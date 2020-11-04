Hawaii sends its 4 electoral votes to Biden; Blangiardi, Roth win county mayoral races, Kahele takes Tulsi Gabbard's congressional seat, voter turnout slows results, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii ballot sorting ©2020 All Hawaii News
Full Hawaii election results as of 1:13 a.m. HST Wednesday. Hawaii Office of Elections.
Hawaii picks Biden in race for the White House. As expected, Hawaii voted overwhelmingly to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Tuesday’s general election. In results released about 11 p.m., Biden had secured about 65% of the vote. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s general election voter turnout was the best its been since 1998. High-profile races both locally and nationally were driving factors for a high voter turnout in this general election. By the second printout early Wednesday morning, election officials reported 557,189 ballots cast, for a 66.9% voter turnout. That’s based off a total of 832,466 registered voters across the state. Hawaii News Now.
Voters endure long lines to cast ballots. Long lines of Oahu voters at both Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale held up the entire state’s release of election results Tuesday to determine key races, including Hawaii’s preference for the next U.S. president. Star-Advertiser.
US House: Democrats Ed Case And Kai Kahele Headed For Landslide Wins. Neither candidate faced a serious challenger in their bids to represent Hawaii in the U.S. House, which is still controlled by Democrats. Civil Beat.
Kai Kahele to join fellow Democrat Ed Case in U.S. House. Kai Kahele, a Native Hawaiian who grew up in the fishing village of Milolii and serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Air National Guard, will bring a duality of views to the U.S. House of Representatives as Hawaii’s newest member of Congress. Star-Advertiser.
Kai Kahele wins race for next U.S. Representative Dist. II, replacing Tulsi Gabbard. Kahele won 58.4% of votes at 165,031. KITV4.
Hawaii Legislature: GOP Loses A House Seat, Stays Even In The Senate. A fresh crop of younger lawmakers — all of them Democrats — are on track to pick up seats. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Republican Party lose ground in state House. Hawaii’s Republican Party lost one of its five seats in the state House — already the fewest number of seats it held since statehood in 1959. Star-Advertiser.
Incumbents cruise to easy state Senate victories. Seven incumbent state senators were cruising to victory Tuesday night, including Bennette Misalucha, who was appointed to fill the seat of the late state Sen. Breene Harimoto. Star-Advertiser.
Luana Alapa ousts Colette Machado in Office of Hawaiian Affairs race. First-time candidate Luana Alapa has ousted Office of Hawaiian Affairs chairwoman Colette Machado from the Molokai seat on the Board of Trustees, according to second printout results releaseds shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Rick Blangiardi wins Honolulu mayor’s race. Long-time television executive Rick Blangiardi captured the Honolulu mayor’s office Tuesday night, easily outpointing fellow first-time candidate Keith Amemiya by about a 6-4 margin. Star-Advertiser.
Blangiardi wins race for Honolulu in tough contest between political newcomers. Former TV executive Rick Blangiardi handily won the race for Honolulu mayor Tuesday night after a tough general election contest that pitted two political newcomers against one another ― and included no shortage of mudslinging. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Mayor: Rick Blangiardi Declares Victory, Keith Amemiya Concedes. With the majority of votes counted, the results show Oahu voters favored former Hawaii News Now general manager Rick Blangiardi. Civil Beat.
Former TV executive Rick Blangiardi won the race for Honolulu mayor over Keith Amemiya, the one-time head of the high school athletics organization. Hawaii Public Radio.
Rick Blangiardi wins race for Honolulu Mayor in 2020 General Election. Rick Blangiardi wins the race for Honolulu Mayor over Keith Amemiya after the first printout results. KHON2.
Rick Blangiardi wins the race for Honolulu Mayor. Following the second printout that was released just before 2 a.m., Blangiardi had 58.2% of votes at 216,558 votes. KITV4.
In race for Honolulu prosecutor, retired judge Steve Alm wins election on pledge of reform. Running on a platform of reform, retired Judge Steve Alm defeated defense attorney Megan Kau in the 2020 general election race to become Honolulu’s next prosecuting attorney. Hawaii News Now.
Steve Alm wins race for Honolulu's next prosecutor. Following the second printout from the Hawai'i State Office of Elections, Alm had 52.0% of the votes at 193,772. KITV4.
Steve Alm Is Well Ahead Of Megan Kau In Honolulu Prosecutor Race. This will be the first time since 1988 that the beleaguered office was not held by either Peter Carlisle or Keith Kaneshiro. Civil Beat.
Augusto ‘Augie T’ Tulba and Radiant Cordero to join Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council: Kiaaina, Cordero And Tulba Pull Ahead. Honolulu will have five new City Council members on Jan. 2. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Voters Favor Term Limits For Prosecutor. It is one of four charter amendment questions on the general election ballot. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Roth clinches Hawaii Island mayoral seat. Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth beat political newcomer Ikaika Marzo late Tuesday in the race to be the next mayor of Hawaii County. West Hawaii Today.
Roth Elected Hawaiʻi County Mayor. Mitch Roth leads Ikaika Marzo in the race for the Hawaiʻi County Mayor. Big Island Video News.
Big Island Casts Familiar Face in New Role as Mayor. Former Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth will assume the mantle of Hawai‘i County Mayor following his victory over fellow challenger and community organizer Ikaika Marzo. Big Island Now.
Veteran prosecutor Mitch Roth clinches victory in Big Island mayoral race. In the race for Hawaii County mayor, Mitch Roth secured a victory over community organizer Ikaika Marzo. By the second printout, Roth garnered 48,895 votes, or 57.4%. Marzo earned 40.1%, or 34,142 votes. Hawaii News Now.
Mitch Roth wins Big Island mayoral race. Mitch Roth, 56, handily defeated political novice Ikaika Marzo in the mayor’s race in what the candidates described an amicable race between “friends.” Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii County Races: Mitch Roth Out Ahead In Mayor’s Race. Voters also chose County Council members and decided the fate of numerous charter amendments. Civil Beat.
Mitch Roth wins Hawai'i Island mayoral race. Mitch Roth has won the race for Hawai'i County Mayor following the second printout results on Wednesday. KITV4.
Mitch Roth wins race for Hawaii County Mayor. KHON2.
Kimball beats Yagong in Hamakua council race; Kanealii-Kleinfelder edges Rodenhurst in Puna. Tribune-Herald.
Final Printout Shows Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder Winner of District 5 Seat. Big Island Now.
Majority of proposed Charter amendments pass. West Hawaii Today.
Long lines at polling places delay results. Some voters waited in line for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon as COVID-19 precautions slowed the voting process in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
‘Huge turnout:’ West Hawaii voters flock to make choices in person. Despite a statewide shift to vote by mail, Big Island voters flocked to the voter service center in West Hawaii to cast ballots in person on Tuesday culminating with a big Election Day surge. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council incumbents carrying the day; Johnson leads in vacant Lanai residency seat. Maui News.
Initial results favor county charter amendments except Managing Director. Six of the seven Maui County Charter Amendments are on track to being voted in – with the exception of the Office of the Managing Director, according to the second summary report by the State Office of Elections. Maui News.
Turnout hits highest levels in over 20 years. In a politically charged climate of pandemic and protests, Maui County voter turnout already has reached its highest level in 20 years, according to county and state election data. Maui News.
Lines Long But Manageable on Election Day at Maui’s Voting Service Center. Maui Now.
Voting officials surprised by large Wailuku precinct turnout. County officials and volunteers were surprised with the large turnout of in-person voters on Election Day at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Maui News.
Kauai
DeCosta, Carvalho Jr. in line to join council. Preliminary results as of Tuesday night show incumbents outweighing newcomers in the upcoming iteration of the Kaua‘i County Council with a 72.1% turnout. Garden Island.
Former Mayor Bernhard Carvalho On His Way To Kauai Council. The former Kauai Mayor is likely to join at least three council incumbents. Civil Beat.
