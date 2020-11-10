'Hilo Boyz' in Congress, state lawmakers push Ige for statewide mask mandate, Blangiardi taps political insider for No. 2, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele on Zoom
‘Hilo Boyz’ Ed Case And Kai Kahele Prepare For 2021. Both men will represent Hawaii in the U.S. House of Representatives after a contentious election year that saw Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump. Civil Beat.
Kai Kahele and Ed Case vow to work together to help Hawaii in U.S. Congress. U.S. Congressman Ed Case and Congressman-Elect Kai Kahele on Monday morning vowed to work together to help Hawaii receive the federal funding it critically needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Case, Kahele discuss priorities as they prep for 117th Congress. The response to COVID-19 is a priority for Hawaii’s congressmen as they prepare for the start of the 117th Congress in January. Tribune-Herald.
"Proud Hilo boys" plan to push for more federal COVID relief on Capitol Hill. Congressman Ed Case and Congressman-Elect Kai Kahele say they're eager to represent the islands on Capitol Hill as a team. KITV4.
Kahele among group of Natives in Congress giving hope for change. Internet access, health care and basic necessities like running water and electricity within Indigenous communities have long been at the center of congressional debates. But until recently, Congress didn’t have many Indigenous members who were pushing for solutions and funding for those issues. Associated Press.
Hawaii’s Senators See New Hope For Hawaiian Issues In Washington. A Biden presidency will give U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono more opportunity to pursue Native Hawaiian issues as well as climate change and immigration. Civil Beat.
What Local Election Results Reveal About Hawaii’s Politics. When it comes to the results of state and local races in Hawaii’s 2020 election, Colin Moore with the Public Policy Center at University of Hawaii-Manoa says there is one word to describe the results: stability. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pressure builds for stronger mask mandate. The issue of whether masks are mandatory across the islands arose once again Monday with key state legislators pressing Gov. David Ige to emphatically state that wearing masks is required statewide to help slow the rising spread of COVID-19 and prevent a third surge of cases. Star-Advertiser.
State mask policy doesn’t go far enough, lawmakers and economists agree. Lt. Gov. Josh Green wants a special legislative session called so that lawmakers can create a clear policy when it comes to mask wearing. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s lead economist calls statewide mask mandate a “no-brainer”. Hawaii’s leading economist says there is a “no-brainer” to avoiding the next surge in COVID-19 cases and ensuing economic downturn: everyone wear a mask in public. KHON2.
House COVID-19 panel hears presentations about state’s economic recovery, worries about another spike in cases. The state’s economic recovery is going better than expected but could be on the verge of another crisis, according to presentations during a Monday meeting of the House COVID-19 committee. Tribune-Herald.
UH assembles team of experts to discuss economic diversification, sustainability during pandemic. The four-day virtual conference started on Monday, November 9. Topics include food resiliency and self-sufficient solutions. KITV4.
Acellus online curriculum promotes religion, shows racial and cultural bias, Hawaii reviewers find. The Acellus online curriculum has gender, racial and cultural biases and seems to promote religion in the public schools, according to a report released today by the Hawaii Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
DOE Report: Acellus Online Curriculum Violated Religion, Discrimination Policies. The Hawaii Department of Education’s internal review of the remote learning tool found the inappropriate content in lessons to be “severe, pervasive and persistent.” Civil Beat.
Hawaii Gets $1.8M To Support Families With Section 8 Vouchers. The money will go to help renters on Oahu and Maui. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 9: 64 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Hawaii health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including four on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai, and 53 on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Michael Formby picked as Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi’s managing director. In tapping former city Transportation Services Director Michael Formby to be his top lieutenant, Blangiardi picked someone well versed in the ways of city, state and federal government — and who knows a thing or two about the city’s vexing $10 billion- plus rail project to boot. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor-Elect Blangiardi Names Mike Formby As Managing Director. Rick Blangiardi, who will take elected office for the first time, has tapped a political insider to handle the city’s day to day operations. Civil Beat.
Mayor-elect Blangiardi names Formby to Honolulu's No. 2 job. Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi has named Mike Formby, a former director of the city’s transportation department and the most recent executive director of the Pacific Resource Partnership, as managing director of his administration, the No. 2 job in the city. Pacific Business News.
Honolulu mayor-elect makes first selection of incoming administration. Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi has announced that he has selected Michael Formby as his managing director. An attorney, Formby served as a director in the city Department of Transportation Services, as well as previously at the state Transportation Department. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor-elect Blangiardi is building his staff. He named Mike Formby as his managing director. Formby worked in government positions for the city, state and federal levels for nearly 20 years. KITV4.
Oahu could stay in Tier 2 longer than hoped. With the recent rise in coronavirus cases, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says it’s still possible for Oahu to move into Tier 3 by Thanksgiving. KHON2.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell hopes to go to Tier 3 on Thanksgiving. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is still hopeful that Oahu can move into Tier 3 by Thanksgiving, allowing 10 people to gather, up from five currently allowed under Tier 2. Star-Advertiser.
After uptick in new COVID-19 cases, mayor urges Oahu to ‘get back on track’. A recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases on Oahu could slow or reverse the city’s reopening plans, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell warned Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu businesses, residents worry rising number of COVID-19 cases could trigger restrictions. Oahu businesses and residents are weighing in on the prospect of a slowed reopening — or the reintroduction of some restrictions — if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Hawaii News Now.
Ethics Complaint Filed After Honolulu Lobbyist Fails (Again) To Register. Longtime local lobbyist David Arakawa hasn’t registered to lobby at the city despite advocating against recent legislative proposals to reshape Honolulu’s parking and urban-planning policies. Civil Beat.
Diamond Head Theatre redevelopment begins. The final curtain is expected to fall at the 87-year-old Diamond Head Theatre building in 2022 with construction now underway on a new venue. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Feds pick up the tab for county workers: $3.7M in wages, overtime attributed to COVID-19 work since March. The federal government picked up $3.7 million for salaries, wages and overtime of county employees during the first seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the county Department of Finance in response to a West Hawaii Today public records request. West Hawaii Today.
County Housing Agency delays approval of action plan for housing buyout program funds. The County Housing Agency last week voted to postpone approval of an action plan that details how more than $83 million in federal disaster recovery money will be spent. Tribune-Herald.
‘Cautiously optimistic’: Kailua Village Business Improvement District updates council. Despite the damage incurred amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kailua Village Business Improvement District says services in downtown Kailua-Kona will likely go unchanged this fiscal year. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii Community Pet Support Program Initiated. A new program that provides basic veterinary care to pets in need of assistance is making its way around Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
DHHL Publishes Final EA for Pu‘unani Subdivision on Maui. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published its final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Puʻunani Subdivision in Waikapū, Maui. Maui Now.
‘No parking’ signs frustrate beachgoers in Paia. Beachgoers, surfers and fishermen are frustrated over the recently installed “no parking” signs along Hana Highway, which are intended to reduce “dangerously parked” cars but have left them with few other places to go. Maui News.
Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort to Reopen on Nov. 15. The reopening marks the debut of The Grand Life, programming focused on well-being and incorporating personalized health and safety measures, as well as a reimagined twist to the resort’s experiences. Maui Now.
Kauai
Rental assistance receives funds. Monday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that Hawai‘i will receive $1,820,264 in federal funding to support the Housing Choice Voucher program. Garden Island.
‘Beloved Bundles’ celebrate forensic nurses. Forensic Nurses provide nursing care, collect evidence, and provide consultation in areas including sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, death investigation, elder mistreatment, corrections, emergency services, mental health, and public health, states a Kaua‘i County Council announcement of the observance. Garden Island.
