a trusted travel partner before their departure for the State of Hawai‘i, in order to bypass the 14-day quarantine. The new policy takes effect on Tuesday, Nov. 24. KITV4.
Full text of Gov. David Ige's 16th Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency can be found here.
Dept. of Health Discouraging Air Travel, Gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving. Dr. Libby Char, Department of Health Director, told KITV4 she is "very concerned" about holiday gatherings leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii. KITV4.
Hawai‘i Economics and Economists in the Spotlight. Local public debates often include economic information and analysis, but the pandemic and resulting economic crisis have intensified the demand for real-time data and understanding. Hawaii Business magazine.
Unspent funds won’t need to be returned, Case assures. U.S. Rep. Ed Case expressed confidence that unspent federal funds for COVID-19 relief in Hawaii will not have to be returned at the end of the year, and said he remains hopeful that another round of federal support could come from Congress. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Keoni Souza Asks Hawaii Supreme Court For Recount In OHA Race. The race fell just outside of the threshold for an automatic recount. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 Is Changing ‘The Face Of Hunger’ In Hawaii. The Hawaii Foodbank has distributed nearly 19 million pounds of food since March. The statewide food insecurity rate for 2020 was projected to be 16.8%, but the figure was far greater for children at 29.4%, or 89,050. Civil Beat.
Inspection data sought on state nursing homes. A senior advocacy group wants more data about inspections of Hawaii nursing homes as long-term care facilities across the nation continue to see record cases of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 23: 114 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Health officials recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, including 80 on Oahu, 10 on Hawaii Island, 11 on Maui and three on Kauai. Ten more Hawaii residents were diagnosed outside of the state, according to the Department of Health. Civil Beat.
Oahu
More than 58,000 citations issued for violating emergency orders have been thrown out. Less than one in 50 citations issued on Oahu since March for violating COVID-19 emergency orders resulted in a conviction, newly-released statistics show. Of the more than 60,000 criminal charges issued by Honolulu police since March that have already gone through the court system, the city Prosecutor’s Office declined to prosecute more than 43,000. Another 15,700 charges were dismissed by a judge or prosecutor, leaving just 962 convictions. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell says HPD COVID Enforcement Team might not return. The department had put it on hold after possible violations of overtime rules. With the investigation ongoing, the mayor says time is running out. KHON2.
City Council leader calls on police chief to bring back COVID-19 enforcement team. Some are calling on Honolulu’s police chief to bring back its COVID-19 enforcement unit, which was suspended following allegations of overtime abuse. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki residents angered by pool party of 30+ people flouting COVID-19 restrictions. Hugs and kisses... loud music and champagne... even a crowded group picture... it looked like a party pre-pandemic. But this happened this past Saturday -- more than 30 revelers celebrated a friend's 26th birthday at The Hawaiian Monarch Hotel and Condos -- with no social distancing. KITV4.
=====
Mayor-elect Blangiardi favors more aggressive reopening of Oahu. Honolulu mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi indicated today he is willing to be more aggressive in re-opening Oahu to allow for such things as bars, other small businesses and team sports to be open more quickly than under current Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s existing tiered system of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu mayor-elect Blangiardi prepares to take on mounting budget woes. Conditions have gone from bad to worse for Honolulu’s projected budget shortfall, rail project, and COVID outlook. KHON2.
=====
Mayor Caldwell announces $24M addition to Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund. Oahu bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness facilities, and arcades will be eligible to tap from $24 million in additional money that’s being infused into the city’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said today. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Adds $24 Million To Business Relief Fund. Grants up to $20,000 will be available to arcades, bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers and commercial boating operations under an expansion of Honolulu’s Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced on Monday. Civil Beat.
=====
More than 100 inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility are now COVID positive. On Monday, the state reported 103 infected inmates and seven infected employees. One prisoners’ rights advocate calls it an “infection factory". Hawaii News Now.
Oahu businesses ordered to close for violating Emergency Order. Several businesses on Oahu violated the Mayor’s emergency order so the Honolulu Liquor Commission required them to close for 24-hours. KHON2.
Online queues, sanitizer & distancing: Hawaii malls prep for a unique Black Friday. Black Friday 2020 is already poised to be unlike any other before. In recent years, retailers have been hungry to get people in their doors earlier and earlier with deals often starting Thanksgiving night. Hawaii News Now.
A Pearl City park is renamed in honor of a respected community leader. The Manana Community Park in Pearl City has officially been renamed. It is now the Breene Harimoto Manana Community Park. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
David to lead County Council. Maile David will lead the County Council for the two-year term beginning next month, following an organizational meeting held shortly after the election. The council is also slated to create a new committee to deal with climate change, according to resolutions that will be voted on Dec. 7. West Hawaii Today.
New Nature Trail Opens Off Saddle Road On Hawaii Island. A new nature trail in the shadow of Maunakea on Hawaiʻi Island is the latest addition to the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program. Big Island Video News.
The spirit of giving: Ironman Foundation provides Thanksgiving bundles to 600 families. Volunteers worked hard Monday loading 600 Thanksgiving bundles into a seemingly never-ending line of vehicles containing families needing a turkey dinner with all the fixings ahead of the Thursday’s holiday. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Large gathering of more than 200 on Maui beach broken up. Conservation enforcement officers on Maui broke up a large gathering of more than 200 people who allegedly flouted COVID-19 rules at Makena’s Little Beach. Star-Advertiser.
Law Enforcement Operation at “Little Beach” in Mākena, Maui. A team of eight officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement conducted a law enforcement operation on Sunday night at Puʻu Ōlaʻi “Little Beach” in Mākena State Park on Maui. Maui Now.
October Tourism Authority Report: Maui County Vacation Rentals at 21% and Hotels at 14.2% Occupancy. Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 138,500 available unit nights, which was a decrease of 53.5 percent compared to a year ago. Maui Now.
Maui Hub Approved as a Nonprofit Organization. The IRS has approved the online marketplace MauiHub.org as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. Effective June 29, 2020, all donations made to Maui Hub after that date are tax-deductible. Maui Now.
More mobile help coming for Maui people in need. More help is on the horizon for Maui’s needy population as police spearhead an effort to roll out a Mobile Medical Educational Unit possibly by the end of the year. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i records first on-island COVID-19 death. The first on-island COVID-19 fatality was reported Monday morning, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced. The elderly male resident had no travel history. Garden Island.
Kauai reports first COVID-19 fatality since pandemic began. For months, Kauai County has appeared to have had the upper hand on coronavirus, going weeks at a time without any new infections. This death comes as cases are once again ticking up. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai reports first on-island coronavirus related fatality. The Kauai District Health Office reported the first on-island coronavirus-related death on Monday, Nov. 23. KHON2.
Community transmission on the rise on Kaua‘i. The county is seeing a rise in community transmission, and officials are concerned with the holidays coming up. Garden Island.
Congressman-elect Kahele makes first Kaua‘i trip since election. U.S. Congressman-elect Kai Kahele wants to bring more aloha to a divided country. Garden Island.
