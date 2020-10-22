Surgeon general faces arraignment on charges of Honolulu COVID-19 violation, coronavirus cases surge on Lanai, 5k soldiers face quarantine, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to be arraigned for beach park closure violation. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and an aide are scheduled to be arraigned in an Oahu court next month after police cited the two men in late August for being in a Kaneohe park during a COVID-19 emergency order-mandated closure of the island’s beach parks. Star-Advertiser.
US Surgeon General To Plead Not Guilty In Hawaii Virus Case. A lawyer for U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday that his client, who is charged with illegally entering a Hawaii public park that was closed because of the coronavirus, will plead not guilty. Associated Press.
Surgeon General to plead not guilty for emergency order violation. Vice Admiral Jerome Adams’ first court appearance was held on Oct. 21 via Zoom. KHON2.
=====
Lt. Gov. Green: State’s secondary surveillance testing hasn’t yet caught any positives. Ten percent of all travelers who tested negative in their pre-travel test are being asked to take a voluntary second coronavirus test four days after arrival. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s tourism reopening off to choppy start. The daily number of transpacific arrivals jumped when Hawaii started a pre-arrivals testing program to welcome travelers back. Now, one week into the state’s tourism reopening, visitor arrivals already have started leveling off. Star-Advertiser.
HTA releases latest number of passenger arrivals by air. On Tuesday a total of 5,105 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. KITV4.
Hotels seek more communication with counties as they work to increase information flow to visitors. The American Hotel and Lodging Association, which represents about 160 hotels, said they have been working to improve the way visitors get information. KHON2.
New Video Informs Hawaiʻi Visitors Of Kuleana In Time Of Pandemic. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority says the Kuleana video was launched last week in coordination with Hawaii’s new pre-travel testing program, which started on October 15. Big Island Video News.
=====
Syphilis Cases in Women, Newborns Increasing Annually, DOH Reports. In Hawai‘i, the number of babies born with syphilis — known as congenital syphilis — ranged from zero to two cases per year from 2000 to 2016, three to four cases per year from 2017 to 2019, and 11 probable cases so far in 2020. Big Island Now.
Hawaii has another subpar response to the census, but officials claim 99.9% counted. The U.S. Census wrapped up its field operations last week with Hawaii coming in 37th when it comes to the percent of people who responded on their own. Star-Advertiser.
Democrats Rally To Defend Leeward House Seat In Eli-Garcia Race. The state House race between Democratic freshman Rep. Stacelynn Keahaulani Eli and Republican Diamond Garcia has become one of the hardest fought legislative contests this election as the GOP tries to gain ground in the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines to resume East Coast service in December. Hawaiian Airlines said today it will reinstate its East Coast routes in December with twice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport and thrice-weekly service between Honolulu and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 21: 78 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. The COVID-19 cases recorded Wednesday included 65 on Oahu, four on Maui and nine on the Big Island. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Governor Approves Next Stage In Oahu Reopening Plan. Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed the City and County of Honolulu’s new emergency order that will ease some business restrictions starting at midnight. Civil Beat.
Oahu enters Tier 2 of reopening plan, easing more COVID-19 restrictions. Oahu is moving into Tier 2 of its reopening plan Thursday, easing some COVID-19 restrictions but keeping others in place. The governor signed off on the city’s new emergency order Wednesday. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s Emergency Order implementing Tier 2 approved by Governor Ige. Based on Emergency Order No. 2020-29, starting on Thursday, October 22, the City will operate under Tier 2 of Honolulu’s Reopening Strategy. KITV4.
Mayor Caldwell looks to boost COVID enforcement, which state auditor finds insufficient. The enforcement of quarantine rules for visitors that don’t have a negative COVID-19 test, or haven’t taken a test, will be difficult. KHON2.
=====
HART chief says plans to reduce the rail project’s scope are being discussed. Honolulu transit chief Andrew Robbins acknowledged to a City Council committee Wednesday that his staff is now looking seriously at building the financially strapped rail project in phases, a move that may lead to construction halting short of Ala Moana or without 21 stations as has been envisioned for more than a decade. Star-Advertiser.
Councilman calls for release of fire chief’s performance evaluations. Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves' annual evaluations have not been submitted to the City Council in five years, according to Councilman Tommy Waters. Hawaii News Now.
Soldiers Will Be Tested Before Returning To Hawaii But Will Still Quarantine. Five thousand soldiers from the Schofield Barracks-based 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Brigade are currently working to renew their certification to deploy at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Civil Beat.
No Rest For The Homeless: Bill Would Ban Sitting Almost Anywhere On Oahu. City and state officials say housing is the answer to homelessness. But criminalization can be more politically expedient. Civil Beat.
=====
Election, coronavirus pandemic may have led to growing interest in firearms on Oahu. Oahu has experienced a spike in firearm permits issued and firearms registered this year, the Honolulu Police Department has reported. Star-Advertiser.
Federal Bailout Money Is Speeding Up Gun Permits But Help With Rent Still Lags. New data released by Honolulu shows police continue to rack up overtime but a hardship relief fund to help people pay their bills is about to be maxed out. Civil Beat.
=====
More Oahu motorists can renew licenses via mail. More Oahu motorists will be able to renew their driver licenses by mail under policy changes announced by the city today. Star-Advertiser.
O'ahu residents now have the ability to renew drivers licenses, IDs by mail. Residents on O'ahu can now replace their state identification card and renew certain driver licenses by mail if they meet certain requirements. KITV4.
Mail-in services expanded, reducing need for in-person trips to the DMV. The city is trying to catch up after more than 78,000 DMV appointments were canceled because of the COVID lockdowns. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Closed-door meeting decides development: Council members work with developers to amend controversial bill. Two County Council members are meeting behind closed doors with developers of a controversial Kailua-Kona development, trying to work out a deal after proposed changes to the project received negative recommendations from the county Planning Department and Leeward Planning Commission. West Hawaii Today.
Council members support Mill Beach trail resolution. The Hawaii County Council voted Wednesday in support of a resolution to seize through eminent domain portions of a Papaikou property containing a trail to Mill Beach. Tribune-Herald.
Committee supports plan to reduce fatalities. Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders are three times more likely to be killed in a traffic accident on the Big Island than white drivers, according to a county task force attempting to reduce traffic fatalities. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State lacks testing options for Canadians. While Maui tends to see more Canadian visitors than any other island, the state’s pre-travel testing program lacks options for Canadian visitors to be tested in their country before flying to Hawaii. Maui News.
Pūlehu Solar Unveils Updated Project Design. The proposed 40 MW Pūlehu Solar and Energy Storage project to be located near Pūlehu Road on Maui could provide enough clean energy to power approximately 15,000 Maui island homes. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kouchi calls for more visitor info. State Senate President and Lihu‘e resident Ronald D. Kouchi sent a letter Tuesday to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association requesting information about measures and programs to proactively ensure that visitors are informed of state and Kaua‘i County orders and rules. Garden Island.
County has spent 66% of CARES Act funds. As of the end of September, the County of Kaua‘i has spent about 66% of its state-allocated federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i County Council passes housing bill. The Kaua‘i County Council, almost 10 months and five drafts later, passed Bill No. 2774 on Wednesday, amending the county’s housing policy in an attempt to better address a staggering housing crisis faced by the county. Garden Island.
Lanai
Cluster of COVID-19 cases growing on Lanai with at least 20 known infections. Just a day after Lanai reported its first COVID-19 cases, the island’s medical facilities said they have recorded 20 positive cases so far. Hawaii News Now.
State Senator says there are at least 23 COVID-19 cases on Lana'i. There are at least 23 COVID-19 cases on Lana'i, according to State Senator Kalani English. KITV4.
Lāna‘i Shutdown Sought as COVID-19 Count Tops 20, Described as “Tip of the Iceberg”. Medical and government leaders are calling for a shutdown of the island of Lāna‘i and mass testing as COVID-19 positive cases on the island had surged to upwards of 20 by Wednesday night. Maui Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment