U.S. surgeon general cited for COVID-19 lockdown violation, Fauci meets with Lt. Gov. Green, islands seek to opt out of state tourism reopening, Keck Observatory astronomer wins Nobel Prize, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

U.S. surgeon general cited for being in closed Oahu park. The U.S. surgeon general was cited for being in a closed Oahu park in August while in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Associated Press.
Surgeon General among thousands cited for violating emergency orders. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has a court date pending here in Hawaii. Turns out, when he was here helping the city with surge testing, he went to a park while they were off-limits and an officer cited him. KHON2.
U.S. Surgeon General cited for allegedly violating Mayor Caldwell's emergency rules. According to court documents the U.S. Surgeon General was observed in Kualoa Regional Park with two other men standing and taking pictures. KITV4.
Dr. Anthony Fauci to join Lt. Gov. Josh Green for live talk story session 7 a.m. Wednesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, will participate in a live talk story session Wednesday morning with Hawaii’s lieutenant governor, Dr. Josh Green. Hawaii News Now.
Keck Observatory astronomer wins Nobel Prize in physics. Longtime W.M. Keck Observatory astronomer Andrea Ghez has won the Nobel Prize in physics for research proving the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Tribune-Herald.
Keck Astronomer Andrea Ghez Wins Nobel Prize. Longtime W. M. Keck Observatory astronomer Dr. Andrea Ghez has won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for her research on the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Big Island Video News.
Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics is longtime user of Hawaii’s Keck Observatory. U.S. astronomer Andrea Ghez, of the University of California, Los Angeles, has been studying the Galactic Center — the central region of the Milky Way galaxy — at the Keck Observatory on Hawaii island since 1995. Star-Advertiser.
Neighbor Islands not sold on plan to welcome visitors back; Big Island opts out. Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim said he plans to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program, and Maui and Kauai appear to be considering a pullout, too. The defection of Neighbor Islands from the program ― seen as a major step in rebooting the tourism industry and the state’s economy ― could be disastrous for its prospects and even trigger a delay. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. says mayors can ‘opt out’ of pre-travel testing program. Just a day after the governor denied Kauai’s request for a post-arrival test, there is some uncertainty over what happens next for the neighbor islands. KHON2.
Hawaii Island Mayor stands behind decision to keep 14-day quarantine in effect. Hawaii island Mayor Harry Kim is standing by his decision not to participate in the state’s pre-travel testing program unless the governor approves a two-test option for the island that has seen coronavirus cases surge in recent weeks. Star-Advertiser.
Kim wants more tests; Big Island mayor might opt out of governor’s plan for trans-Pacific travelers. Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday he thinks the county can provide a second or even a third COVID-19 test to arriving trans-Pacific passengers on the Big Island without draining the state’s “limited amount of test kits.” Tribune-Herald.
Mayor Kim: “We Have To Have A Second Test” For Visitors To Hawaii. Mayor Harry Kim clarified his position after it was reported that he planned to opt out of the State's pre-travel testing program. Big Island Video News.
Mayor Kim Pitching Two-Test System to Reopen Big Island to Tourism. One test simply won’t do. Big Island Now.
Mayor Harry Kim confirms Hawai'i County will not take part in state's pretravel testing program. Mayor Kim said he wants a multi-test system. Until then, people who travel to the Big Island will be required to quarantine for 14 days, even if they have a pre-arrival negative result. KITV4.
Hawaii County Mayor Kim calls for two-test policy for arriving passengers. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Kim said that he wants travelers to undergo a second round of testing after they arrive in the Islands. Pacific Business News.
Kaua'i Mayor: A decision has not yet been made on whether Kaua'i will opt-out of state's pre-travel testing plan. Kaua'i Mayor Derek Kawakami says he hasn't made a decision yet on whether the Garden Isle will opt-out of the state's plan. KITV4.
Honolulu City Councilmember urges Governor Ige to adopt additional testing for travelers. With the state slated to reopen next week, a Honolulu City Councilmember is urging Governor David Ige to adopt additional testing for travelers. KITV4.
10 Days to Go: Ironing Out County Options Ahead of Pre-Travel Testing Launch. With just 10 days to go before the state’s Oct. 15 launch of its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program, counties across the state are ironing out how much they will or will not be involved. Maui Now.
As Hawaii prepares to welcome visitors back, input sought on tourism management plans. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is seeking input for new plans aimed at crafting the future of tourism management in the islands. A destination management action plan is being developed for each county. Hawaii News Now.
‘We’re In A Really Tough Place Right Now’: Can Hawaii’s New Health Director Make A Difference? Dr. Libby Char has directed some of the largest emergency agencies in the state. Her supporters say she offers a badly needed collaborative approach to leadership. Civil Beat.
Ballots going out for Hawaii’s first all-mail general election. The ballots — the first of many more sent to registered voters across the state this week — are being mailed early to ensure timely delivery before the Nov. 3 general election. Star-Advertiser.
Office of Elections begins mailing out general election ballots. While Election Day is still weeks away, ballots will soon be showing up in your mailbox. KHON2.
Health Department urges safe Halloween with household members at home and not trick-or-treating. DOH recommends celebrating with household members at home and avoiding trick-or-treating door to door or wherever treats are handed to children or taken from a shared bucket. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 6: 83 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Of the cases diagnosed on Tuesday, two were in Maui County, 14 were on Hawaii island and 67 were on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Agencies Asked To Identify Potential Budget Cuts Up To 10%. The City Council budget chair says property tax increases may be necessary in a year or two if revenue continues to drop. Civil Beat.
Voters Will Have Their Say On A Proposed Honolulu Youth Commission. If approved by voters this year, the new panel would advise the mayor and Council on issues critical to younger residents such as climate change. Civil Beat.
Delays, Lack of Transparency Among Reasons For City Withdrawal From Critical Rail Partnership. Officials had described the P-3 private-public partnership as a way to ease the financial burden on city taxpayers for the last, and most difficult, part of the rail project -- the stretch into the urban core from Middle Street to Ala Moana. Hawaii Public Radio.
$332K project to rebuild the Maunalua Bay loading dock begins. Workers will be installing a new loading dock at Maunalua Bay. Hawaii News Now.
2 more of Oahu’s Irish pubs close up shop for good amid pandemic woes. Bar owner Bill Comerford confirmed Tuesday that he’s closing two of his four Irish pubs on Oahu. Irish Rose in Waikiki and Anna O’Brien’s in Moiliili will no longer welcome back customers ― even after Oahu reaches the tier 4 level of reopening. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
In or out? West Hawaii’s businesses await Mayor Kim’s decision on pre-travel testing program. Conflicting messages regarding Hawaii County’s participation in the state’s pre-travel testing program, scheduled to begin Oct. 15, have prompted unease among West Hawaii businesses on Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Questions surround county composting plans. The future appeared muddy Tuesday for a county compost project, leaving members of a County Council committee frustrated that the long-awaited project may never be completed. West Hawaii Today.
26 UH-Hilo, HCC employees to have salaries reduced. Eighteen University of Hawaii at Hilo and eight Hawaii Community College employees will be among 216 executive-managerial staffers throughout the UH system to have their salaries reduced Nov. 1 as UH braces for budget shortfalls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
University of the Nations Kona confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases as 492 undergo testing. Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the University of the Nations Kona on Tuesday as hundreds of staff members and their families underwent testing for the novel coronavirus. West Hawaii Today.
Testing reveals 4 new COVID cases at the University of the Nations Kona campus. New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a faith-based college on Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now.
Four additional people from University of the Nations Kona, already identified through contact tracing and in quarantine, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. KITV4.
Maui
Maui County Voters Weigh In On Top Election Issues, Charter Changes Among Them. Maui County residents will be casting ballots for state representatives, county councilmembers, Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees and seven county charter amendments. Hawaii Public Radio.
"Habitual DUI" Arrests up 500% in Maui County. Despite nearly two million fewer tourists, the Maui Police Department has made nearly the same number of DUI arrests as they did in 2019. KITV4.
New pediatrics clinic opens. A nonprofit health care center has launched a new pediatrics clinic in hopes of increasing drop-in visits and child immunizations, both of which have declined during the pandemic. Maui News.
Four Seasons Maui Welcomes Guests Back with Specialized Travel Solutions, Nov. 20. General Manager Marc Bromley said the Resort’s new Safe on Maui program is aimed at helping to protect guests and ultimately, employees. Maui Now.
Kauai
Meet the candidates: Billy DeCosta. “I think everyone in that council has a good heart, but at this time it’s not enough,” said Billy DeCosta, a candidate for one of seven available seats. Garden Island.
$5M for Veterans Cemetery upgrades. The Kaua‘i Veterans Cemetery is scheduled to receive a grant of over $5 million primarily to fund the construction of 215 pre-placed crypts, 407 in-ground cremains gravesites, 640 columbarium niches and a new memorial wall. Garden Island.
Kauai home prices jump by 32% on fewer sales. Home sales on Kauai declined by single digits last month even as the median price of a single-family home jumped by 32.5% and the median condominium price rose 17%. Pacific Business News.
