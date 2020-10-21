More parents opt for home schooling, $25M in 'pivot' grants to spur business innovation, Safe Travels tourist tracking system falters, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii classroom PC:Hawaii Department of Education
Just 1 in 10 public school students get daily in-person classes in Hawaii. Only 10% of public school students in Hawaii are receiving in-person instruction daily, with younger students getting the most time on campus, according to data released Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
More Hawaii Parents Are Pulling Their Kids From DOE To Home School. There was a 43% rise in requests to home school in the first three months of the 2020-21 school year in Hawaii compared with the entire 2019-20 school year, according to data provided by the DOE. Civil Beat.
Full distance learning unpopular with Oahu voters. Nearly half of Oahu voters believe schools in Hawaii should be giving students a mix of on-campus and online instruction, rather than full distance learning, according to the Hawaii Poll. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers updated on how schools are spending virus relief funds. Hawaii schools have received millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, and state lawmakers on Tuesday were briefed about how those funds have so far been used. Tribune-Herald.
=====
State scrambles to address issues with website travelers use to upload COVID-19 test results. The extent of the problems with the site is unknown, but Lt. Gov. Josh Green acknowledged there are issues with Hawaii’s visitor application process. Hawaii News Now.
=====
$25 million in grants available to isle businesses, nonprofits. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday unveiled a $25 million program that will offer grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse costs or cover future expenses linked to the changes needed to cope with the new economy. Star-Advertiser.
New State Program Helps Businesses Adapt To A Changing Economy. A $25 million fund can be tapped for a range of business initiatives. Civil Beat.
State launches new $25M grant program to help small businesses. The Hawaii Business Pivot Grant program will fund 2,500 businesses and nonprofits (with fewer than 100 employees) with grants of up to $10,000. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai'i small businesses to get $25 million in grants to adjust to COVID-19-related marketplace changes. The State of Hawai‘i, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Hawai‘i Business Pivot Grant program. KITV4.
Hawaii launches $25 million business grant program. Hawaii is launching a $25 million program to help ease the burden on companies that have shifted business models due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
New Grant Program to Help Hawai‘i Businesses. Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i is partnering with the state to launch the Hawai‘i Business Pivot Grant Program later this week. Big Island Now.
Relief for small businesses. The state, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Hawai‘i, Tuesday announced the launch of the Hawai‘i Business Pivot Grant program. Garden Island.
Survey: Hawaii businesses expect extreme economic hardship to continue through 2021. In a recent survey of 1,400 Hawaii businesses, about 30% said they won’t be able to pay any commercial rent for the rest of the year. And more than 80% expect their revenues to decline this year and next. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Hawaii Rent Assistance Program In Gridlock, Few Helped Thus Far. Using $100 million from the federal government, qualified renters are supposed to be eligible for up to $2,000 per month on Oahu and $1,500 on all other islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Questions raised about state’s contractor choice for new unemployment call center. The new call center set up to handle questions about unemployment claims in Hawaii is actually staffed by mainland workers from a private contractor. And that contractor ― Maximus ― has a bad reputation among unions. Hawaii News Now.
HLTA CEO says he expects about 95% of all hotels to reopened in Hawai'i by the end of 2020. By the end of the month Mufi Hannemann, CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, expects about 65% of Hawaii's hotels to be back in business. KITV4.
Hawaii aquaculture reached record sales of $83.2M last year. Farm-raised marine animal sales in Hawaii last year reached $83.2 million, breaking a record, a new federal report said. Hawaii News Now.
Domestic Violence Is On The Rise In Hawaii. Many of the domestic violence survivors reaching out for help have been Native Hawaiian. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 20: 91 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. The COVID-19 cases recorded Tuesday included 61 on Oahu, 24 on Hawaii island, two on Maui and four cases among residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell sends order for second tier of economic reopening to Gov. David Ige for approval. Oahu gyms, personal care services and other activities will be able to resume on Thursday under Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency order. Star-Advertiser.
Gyms, Arcades, Vacation Rentals Could Reopen Thursday. Those are among the business restrictions that could be lifted with Oahu’s move to Tier 2 of its reopening plan. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Mayor sends order to move into Tier Two. Fitness centers are among the businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Honolulu’s Tier Two of its reopening strategy. KHON2.
Owners file suit over city’s rules that forced long-lasting bar, nightclub closures. The plaintiffs include the owner of Irish Rose and Anna O’Briens, which have already closed permanently. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Both Honolulu mayoral candidates say they won’t raise property taxes for rail. Whoever wins the race for Honolulu mayor will inherit the beleaguered rail project ― now estimated by HART to cost $10 billion. Hawaii News Now.
Most Oahu voters say Gov. David Ige could have handled COVID-19 outbreak better. The poll found that 30% of Oahu voters approved of Ige’s coronavirus response, while 57% disapproved and 13% were undecided. Star-Advertiser.
Small-business relief gets big chunk of Honolulu’s CARES funds. More than one-third of the city’s $387 million share of CARES Act funding is going to the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Interisland plan unveiled; Kim: Travelers can be tested before or after arrival and avoid quarantine. Interisland travelers to the Big Island will be able to avoid or cut short a two-week quarantine under a new rule by Mayor Harry Kim that goes into effect today. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Changes Inter-Island Travel Rules, Effective October 21. Mayor Harry Kim has signed an amendment and extension to his COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 12, which provides inter-island travelers to Hawai‘i Island with choices to avoid quarantine. Big Island Video News.
Interisland Travelers Can Now Avoid Quarantine Going To, From Big Island. Interisland travelers flying to and from the Big Island can now dodge two weeks in quarantine by following standard protocol announced by Hawai‘i County Tuesday. Big Island Now.
After false positives, Hawaii County considers nixing post-arrival test for travelers. Nine travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 in post-arrival screening on the Big Island turned out not to be infected with the virus. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Most CARES money distributed: Island families and businesses take advantage of federal relief funds. More than 1,540 Hawaii Island businesses and nonprofit organizations have received an average $8,961 in government assistance, 812 families have received an average $4,415 to help with their rent and mortgages and 115,581 individuals have received food so far under programs paid by federal coronavirus relief funds. West Hawaii Today.
COVID Cluster Identified in Ocean View. A cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified during a drive-through testing clinic in Ocean View over the weekend. Out of the 74 people tested, 19 were found positive for coronavirus. Big Island Now.
Maui
Fifth Community Budget Meeting for FY 2022 Set for Oct. 21. The fifth of six community budget meetings for fiscal year 2020, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m. Maui Now.
About 23 percent of ballots already cast. About 21,000 general election ballots, or 23 percent, have already been cast as of Saturday, the Maui County Clerk’s Office said early Monday afternoon. Maui News.
Voters weigh in on more than just candidates. Ballot includes seven charter amendments. Maui News.
Maui County Travel Update: 2,447 Average Daily Arrivals Over First Four Days Since Reopening. Maui County saw average daily arrivals jump to 2,447 in the first four days since the state launched its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program on Oct. 15. Maui Now.
Kauai
The stones are falling. Shoreline erosion is slowly claiming the parking area located at the foot of the Bryan J. Baptiste Bridge along Kuhio Highway at the mouth of the Wailua River. Garden Island.
New skatepark opened. Located in front of the county’s recently-painted Holua mural on the east-facing wall of the Lihu‘e Civic Center’s Pi‘ikoi Building, the skatepark was installed earlier in October through efforts coordinated by the county and community volunteers. Garden Island.
Lanai
4 coronavirus cases reported on Lanai, the first confirmed infections on the island. The state said it was informed of the positive test results Tuesday and is conducting contact tracing. Hawaii News Now.
State confirms four positive COVID-19 cases among Lanai residents. Initial findings have determined that three of the individuals work at the same location and are exhibiting symptoms. The fourth individual is a health care worker who does not provide direct patient care. Star-Advertiser.
4 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed On Lanai. At least one of the people diagnosed is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling. Civil Beat.
Four Confirmed COVID-19 Cases on Lāna‘i. The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui District Health Office has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 in residents on the island of Lāna‘i. Maui Now.
Lanai records first COVID-19 cases as counties look to improve pre-travel testing program. KHON2.
No comments:
Post a Comment