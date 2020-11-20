Hawaii tightens travel testing requirements, will soon welcome visitors from Canada; Caldwell strives to avoid layoffs and furloughs, activists block Waipio Valley, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii travel sunset ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii-bound travelers with pending coronavirus test results will no longer have the chance to bypass quarantine. Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that trans-Pacific travelers to Hawaii who can’t present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival in the islands won’t be able to bypass the 14-day quarantine once their test results are received. Star-Advertiser.
Ige tightens pre-traveler testing rules amid concerns about those arriving without results. Starting Tuesday, incoming trans-Pacific travelers will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result in hand before departure for Hawaii if they want to bypass quarantine. If they don’t have the results, they’ll have to self-isolate for up to 14 days. Hawaii News Now.
State tightens pre-arrival COVID-19 testing program for trans-Pacific travelers. Starting Tuesday, two days before Thanksgiving, trans-Pacific arrivals in Hawaii must have a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted testing partner prior to departure to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Tribune-Herald.
Hawai‘i Tightens Pre-Travel Testing Requirements. Governor David Ige on Thursday announced that people traveling to the state now must be in possession of the results of their COVID-19 tests before departing on the last leg of their trips. Big Island Now.
Pre-Travel Test Results Delayed? Get Ready To Quarantine For 2 Weeks. Gov. David Ige tightened restrictions as Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell cast doubt on the state’s surveillance program. Civil Beat.
Travelers to Hawaii will need to have a negative test upon departure to bypass quarantine. KHON2.
A major change to the state's pre-travel testing program coming Tuesday. The policy change does not apply to inter-island travel. KITV4.
Pre-Travel COVID-19 Test Results Must Be In Hand Prior to Departure for Hawai‘i. Starting next Tuesday, Nov. 24, travelers wishing to bypass the 14-day mandatory quarantine must have their COVID-19 test results – from a trusted testing partner – prior to departure for the State of Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell questions the validity of the state’s traveler surveillance testing program; Lt. Gov. Green defends it. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the state’s surveillance testing program is leaning too heavily on Hawaii island data and falling short of its goal to randomly test 10% of arriving visitors four days after arrival. Star-Advertiser.
Mayor Caldwell: State’s surveillance testing of trans-Pacific travelers is inadequate. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday questioned the state’s efforts to conduct surveillance testing of incoming travelers. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Caldwell wants travelers to be tested four days after arriving to O'ahu. The mayor wants travelers who land on O'ahu to be tested four days after arriving to further ensure they're not spreading COVID-19. The state's program promised to do that to 10% of arrivals at random. KITV4.
Mayor Kawakami weighs in on new Safe Travels policy. At least 44 travelers using the state’s Safe Travels received positive COVID-19 test results upon arrival or in the following days, Gov. David Ige reported Thursday. Garden Island.
Kaua'i County Mayor says if there is a spike in cases he will ask for more travel restrictions. Kaua'i County Mayor Derek Kawakami tells KITV4 he is quote "very happy" with the Governor's decision to require travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test result in-hand prior to departure. KITV4.
Canadian Pre-Travel Testing to Hawai‘i Begins Mid-December. Governor Ige today announced that beginning in mid-December, travelers flying from Canada to Hawaiʻi may bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from labs identified by Air Canada and WestJet. Maui Now.
Pre-travel testing set up for Canadians wanting to bypass state's 14-day quarantine. The test must be taken within 72-hours of travel, and a negative test result must be received prior to departure. KITV4.
Major COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Pearl Harbor Warship. Most of the sailors who tested positive were expected to leave isolation this weekend and return to duty. Civil Beat.
Navy announces COVID outbreak on destroyer docked at Pearl Harbor. Personnel assigned to the destroyer USS Michael Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4 and have been placed in isolation, according to announcement from a Navy spokesperson on Nov. 19. KHON2.
Nearly 25% of sailors from Pearl Harbor destroyer USS Michael Murphy contract coronavirus. About half of a large number of sailors found to be COVID-19 positive on the Pearl Harbor destroyer USS Michael Murphy recently are now almost out of isolation, an official said. Star-Advertiser.
Navy confirms reports of COVID-19 cases aboard Honolulu-based guided missile destroyer. U.S. Navy said Thursday that an unspecified number of sailors assigned to a guided missile destroyer based out of Pearl Harbor have tested positive for the coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Analysis: Asians in Hawaii more likely to die of COVID-19 than other ethnic groups. New research shows those of Japanese and Chinese descent die of COVID-19 more than any other ethnic group in Hawaii ― despite much lower infection rates. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Pacific Islanders Are Twice As Likely To Be Hospitalized For COVID-19. Chuukese, Marshallese and Samoan residents have been getting the deadly virus at the highest rates. Pacific Islanders, excluding Native Hawaiians, are more than twice as likely to be killed or hospitalized by the coronavirus in Hawaii than other racial and ethnic groups after adjusting for age and gender, according to newly released data from the state Health Department. Civil Beat.
The Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander COVID-19 Awareness and Prevention Campaign is fighting the virus that it says is disproportionately impacting its community. A coalition serving Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, a community that is proportionately impacted by COVID-19, is taking a cultural approach to stopping the spread of the virus. Big Island Video News.
Todd Eddins unanimously confirmed to Hawaii Supreme Court. The newest member of the Hawaii Supreme Court started and ended his education in Hawaii public schools — first at Enchanted Lake Elementary in Kailua and finally at the University of Hawaii law school, where Todd W. Eddins later returned to teach as an adjunct professor. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Confirms Todd Eddins To Hawaii Supreme Court. The lawmaker in charge of vetting judicial candidates noted Eddins’ vast legal experience. Civil Beat.
State Senate confirms Circuit Court judge to Hawaii Supreme Court. The Hawaii State Senare voted Thursday to approve Gov. David Ige’s appointment to fill an opening for an associate justice on the Hawaii Supreme Court. Hawaii News Now.
Congressman-elect Kai Kahele announces Christy Wagner as his chief of staff selection. Congressman-elect Kai Kahele has announced his selection for chief of staff, who has 10 years of policy experience at Capitol Hill and Washington, D.C., and, like Kahele, has ties to Hilo. Star-Advertiser.
Report: Hawaii Is Still Heavily Dependent On Fossil Fuels. While Hawaii has made some progress in diversifying its energy sector, it’s still the most oil-reliant state in the U.S., according to new statistics from the Hawaii State Energy Office. Civil Beat.
DOE Chief: $100M Budget Reduction Could Be ‘Decimating’. School leaders are preparing contingency plans due to huge funding shortfalls brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Has Saguaro Prison Failed To Protect Hawaii Inmates From COVID-19? More than half of the state’s inmates serving time at the Arizona facility were infected, and one inmate was confirmed to have died Tuesday. Civil Beat.
Isolated for months in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, crew sees pandemic for 1st time. Just as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold, in February, four people set sail for one of the most remote places on Earth — a small camp on Kure Atoll, at the edge of the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Associated Press.
Here’s Why The Health Department Says It Takes 36 Hours To Post COVID-19 Case Numbers. Weekly trends are more important to pay attention to than daily numbers, health officials say. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 19: 107 New COVID-19 Cases. Health officials reported 107 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 75 on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai, nine on Maui and seven residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
City Is ‘Looking At Everything’ To Avoid Layoffs Or Pay Cuts. Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration will make final decisions by the end of the year in an attempt to close a $400 million budget shortfall. Civil Beat.
11 Honolulu police officers tested positive for COVID-19 after station outbreak. Eleven Honolulu police officers tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at the Wahiawa police station earlier this month. Hawaii News Now.
TheBus and TheHandi-Van begin testing air purification systems. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) began testing new eco-friendly air and surface purification systems in several city busses and TheHandi-Van on Nov. 19. KHON2.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell urges travelers to use airport lab. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urging more people to take advantage of COVID-19 testing for interisland travel at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Star-Advertiser.
Health officials say mask mandates must be followed in common spaces at apartments, condominiums. The Department of Health is reminding people to follow the rules when it comes to wearing a face covering and social distancing if they live in an apartment building or condominium. KHON2.
Malaekahana housing removed from Koolauloa plan after years of debate. A divisive 14-year fight at the Honolulu City Council over proposed development in Malaekahana appears to be nearing a conclusion, with advocates for preserving agricultural lands and containing growth winning over those who consider housing a higher priority for the community. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council honors Kim. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday surprised Mayor Harry Kim before he leaves office next month, honoring the longtime public servant for his decades of work. Tribune-Herald.
Citing COVID-19 concerns, activists try to block visitors from Big Island’s Waipio Valley. Activists on Hawaii Island who say they’re concerned about traffic jams and the spread of COVID-19 tried to block tourists from going into Waipio Valley this week. Hawaii News Now.
Accused aquarium poacher pleads not guilty after lengthy reading of charges. A Kailua-Kona man accused of illegal aquarium fish collection in West Hawaii Waters pleaded not guilty Thursday in Circuit Court. West Hawaii Today.
Public comment sought for cleanup action at former quarry firing range site. The National Park Service is seeking public comment on an engineering evaluation/cost analysis for the selection of a non-time critical cleanup action at the former quarry firing range site in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Tribune-Herald.
Libraries welcome back patrons with Wiki Visits. The Hawaii State Public Library System has begun allowing patrons inside its buildings for the first time in eight months. Tribune-Herald.
‘No end in sight:’ The Food Basket holds biggest Ohana Food Drop yet. At the Old Kona Airport Pavilion on Thursday, the need was plain to see as the Food Basket held their eighth Ohana Food Drop in Kona – and 91st on the Orchid Isle overall – since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of cars lined up to fill the former airstrip, waiting for their turn to receive food. West Hawaii Today.
Food Basket Distributes 100K Pounds of Support in the Face of Staggering Need. Big Island Now.
Maui
Stay distanced to avoid a mask at beach, county says. Maui sunbathers may get a more even face tan, thanks to Gov. David Ige’s recent statewide proclamation that allows for certain mask exemptions. Maui News.
Hale Makua Kahului Confirms Positive COVID-19 Staff Member. Hale Makua Health Services has received confirmation that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kahului facility. The staff person last worked on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and is currently in isolation at home. Maui Now.
Goodfellow Bros. in Kihei Receives World’s First Electric Drive Dozer by Caterpillar. Goodfellow Bros. in Kihei received of one of three commemorative Cat ® D6 XE Dozers – a special edition high-drive electric drive dozer built specifically to celebrate Caterpillar’s production of 175,000 medium high-drive dozers. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD Dispatch’s communications system undergoes complete renovation. County dispatchers moved into a newly renovated communications center at the Lihu‘e Kaua‘i Police Department headquarters Wednesday. Garden Island.
County withdraws from Kaua‘i Made Holiday Fair. Officials have announced that the County of Kaua‘i will no longer participate in co-hosting the Kaua‘i Made Holiday Fair on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Puhi Park Produce. Garden Island.
Molokai
Decades-Old Ho‘olehua Water System on Moloka‘i to Undergo Major Repairs. A groundbreaking ceremony was held today to mark the beginning of a $37 million capital improvement project to upgrade the 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi. Maui News.
