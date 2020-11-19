Hawaii's digital divide identified, Maui police chief admits to hit and run, Supreme Court nominee Todd Eddins heads to full Senate today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii internet connectivity October 2020 by island Source: DBEDT
State plan seeks to expand broadband connectivity across Hawaii. The 45-page Hawai‘i Broadband Strategic Plan 2020 offers what state officials say is a fresh look at ways to boost broadband connectivity at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is showing how important it is for education, health and economic prosperity. Star-Advertiser.
Recognizing the need; State addresses ‘digital divide’ in Hawaii Broadband Strategic Plan 2020. The so-called “digital divide” driven home during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, and the need for improved broadband internet connectivity for education, health and economic prosperity are the subjects of a report released Wednesday by the state. Tribune-Herald.
Read the full Broadband Strategic Plan here.
Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Todd Eddins heads to full Senate for confirmation. The nomination of Circuit Court Judge Todd W. Eddins to the Hawaii Supreme Court is scheduled for a full Senate confirmation vote this morning. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii inspectors find small garter snake, Pacific tree frog in shipping container of Christmas trees. A small garter snake and Pacific tree frog were among the pests found by state agricultural inspectors in a shipping container of Christmas trees on Friday. Star-Advertiser.
Garter Snake Found in Christmas Tree Shipment to Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i’s ecosystem is a delicate one that can be hypersensitive to foreign invaders. So when news of a reptile finding its way to the islands, it’s news across the entire state. Big Island Now.
Agricultural inspectors find snake in shipment of Christmas trees. Last year, about 93,000 Christmas trees were imported to Hawaii. Officials expect about the same number of trees to be imported this year. Hawaii News Now.
Live snake found in shipping container of Christmas trees. KITV4.
More than 1 month after tourism relaunch, mayors say traveler testing program is flawed. It has been more than a month since Hawaii relaunched tourism to trans-Pacific travelers. But mayors say they still have concerns about the state’s pre-travel testing program. Hawaii News Now.
Pacific Islanders Can’t Return Home During COVID-19 — Even To Bury Their Loved Ones. Indigenous burial traditions were already threatened by economic pressures and changing cultures. Then the pandemic struck. Civil Beat.
2020 CEO of the Year Micah Kāne. Magazine gives Kane top honor for work with the Hawaii Community Foundation. Hawaii Business magazine.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 18: 71 New COVID-19 Cases and 1 Death. Health officials reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, including 59 on Oahu, two on the Big Island, two on Maui, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City projecting a $400 million operating budget shortfall. Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration is wrestling with what officials estimate will be a $400 million-plus shortfall in the upcoming city operating budget, acting Budget and Fiscal Services Director Manny Valbuena told a Honolulu City Council committee Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Commission Seat To Be Filled By New Mayor. Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi will have an opportunity to shape the group in charge of holding the Honolulu Police Department accountable. Civil Beat.
New testing initiative identifies COVID-19 clusters in Oahu’s homeless camps. The program launched three months ago and is already playing a critical role in identifying clusters of the coronavirus in some of Honolulu’s homeless camps. Hawaii News Now.
Report: Native Hawaiians Overrepresented Among Unsheltered. A report released in July shows nearly half of O'ahu's homeless who are reached by social service providers are successfully rehoused. The study shows continuous churn on the streets of Honolulu, but one segment of the population is consistently overrepresented. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii investors Fergus & Co. buy land near Honolulu airport for $16M. Fergus & Co. closed on the acquisitions from Tomchi Group LLC on Nov. 2. Pacific Business News.
DCCA conditionally approves transfer of control of Hawaiian Telcom's in parent co. merger. The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Cable Television Division conditionally approved the transfer of control of Hawaiian Telcom Services Company, Inc.’s Oahu cable franchise at the parent company level from Cincinnati Bell Inc. to Red Fiber Parent LLC last week. Pacific Business News.
Hawaii Island
Roth building his cabinet: Mayor-elect taps Lord as managing director. Hawaii County Mayor-elect Mitch Roth announced key members of his Cabinet Wednesday as he prepares to take office Dec. 7. Roth is tapping Lee Lord, of Volcano, long-time business manager at the Prosecutor’s Office, as his managing director and second-in-command. West Hawaii Today.
Mayor-Elect Roth Announces Cabinet Members. Hawaiʻi County Mayor-elect Mitch Roth today announced a partial list of cabinet appointees, described as a “mixture of familiar names and new faces from all over Hawai‘i Island”. Big Island Video News.
Mayor-Elect Appoints First Members of Cabinet. A new administration is moving into the Hawai‘i County Building next month, but some of the faces and names are familiar ones. Big Island Now.
Action on disaster relief funding resolution postponed again. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday voted again to postpone action on a resolution that would permit Mayor Harry Kim to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for more than $83 million in federal disaster relief funding. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui police chief admits to hit-and-run that damaged man’s motorcycle. Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu admitted Wednesday to leaving the scene of an accident in the parking lot of a shopping center without stopping. Hawaii News Now.
Maui police chief accused of leaving scene after hitting parked motorcycle. Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu apparently hit a parked motorcycle in a Kahului shopping center and then left the scene without stopping. Star-Advertiser.
Details of Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Maui Police Chief Surface After Demand Letter and Video Surfaces. Maui police have released information on a motor vehicle accident involving Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu after receiving a demand letter earlier this week from an unknown source, and a video of the incident surfaced online today. Maui Now.
Maui Police Chief involved in hit-and-run incident. Chief Tivoli Faaumu says he didn't feel a thing but a local attorney says that might be irrelevant. KITV4.
Mayor Victorino Responds to Council’s Resolution to Establish Rapid-Response COVID-19 Task Force. Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today in response to the Maui County Council’s recent resolution urging the mayor to establish a rapid-response COVID-19 task force. Maui Now.
Staff: Fear lingering until final decision on Guzman’s removal. Committee recommended prosecuting attorney’s removal Nov. 6. County employees said they’re living in fear as they await “delayed” action by the full council on a resolution to remove Don Guzman as prosecuting attorney after an independent report found he violated the county’s violence in the workplace policy. Maui News.
Maui County could be dealing with another cluster of COVID-19 cases. Maui County could be dealing with another cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Michael Victorino on Wednesday. KITV4.
Schools slowly bringing students back. Lanai High & Elementary remain in distance learning. Maui County public schools are slowly welcoming back more general population students to campuses, though Lanai High & Elementary School remains in virtual learning mode after a COVID-19 breakout on the island last month affected at least 32 students. Maui News.
Kauai
If cases continue to rise, Kauai could see more restrictions on social gatherings. Since travel has opened up, Kauai has seen a rise in cases. Currently, the county is in Tier 4, but if cases remain above the threshold then Kauai will see additional restrictions in Tier 3. KHON2.
County still waiting on Ige’s answers to Safe Travels rules. Two local rules proposed by Mayor Derek Kawakami to the state remain in limbo, with hopes diminishing on getting approval from Gov. David Ige. Garden Island.
Council-elect discusses upcoming term. Laying it all out to have a smooth transitional Inauguration Day next month, Kaua‘i County Council-elect met for an organizational meeting yesterday morning. Garden Island.
