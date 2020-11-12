Hawaii ICU beds at 60% capacity, SHOPO sues Kauai to halt disciplined officers' names release, 1-year-old hospitalized with COVID-19, shuttle planned to top of Mauna Kea, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kayakers on the Ala Wai ©2020 All Hawaii News
Ala Wai flood control project tweaks add costs, pump station. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has made dramatic changes to its Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, which increase costs and add a four-story pump station to the historic Ala Wai Canal, where controversial walls and berms already are planned. Star-Advertiser.
DOH releases new data showing current capacity at intensive care units. New data released by the Department of Health on Wednesday shows intensive care units across the state are almost at 60% capacity. But only 16 of the 143 beds occupied are being used for patients who tested positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
State COVID cases tied to clusters. Hawaii’s contact tracing program has identified clusters of the coronavirus spreading among households, workplaces and gatherings among friends and family. Star-Advertiser.
Vet learns the hard way that the VA isn’t a 'trusted partner’ in pre-travel testing program. There are more than 1,200 Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals nationwide, but a negative COVID-19 test result from any of those won’t help a visitor or returning resident avoid Hawaii’s quarantine. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Residents React to Nearing COVID Vaccine. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said Hawai‘i’s expected timeline for the arrival of the first vaccines remains late December 2020 or early January of next year. Big Island Now.
Local COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial subjects excited about results. 400 participants of the trial are from Hawaii. KHON2.
Military community bristles at Trump campaign claim of voter fraud in Nevada; allegation includes several who moved to Hawaii. Among a list of 3,062 individuals accused of “criminal voter fraud” in Nevada by President Donald Trump’s campaign are at least four people who moved to “JBPHH,” which stands for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and who are almost certainly military members. Star-Advertiser.
Over Half Of Hawaii’s Workers’ Comp COVID-19 Claims Are Initially Denied. Coronavirus-related claims are being denied at higher rates than other claims because it’s hard to prove whether an employee caught the virus at work. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Deputy Sheriffs Finally On Track For National Accreditation. Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety makes progress in accrediting state deputy sheriffs nearly decade after state law required it. Civil Beat.
Charter school commission criticized for ‘erroneous’ rejections of new applicants. At a time when demand for charter schools are on the rise, the agency that regulates charter schools has come under harsh criticism for denying applications from new schools. Hawaii News Now.
State moves to limit spread of coffee fungus. Following the discovery of coffee leaf rust on two islands, the state Department of Agriculture is moving to enact emergency rules aimed at preventing the notorious pest from spreading to the rest of the state. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 11: 118 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Of those new cases, 85 were on Oahu, 23 were on the Big Island, six were on Maui, three were on Kauai and one was a resident diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Dozens rally outside Honolulu Hale, call to resume outdoor teams sports on Oahu. About 80 or so people gathered along the sidewalks near or at the intersection of Punchbowl Street and King Street as a growing number of people are now calling for permission to play outdoor sports again. Star-Advertiser.
City Christmas celebration to be smaller, but will still go on says Mayor Caldwell. Normally, by this time of year, the city’s famous holiday tree would have been selected, cut down, delivered and displayed on the front lawn. But with the coronavirus pandemic, Honolulu Mayor Mayor Caldwell says a more cautious approach is needed. KHON2.
340 high rise buildings have to be inspected by May 2021, HFD reports the process hasn't started in nearly half of them. If inspections aren't competed by the deadline, management of those buildings could face citations for not meeting the the fire-code. There's 340 buildings on the island that need to be inspected by May 3, 2021. Honolulu Fire Department Captain Ari Agpaoa says the process hasn't even started at about 160 of those high-rises. KITV4.
Kam Drive-In residential towers plan is recast. A local development partnership has arranged to take over a long-stalled $800 million plan to turn the former Kam Drive-In movie theater site in Aiea into a high-rise housing complex. Star-Advertiser.
Items from Alan Wong’s flagship restaurant up for auction. Alan Wong’s flagship location on King Street shut its doors after 25 years in business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the items from the restaurant are on the auction block. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Pilot program proposed for shuttle service to top of Maunakea. The University of Hawaii might develop a regular shuttle service to the top of Maunakea after a proposal for such a program was submitted earlier this week. Tribune-Herald.
New Management at Hilo Veterans Home to Take Over January 1. Veterans Day celebrations in Hilo will be especially meaningful in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of 27 residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Hawaii Public Radio.
One-year-old child tests positive for coronavirus on Big Island. A one-year-old child on the Big Island tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. KITV4.
Combating coffee leaf rust: Hawaii leaders creating plans to fight new pest. Since the discovery of coffee leaf rust was confirmed on Hawaii Island in October, the coffee community — from individual farmers to the state’s Department of Agriculture — has been working to find ways to combat the spread of the pest. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
County homeless bill sparks ‘firestorm’. Introduced by Council Member Tasha Kama, the proposed bill would ban the giving of goods and money to homeless people in county-owned areas without simultaneously providing “wrap-around services” by recognized providers. Maui News.
$500,000 Awarded for Development of West Maui Transit-Oriented Corridor Master Plan. The County of Maui Department of Planning was awarded $500,000 from the State Office of Planning to develop a transit-oriented development corridor master plan for West Maui. Maui Now.
Multi-service veterans center still in the works. In the works for more than a decade, the project had been slated for empty state land next to Maui High School — but is now looking for a new home. Maui News.
Lanai residents to test COVID-19 app. Lanai residents will be the first in the state to participate in a pilot project involving a smartphone application that notifies people that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Maui News.
As lockdown lifts on Lanai, residents are left confused over rules. Local leaders held a zoom meeting for community members Wednesday evening to answer questions about what’s now allowed. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
SHOPO suing to stop release of names of disciplined officers. Hawaii’s police union is suing Kauai’s chief of police over new steps at transparency. The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) wants to keep the names of disciplined officers secret. Hawaii News Now.
Permits granted for renewed ‘Oma‘o hub. New operations are on the horizon for ‘Oma‘o Ranch Lands, LLC. with the approval of new permits from the Planning Commission this past Tuesday. Garden Island.
Kauai reports 4 travel-related coronavirus cases in 2 days. One new, travel-related case of COVID-19 was reported for Kauai today, according to the county’s district health office. Star-Advertiser.
Kaua’i home sales look to rebound from COVID-19 pandemic. The Kaua‘i real estate market experienced a 26.04% drop in sales across every category from 2019 to 2020 at the end of the third quarter, according to information provided by Sirois Kaua‘i, a partner of Corcoran Pacific Properties. Garden Island.
