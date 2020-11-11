Coral reefs declining, pro surfing returning, Lanai reopening, state restaurant association asks for delay in Honolulu plastics ban, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Cauliflower coral in Hawaii ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s coral reefs in fair shape but declining, report finds. Coral reefs in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, including those in Hawaii, were found to be in “fair” shape in the first-ever nationwide condition status report for U.S. coral reefs released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Star-Advertiser.
Traditional Veterans Day events canceled, but some virtual stand-ins planned. There are no big gatherings planned this year in the islands for Veterans Day, but organizers are still working to honor those who served. Hawaii News Now.
Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more). Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals. KHON2.
Pro surfing to return to Hawaii — but without fans on the shoreline. Champion surfing is back: The World Surf League’s tour will return to Hawaii for the 2021 season. But surfers and fans can expect big changes when the season starts. Like everyone else, they’ve made adjustments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Pandemic turns popular surfing competition into broadcast-only film production. The World Surf League will kick off its Championship Tour on Oahu and Maui. KHON2.
15 States Have Now Legalized Recreational Cannabis. What About Hawaii? Hawaii’s attorney general has assembled a team to advise lawmakers on the issues, and how Hawaii might regulate legal use. Civil Beat.
Board of Land and Natural Resources weighs commercial marine license fee increase: Non-resident fees could rise. A proposal to more than double nonresident commercial marine license fees from $100 to $250 per year will be heard by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday. West Hawaii Today.
A 28-year-old first-time candidate who won a seat in the state House representing Waikiki and Ala Moana is getting national attention for breaking barriers. Adrian Tam is an openly gay son of Asian immigrants. Hawaii News Now.
90% of Hawaii Restaurant Cards mailed out by the state have been activated. Of the 116,000 Hawaii Restaurant Cards the state mailed out just over 105,000 have been activated, that's about 90%. KITV4.
DOE clarifies: Masks are required for students and staff inside classrooms. The Department of Education is clarifying their policy that face coverings and masks are required in public school classrooms. The DOE sought to erase confusion after outdated text was seen on their website saying classrooms were considered “Ohana Bubbles,” and that masks weren’t required while indoors. Hawaii News Now.
‘Covid Pau’ townhall meeting brings together community members. A town hall meeting is bringing together local leaders to discuss the health, and economic impact of the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
State found just 18 COVID-19 positives so far out of more than 15,000 tests of travelers. A surveillance testing program meant to be a key safety net in the reopening of tourism has found 18 COVID-19 positives out of 15,158 tests of travelers to Hawaii since Oct. 19. Star-Advertiser.
Few Visitors Volunteer To Take Maui, Kauai Second COVID-19 Tests. Kauai and Maui are encouraging trans-Pacific travelers to take a free, second COVID-19 test a few days after they arrive on the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 10: 78 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Of the 78 cases recorded Tuesday, 62 were on Oahu, four were on the Big Island and five were on Maui. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Hawaii Restaurant Association asks to delay single-use plastics ban due to COVID-19. Restaurant owners agree that the ban is important to help protect the environment, but worry that the coronavirus pandemic, which is already driving up costs, will make it even harder to effect the change. KHON2.
Will putting in fewer parking spaces mean fewer cars on the road? The city hopes so. To reduce the number of cars on the road and cut down the amount of carbon emissions in the air, a bill now moving through the City Council would eliminate the requirement for developers to build a new parking stall for every 800 square feet that they develop. Hawaii News Now.
Report: Honolulu Police Use Of Force Increased Last Year. A new report shows racial disparities persisted in 2019 in the Honolulu Police Department’s use of force. Civil Beat.
Caldwell again voices support for statewide mask mandate, suggests $100 fine for violation. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said once again today he supports a statewide mask mandate, as well as legislative changes to make it more like a traffic infraction than a criminal misdemeanor. Star-Advertiser.
City’s Transportation Director Steps Down Early. The Honolulu’s Transportation Services Director, Wes Frysztacki, is stepping down weeks before his term officially expires. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Police Arrest Miske Witness On Gun And Drug Charges. Lindsey Kinney says the alleged crime boss tried to kill him after he refused to carry out a hit against Jonathan Fraser. Civil Beat.
Katherine Kealoha refuses to leave jail cell to talk to lawyer about her upcoming sentencing. Convicted former Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has refused to come out of her jail cell to meet with her lawyer. Associated Press.
Medal of Honor recipient, new clinic seek to assist veterans. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child &Family Service had a “soft opening” on Sept. 8 for its 9,000-square-foot mental health facility at 95-1091 Ainamakua Drive. Providers will be able to care for some of the more than 30,000 post-9/11 veterans and and their families and nearly 60,000 family members of active-duty members in Hawaii, the organization said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Reports: Hazardous substances should not be an issue during Hoku Kea demo. The Maunakea Management Board has determined the planned decommissioning of the Hoku Kea observatory on the Maunakea summit will likely not release or otherwise involve hazardous materials. Tribune-Herald.
Pattern of COVID Infections Emerge on Leeward Side of Big Island. Data from the state Department of Health demonstrates the majority of those now being infected on the Big Island are between 1-year and 40-years-old, and are based in West Hawai‘i. Big Island Now.
Devastating Coffee Leaf Rust Confirmed In Kona, Not Hilo. Coffee leaf rust, the devastating coffee plant pest known to growers around the world, has been found for the first time in the Kona coffee growing region on Hawaiʻi Island. Big Island Video News.
Work underway at old Hilo airport. Old structures around the old Hilo airport have been demolished and will be replaced, according to the state Department of Transportation. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Waikapū Park Complex Improvements to Close Park Nov. 16 to Sept. 2021. Improvements and expansion of the Waikapū Community Center are planned, along with the replacement of ball field irrigation and other park upgrades. Maui Now.
DOH allows a Kihei restaurant to reopen after exterminating a roach infestation. The Bale Sandwich & Vietnamese Food in Kihei was shut down last week after an inspection by the Department of Health. Hawaii News Now.
Health Department Issues Red Placard to Kīhei Restaurant Due to Alleged Roach Infestation. The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Kīhei Bale Sandwich & Vietnamese Food in South Maui after a health inspector reportedly discovered a roach infestation in the kitchen on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Lets Chandler Family Keep Running Their Vacation Rental. The Kauai County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a controversial vacation rental permit after the county attorney held that the permit had gone into force automatically because the county failed to act on it after ordered to do so by the Intermediate Court of Appeals. Civil Beat.
Long-challenged TVR finally gets permits. A contested special permit to manage a transient vacation rental that’s been in operation since the early 2000s was granted by the Planning Commission Tuesday afternoon due to exceeding the statute of limitations on processing the application. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Department of Health report 3 new cases of COVID. The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all related to travelers who participated in the state’s Safe Travels pre-testing program. Garden Island.
Lanai
Governor approves ‘safer-at-home’ order for Lanai. The residents of
Lanai will shift from a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order
starting Wednesday. Governor Ige granted approval for the new order
after the island completed a 2-week lockdown. It was put into place
following an outbreak of more than 100 COVID-19 cases. Hawaii News Now.
