Hawaii travel procedures still up in the air, Honolulu residents brave COVID-19 to go Black Friday shopping, Maui's Iao Valley reopens with new tourist fees, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Mayors seek travel rule changes amid surging coronavirus cases. The county mayors are proposing travel-related rule changes amid surging COVID-19 cases on the mainland and Hawaii, but so far their requests are just piling up on Gov. David Ige’s desk. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sees one of its busiest travel days of the pandemic, despite CDC guidance. Despite the CDC warning people to stay home for Thanksgiving, Hawaii saw one its busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday. The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii’s airports in the past week. Hawaii News Now.
Debate Continues Over Balancing Economic Recovery And Public Health. Business leaders are worried a change to the state’s Safe Travel program could disrupt an economic recovery that appears to be gaining momentum. Hawaii Public Radio.
Statistics suggest returning residents, not visitors, more likely to bring COVID-19 into Hawaii. While more passengers overall are landing in the islands since the launch of the pre-travel testing program, it’s returning residents who have the higher infection rate. Hawaii News Now.
Pandemic gave locals taste of a tourist-free Hawaii. Locals, many of whom depend on tourism jobs, have long felt ambivalence about living in an island paradise that relies heavily on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to a health crisis that threatened their livelihoods: reclaiming favorite areas long overrun by crowds. Associated Press.
Hawaii Has A New State Sheriff. Billy Oku, who has 30 years of experience in law enforcement and security, will head the Sheriff Division in the Department of Public Safety. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii graduation rates rise even during coronavirus pandemic. Graduation rates rose at most of the University of Hawaii’s 10 campuses this year, with UH-Manoa reaching a record high, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the sudden switch to online learning. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 26: 120 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday and the deaths of two people on Oahu. The new cases including 92 on Oahu, 11 on Hawaii Island, three on Kauai and 14 on Maui. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Some shoppers line up for deals at Hawaii malls, but an overall quiet start to Black Friday. Some shoppers lined up early at Hawaii malls for deals on what promises to be a different Black Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly a dozen people were seen waiting outside Pearlridge Center, including Kenny Rodriguez, who arrived around 2 a.m. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell says Oahu will remain in Tier 2 for now. The latest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases on Oahu stands at 84 cases with a test positivity rate of 2.5 percent, said Mayor Caldwell on Thursday. KHON2.
Hawaii COVID-19 survivor hospitalized for 88 days: ‘Every minute of every day, I was in pain’. Jack Denis didn’t think he’d live to see his 73rd birthday. The retired Honolulu fire captain and former marine marked the milestone while he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu couple’s generosity blossoms into mask-making business. Vicky Do is an accomplished seamstress who spends hours at her sewing machine making colorful cloth masks. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kim urges evaluation of testing programs, fewer exemptions for travelers. Outgoing Mayor Harry Kim wants the state to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the Safe Travels Hawaii program as the mayor of Kauai pushes to remove that island from the program entirely. Tribune-Herald.
Pre-testing program’s preliminary picture: HTA releases visitor statistics for October. On Hawaii Island, arrivals by air more than tripled to 10,640 during October, up from the September total of 3,335; this total still represents a decrease of 91.8% from the same month in 2019. Overall, the state saw 76,613 air arrivals — up from 18,868 in September — which is a 90.1% decrease from 2019. West Hawaii Today.
For First Time, Hilo Will Be Home To Congressional District Office. Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional district office will be located outside of the island of Oʻahu, Congressman-elect Kai Kahele says. Big Island Video News.
Study Shows Twice As Much Kona Submarine Freshwater As Previously Thought. New findings are being hailed as a paradigm shift from the conventional hydrologic conceptual models for Hawai‘i. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui won’t opt out of pre-travel testing program. Despite an uptick in travel-related COVID-19 cases in Maui County this month, Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed that he isn’t yet considering any moves to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program. Maui News.
Maui’s ‘Iao Valley reopens with new fees for tourists. The valley officially reopened this past Saturday with new fees for tourists. It’s still free for kamaaina, but non-residents will have to pay $10 per vehicle, and $5 dollars per individual walk-in. Hawaii News Now.
Mandatory Water Shortage Restrictions to End for Upcountry, West Maui. The County of Maui Department of Water Supply will end Stage 1 water restrictions for Upcountry and West Maui customers, effective Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Maui Now.
Six million pounds of food given in pandemic. Maui Food Bank doubles yearly totals in just nine months. Maui News.
Kauai
DOW: commercial, resort properties flush plumbing. The Department of Water reminds resort properties and large commercial facilities to conduct a flushing of their plumbing fixtures on property at least once a week and prior to reopening for business. The flushing protocol is also recommended to schools and businesses that have significantly reduced their water demand within their systems during COVID-19 related closures or extended property vacancies. Garden Island.
Aaron Hoff walking across island for the Keala Foundation. In 1996, Aaron Hoff, the founder of the Kelea Foundation, experienced an epiphany that altered the course of his life and allowed him to focus on his purpose. Garden Island.
