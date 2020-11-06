Hawaii liked Trump a little more this election, state Legislature organizes for new session, state opens to visitors from Japan today, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii state senators sworn in PC:Senate Majority
Biden Easily Won Hawaii But Data Shows Support For Trump Has Grown. In this historic turnout, the president’s supporters turned out in larger numbers but not enough to influence state elections. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Trump campaign chair says roving caravans ‘worked against’ the president. The chair of the Hawaii Trump campaign said the recent waves of support for President Trump may have hurt him in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Legislature names leadership, committee chairs. Both chambers of the state Legislature announced their leadership and committee chairs for the 2021 session that begins Jan. 21. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Senate Announces New Committee Assignments. The chamber’s leaders and most committee chairs have retained their posts. Civil Beat.
Hawaii House Announces Leadership, Committee Changes. The House has added two committees, and combined several others. Civil Beat.
=====
State of the Unions. Hawai‘i’s workforce is more unionized than any in the country and it’s facing challenges as the pandemic disrupts tourism, government, shipping and other unionized sectors. Hawaii Business magazine.
Machado Ousted In OHA Race, Pro-Transparency Candidate Elected. Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Colette Machado was voted out of office Tuesday, after more than 24 years on the job. Hawaii Public Radio.
Businesses hope for the best as Hawaii prepares to reopen to Japan travelers Friday. Travelers from Japan will be welcomed back to Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 6. KHON2.
=====
It will take 6 months to vaccinate Hawaii residents, state official says. Hawaii health officials are unsure how much of the population will voluntarily get immunized when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to help bring residents back to a somewhat “normal” life. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers updated on state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The state Department of Health’s immunization chief told lawmakers Thursday that a statewide plan for COVID-19 vaccinations should be ready for public review early in December. Tribune-Herald.
Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Hawaii could include mobile teams, drive-thru centers. The state Health Department said Thursday they’re working to develop plans for mobile teams to visit rural areas. They are also considering drive-thru immunizations and mass vaccination sites. Hawaii News Now.
House Health Committee discusses Hawaii’s statewide vaccination program. The State House Committee on COVID-19 continued its series of public health hearings on Nov. 5, where discussion centered around Hawaii’s future statewide vaccination program and concerns and challenges specific to Hawaii. KHON2.
DOH hopes to have a vaccine plan by early December. "We know that vaccines will be a very important part for combating COVID-19 so we're looking forward to what the department is putting together," Representative Della Au Bellati said. KITV4.
=====
Hawaii workers rally for in-person unemployment help. Frustrated with not being able to get questions answered by unemployment officials over the phone, protesters held a sign-waving rally Thursday in front of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations headquarters. Star-Advertiser.
Unemployed workers still waiting for jobless benefits plead with state to expand services. Protestors took their demands for more accessible unemployment services to the lawn of the unemployment office Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Can Hawaii Bring Students Back To The Classroom Safely Yet? Evolving COVID-19 guidelines and a patchwork plan among public and private schools leaves the state without a cohesive strategy. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 5: 100 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Hawaii health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 24 cases on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, one on Lanai, one on Maui, 66 on Oahu, and seven out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Police commission wants HPD to prohibit officers from cases involving friends, family. Years after scandal took down ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, the Honolulu Police Commission is demanding HPD ban officers from cases involving family or friends. Hawaii News Now.
Firefighters take their battle over a new rescue unit to Honolulu Hale. Some Honolulu firefighters say those who take greater risks are not being trained well enough to remain safe. Those assigned to rescue units testified Thursday at Honolulu Hale, urging the council to pass Bill 14 ― a measure that has caused a rift in the department. The bill would establish minimum qualifications to be assigned to a rescue unit. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police to begin physically checking on quarantining travelers. Honolulu police will begin physically checking if travelers required to self-isolate for 14 days are actually in their designated quarantine location. Hawaii News Now.
HPD launches new COVID-19 Response Team. The Honolulu Police Department launched its new COVID-19 Response Team on Thursday. KITV4.
Mobile testing lab for virus unveiled at Honolulu airport. The city Thursday unveiled a new mobile COVID- 19 testing laboratory at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu to help expand testing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
What's the future of Kaapuni Drive beach access? The Ka'apuni Community Association voted 15-14 to keep the three gates locked 24/7. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Fewer travelers arriving at Kona airport to face post-flight coronavirus screening, no change to testing at Hilo airport. The Big Island’s post-flight testing program will be scaled back today because after weeks of testing, only a handful of the thousands of travelers to the island have tested positive for COVID-19. Tribune-Herald.
Waipio road bill discussed, postponed. A discussion by Hawaii County Council members about the possibility of closing Waipio Valley Road to pedestrians was impassioned but inconclusive Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Interim services agreement extended for animal control. Interim services agreement extended for animal control. West Hawaii Today.
No more coronavirus infections in Life Care Center of Hilo. Administrators at Life Care Center of Hilo are “ecstatic” that the facility has been free of active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, but said they will remain vigilant in the fight against the virus. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
61 Mask Citations Issued Over Five Days on Maui, Enforcement Continues Through Nov. 15. Maui police issued 61 citations over a five day period as part of an ongoing mask enforcement campaign that runs through the middle part of November. The citations, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, included 43 to residents and 18 to visitors. Maui Now.
Maui Land & Pine suffers bigger third-quarter loss. A financial loss widened for Maui Land & Pineapple Co. in the third quarter largely due to COVID-19 mitigation impacts that reduced revenue for the owner of 23,000 acres of land on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Free surge testing through end of year starting Sunday. Beginning Sunday, free community COVID-19 testing will be available every Sunday through the end of the year. Garden Island.
Some hiccups reported with restaurant card program. Since mid-October, unemployed residents on Kaua‘i have been “supporting local” by using their $500 restaurant debit cards issued by the state as part of the Economic Relief Program at local eateries. But restaurant owners say there are a few hiccups with the program that surfaced when the cards were first issued. Garden Island.
Smith’s setting up limited Nov. 11 reopening. Smith’s Tropical Paradise gardens and the Smith’s Motor Boat Tours Wailua River tour to the Fern Grotto will open on a limited basis starting Wednesday, Nov. 11. Garden Island.
Pricey homes sell well on Kauai. Kauai’s median sale price for houses last month almost hit $1 million, according to industry data released Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
